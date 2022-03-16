Is disinformation the new racism?
Case in point — Vice President Kamala Harris has as many qualifications to be vice president as you and me, probably fewer. She is incoherent on the world stage, masking her ignorance with cackles and staged events. Fails on virtually every job in which she is tasked. One only need watch a press conference featuring her to see that come crystal clear — at least for those who look at her performance with blinders off.
For others, pointing out her gross deficiencies has to be rooted in racism and misogyny.
Criticize Black Lives Matter — and I have always argued that there are vast differences between the group Black Lives Matter and the notion of actually believing that black lives matter — and you are no better than Bull Conner putting the hoses on civil-rights protesters.
Support the notion of America, being proud of the American flag, wanting this country to succeed at any and all costs, and you are … yes, you guessed it, a racist.
Somewhere there has to be a song about to be written, taking the ditty from the old Dr Pepper commercials: “I’m a racist, you’re a racist, wouldn’t you like to be a racist, too?!”
Each time the national dialogue jumps to the race card — a tool used to enrich race-baiters and hustlers — it cheapens the notion of racism and only emboldens those who truly have racist intentions.
Cry wolf enough times and people will stop responding. That has not yet taken hold in the world in regard to racism, but it certainly is headed in that direction. If every act by every person can somehow be labeled as racist, will the word ever carry with it the power it once did?
True racists should be shunned and ostracized from society, but not every aspect of life can be summed up by throwing the race card around. Sadly, it still works.
One of the least racist people I have ever met is state Sen. Chris McDaniel. Anyone who knew Chris growing up or who got to know him in adulthood can see that. His desire is for all people to succeed on their own merits, their own hard work and desire to live the American dream. Yet during the 2014 senatorial campaign, he was portrayed as riding alongside Nathan Bedford Forrest through the streets of Ellisville. And it worked! McDaniel was pilloried for beliefs he does not hold and actions he does not take.
In an interview days before his second attempt at a U.S. Senate seat, McDaniel said of being labeled a racist, “If I was accused of robbing a bank, I could point to proof that I did not do it. But being accused of being a racist, there is no way to prove or disprove what is in the heart.”
That is why throwing around the race card has had so much effect — there is no way to prove it or disprove it. And it continues to have great effects, much to the detriment of the people of this country and those who suffer from true racists. One day, crying racism at every turn as the last salvo in any argument will carry with it the same value as a $3 bill.
We are seeing, though, that racism now has competition from the hysterics who are crying wolf when they have no other arguments — disinformation. Everything one side disagrees with can be lumped into the world of disinformation.
Hunter Biden’s laptop that exposes his family’s gross corruption has all the markings of Russian disinformation. Those are the words of those who are on the Biden side of the political aisle — a cavernous aisle that is only growing wider as the days go by. Say that President Trump used Russians to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton, and those in the Trump camp will cry disinformation, all the while those on the other side swear — and will until the day they die — that it was indeed Russia that hacked into the American electoral system to steal the presidency from Clinton.
Last week, the spokeswoman for the president actually told Tik-Tok users that exact thing — that the Russians stole the election, even though every shred of evidence contradicts that.
We are still waiting on the loathsome California Rep. Adam Schiff to produce the “smoking-gun evidence” he had that directly linked the Trump campaign to Russia. His quotes alone are some of the grossest examples of disinformation one can find.
When President Biden says that Russian thug Vladmir Putin is responsible for $4-per-gallon gasoline, it is either the ramblings of a senile, old, weak, pathetic man who doesn’t know any better or gross disinformation. But only those who are on the opposite side politically will call it out.
Do facts matter to anyone anymore? Did they ever matter? And who is the arbiter of facts?
In the case of gas prices, to many — yours truly included — paying such high gas prices is no surprise and certainly not the work of the Russians. Biden made it clear on the campaign trail that he had the U.S. energy sector in the crosshairs. He didn’t hide it. On his first day in office, Biden launched the first offensive against the Keystone XL pipeline, which could carry massive amounts of oil from Canada to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Gas prices immediately began to rise. However, point that out and one is peddling in disinformation, likely put forth by Russians.
Once labeled with peddling disinformation — much like being labeled with the scarlet letter “R” for racism — it will take hold. You will be dismissed as a kook conspiracy theorist whether what you are saying is factual or not. Lazy, ignorant people will use disinformation to dismiss anything the other side says. It is much like claiming “racism” in that it is still effective, yet terribly detrimental to the future of a country whose first word is “United.”
The only aspect of life in America that is united now is our disunity. No country can survive that way.
And that is not disinformation — nor racist.
