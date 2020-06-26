This was a Father’s Day like no other. It was the first one since my Dad died. It also fell on what would have been the 11th birthday for my daughter Ava, who was stillborn … OK, there. All of the sad stuff is out of the way. It wasn’t written for attention or sympathy — I’d rather get smacked upside the head with a 2x4 than to get pity. My purpose for writing it is to show that I practice what I print.
Being sad … being mad … being grateful … and yes, being offended … they’re all choices. I choose to be grateful. And it’s not that difficult. First of all, dates and anniversaries don’t hold a special meaning to me. There has yet to be a day in 11 years that I haven’t thought of Ava. There hasn’t been a single day since March 5 that I haven’t thought about Dad. No calendar is needed to remind me of those life-altering events.
But I make a choice not to wallow or dwell on depressing things. It’s not denial. No, there’ a healthy, happy place between Pollyannaish and pessimist, and I try to stay there. Do I get sad? Do I cry? Of course … but only when I’m alone and won’t bring anyone else down.
If I were to dwell on the baby I lost, it would be a disservice to the child who has been in my life for almost 16 years now. That’s why we went and enjoyed fishing the marshes of South Louisiana late Friday and into the night Saturday, catching nothing but some good memories.
Of course I mourn Ava. Of course I wonder what life would have been like with her. Would my marriage have survived if Ava had? Would I be a better man if I had to raise a child with Down syndrome? Would Annelise be better off if she’d been forced to make the sacrifices siblings of special-needs children do instead of getting all of the attention as an only child and only grandchild of my parents?
But being preoccupied with the what-ifs doesn’t leave room for enjoying and celebrating what is. So many people would do anything to have one healthy child. So many would appreciate the blessing of having their father live to 85 and pass away suddenly, with virtually no suffering, his wife of 57 years by his side.
As much as I would love to have him around, selfishly, I’m relieved that he isn’t having to live through what’s going on in our country right now, from the COVID-19 shutdown to the cities under siege by mobs under the pretense of outrage by police brutality. He would’ve had a tough time joking about that, even though he had a knack for making light of almost anything, even morbid stuff. That’s another reason he wouldn’t want us all moping around. In a page of instructions about what to do after his death, he wrote, “Since you are reading this, I have assumed room temperature …”
Still, all of the craziness in the world would’ve really gotten to him, especially without the escape of sports on TV. That’s what kept him entertained over the years.
After spending time at my mom’s with my brother, his wife and our cousin, I spent a quiet Father’s Day evening scrolling through the last year or so of texts between my Dad and me. He couldn’t hear well enough to have an easy conversation for the last 15 years or so. But that turned out to be a blessing, in a sense, with this treasure trove of texts preserved on my phone. Sports and politics made up about 95 percent of our conversations. Sometimes he worked both into the same thought. These two were among his final messages to me:
• Whoever thought up this “golf playing through” split screen with golf on one side and a commercial on the other ought to be locked up and made to watch soccer for 12 hours in a row then a rap concert for another 12!!
• Hail State!! See where Mike Leach sent out message lambasting Romney for being only Republican to break ranks?
The theme of most messages in his final months was a deep concern for his only grandchild and for his country. He donated to every conservative cause he could in an effort to do his part. He was a brilliant man, with master’s degrees from Mississippi State and Southern Miss. He authored a couple of standardized math tests while working as an administrator first on Air Force bases, then in the Jackson Public Schools and the Madison County Schools. Even with all of that experience with young people, he didn’t quite know what to make of his younger son.
We had some spirited disagreements when I was an idealistic teenager who leaned liberal — until I started paying attention to the withholdings from my paychecks. We were in virtual lockstep as adults, though, with the exception of some of my more libertarian leanings and my views on organized religion.
A month before he died, he sent a message that showed uncharacteristic sensitivity. After being slow to respond to one of his texts, I explained that I had been at a fatal wreck. He replied: That’s got to be depressing. Goes with the territory, I guess, but must get to you some.
Here’s a random one he sent a month or so before he died: Besides “keep your fork” here is another thing in Huckabee’s book: A prison warden decided to provide Mother’s Day cards for the inmates to write a message and send for Mother’s Day. Went over well; every card was taken. Decided to do the same thing for Father’s Day. Not a single card was taken! A stark hint as to why prison populations are exploding.
Our final text conversation was about politics. I sent him a direct quote from Washington Post columnist/NBC pundit Eugene Robinson with an unfortunate idiom on the night of the Democratic presidential primary: “We saw Sanders do very well with Latinos in Nevada … he has to replicate that in spades if he’s going to salvage this night.”
He recalled Robinson and that The Clarion-Ledger used to carry his despicable drivel … Sort of a Molly Ivins without a sense of humor! Biden worries me. Trump is a slam dunk against Sanders but Biden is a much bigger threat.
I responded: “He’ll make it closer, but still not close …. another generation and someone of Sanders’ ilk will get in.”
Dad: Yeah. Reagan said it. Never but one generation away.
Dad then went on to recommend a speech by Christopher Caldwell, author of “The Age of Entitlement: America Since the Sixties,” that appeared in a publication he received called Imprimis. He summed up the speech with this: The Civil Rights Acts, though well-intentioned, have given a new constitution which supersedes the original one. So many causes have piggy-backed themselves on the original Civil Rights Act and have been implemented by unelected judges and bureaucrats. He went on to suggest that Jim and I go online and subscribe to Imprimis and get some good editorial content from it.
The final text he sent me in that conversation, around midnight the day before he died, summed up his politics, wit and mindset: MSNBC says it is biased. That should be enough of a recommendation! Some of Dad’s texts are still timely.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.