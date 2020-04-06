District 5 lacks leadership, integrity, assiduity, vision “Serving With A Purpose” is the shibboleth that the Jones County District 5 Supervisor touted during his campaign. Of course, the obvious question is, “What is his ‘purpose?’” That he never adumbrated or articulated. It is a fad phrase without substance that duped many Blacks. As Spanish writer Miguel Cervantes said, “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.”
Namely, in this case, the proof is “good services” that 82 percent of District 5’s constituents/patrons/customers — who reside in the City of Laurel — are not getting. So, in part quoting court reporter Charles Weller’s expression in 1867, “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of …” the City of Laurel.
Paradoxically — with a narcissistic air of sarcasm — upon winning the Democratic Primary in August 2019, the District 5 Supervisor told the LL-C, “I want to thank Harvey Warren for the victory.”
Of course, genuine gratitude will show in his work in the City of Laurel, in that as a city councilman, he was one of “The Three Inseparables” who persistently opposed Mayor Johnny Magee. And the writer knows firsthand of two projects the former councilman went out to see, and seeing was the first and last of the projects with his involvement — a lot of frill and fluff and no substance or followup that the writer observed.
Eighty-two percent of District 5’s voters live in the city limits of Laurel. District 5 is unique in its origin of the five districts. Prior to 1983, a Black person had “a chance of a snowball’s in hell” of becoming a supervisor in Jones County, where the population of Blacks is about 29 percent countywide in 2020. Whereas in 1983, the Black population was even less at about 21 percent.
As a result of redistricting, i.e. “reversed gerrymandering,” in the early 1980s, Blacks throughout Mississippi experienced political representation in government after the state Legislature redrew congressional lines to enhance Blacks’ vote valuation and participation that, until the 1980s, were diluted based “only on racial consideration” due to Jim Crow and de jure segregation, which is why two county barns are in District 3, and, the City of Laurel’s old “workhouse/jail” and “yard” were converted into District 5’s county barn at 126 Central Ave. in the center of the district’s predominantly urban Black population, where, at least commensurate resources should be earmarked as in Hinds County-Jackson, where the county districts are predominantly urban-Black.
But that fair and equitable distribution of services in District 5 is not evident. The writer sees the neglect, omission, ignoring and sheer avoiding of obligation of services to the citizens in the City of Laurel, where, when the writer worked for District 5, the big ditch, for example, behind 943 South Maple St. was maintained by District 5 on a regular schedule. District 5 abandoned the ditch.
Further, as the writer pens this piece — looking at an old schedule submitted to Foreman Calvin Jordan for approval, Margaret Drive is an item on the list to be cut and worked from Airport Drive to Ellisville Boulevard. Pearl Street is included. Now, as well as anyone, the writer knows all of the ditches, canals, creeks, alleys, streets, roads and bridges in District 5, and walked and worked them with crews. Only one crew leader does this now. There is no foreman/leader.
And based on the empirical awareness of District 5’s terrain, lay of the land and lines, the writer was very mindful in preparing schedules that were timely, systematic and comprehensive to maintain the district in the City of Laurel in an equitable way — justifying manpower with best practices and maximizing resources.
Of course, that schedule had some haters who ostensibly now are in charge. One hater will tell you quick to the effect, “If it is not out in the county, I’m not interested …” Albeit, 82 percent of the votes are in the city. This guy constantly complained about the schedule when the writer was at District 5. He is a reminder of that “frozen snake.”
And today, the “schedule-hater” denies and ignores areas in Laurel that the writer used to keep on the schedule. For example, 1535 Margaret Dr. is a prime example where, when the writer was there, District 5 regularly worked the area, which is in extremely bad condition now. The picture shows District 5’s neglect.
The property owner, Ms. Chelsea Vice, called District 5 and requested to put in a work order for the ditches. District 5 told her, “there’s nothing we can do … call the city.” For Beat 5, litter pickup is paramount, which is something Charlie Hernandez, with the sheriff’s department, used to bring in inmates to do, in addition to fine workers who are still available.
Yet, one sees District 5’s workers sashaying and parading the streets, sometimes in groups, with yellow bags picking up litter — looking like inmates. Inmates and fine workers used to pick up the litter that District 5’s workers do, while potholes, ditches, shoulders and other needed work go undone like the work on Margaret Drive, which is District 5’s legal realm of responsibility, in contrast to working outside of the district — using several pieces of equipment--tearing down a house in the City and disposing of the rubble and debris that raised eyebrows.
There is no legitimate reason why District 5 denied Ms. Vice’s work order. District 5 has about 15 pieces of equipment: a small excavator, a large excavator (track hoe), Bobcat track machine, backhoe, two tractors, a bucket truck, motor grader, a lowboy truck, asphalt truck, three small dump trucks, a tandem dump truck, two knuckleboom trucks and several pieces of lawn equipment that are seen in questionable places, as recently seen the lowboy/track hoe.
With work that the writer was instrumental — on behalf of the citizens of Laurel — getting done in District 5, much of that work today is no longer done, as indicated by Ms. Vice. The notion that the preponderance of District 5’s work is to be done in the rural areas is due to the lack of leadership, integrity and vision. Eighty-two percent of District 5’s voters are in the City of Laurel.
Shortly after Jerome Wyatt became the first Black supervisor of redrawn Beat 5 in 1984, he adopted the slogan “Keep The Pride In Beat 5.” Today, the shibboleth is “Serving With A Purpose,” which gives the ring of B. B. King’s “The Thrill Is Gone.” Substance, leadership, vision, assiduity and integrity of the job are missing. Ms. Vice’s work order denial is evidence.
In that the District 5 Supervisor is “Serving With A Purpose,” there is overdue work on Thames Avenue for the motor grader that Larry Barnes, Jake Quince and Marvin Boleware maintained that sorely needs working. And for Ms. Vice, the mini-track hoe can “serve with a purpose.” Also, District 5 is responsible for the ditch running adjacent to 515 Third Ave. — a resident of that 82 percent of the voters! “The job positions must be justified” is the mantra the writer used to hear. And the systematic schedule was the justifier!
Therefore, the former Inseparable got the votes, position and equipment — now the work is to be performed. Residents in District 5 should call in their work orders to (601) 649-5275. Thus, you will see the purpose for which he is serving. Ms. Vice was denied service while several hundred-thousand dollars of equipment sits unused and personnel not maximized. Yet, he touts, “Serving With A Purpose!” Competence, diligence, assiduity and best practices will genuinely show: “(You) I want to thank Harvey Warren for the victory.”
•
Harvey Warren lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.