“Here’s a little song I wrote/ You might want to sing it note for note/ Don’t worry, be happy/ In every life we have some trouble/ But when you worry you make it double/ Don’t worry, be happy/ Don’t worry, be happy now...
Oh, if only everyone could be like Bobby McFerrin...
Can you believe another “ism” is about to enter the vernacular?
Oh, yes, here we go again. This time, the affliction is called “colorism” — it’s so new the autocorrect on the program I use to type this corrected it to colorist — and Will Smith finds himself in the crosshairs.
What, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air? Surely you jest.
Smith, one of the best actors of our generation, has been hit with the label of colorism because he accepted a role to play Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams. The two sisters will go down in history as the first family of women’s tennis.
Their story is of an overbearing, demanding father who pushed his two daughters to greatness. The story, deserving of the big screen, will be produced with Smith playing father Williams.
Out came the politically correct police who said that Smith is not black enough. But Smith is from West Philadelphia, born and raised... he is black. Oh, not the correct shade of black. Father Williams does, indeed, have more melanin in his skin than Smith and critics have taken to social media to decry and protest Smith’s selection as father Williams. Shades matter.
Ain’t got no place to lay your head/ Somebody came and took your bed/ Don’t worry, be happy/ The landlord say your rent is late/ He may have to litigate/ Don’t worry, be happy/ Don’t worry, be happy (Look at me, I’m happy)
Is there anything left in this country that will not send a certain portion of the population into a conniption fit? Led by the isms — racism, sexism, homophobism, misogynism, colorism, et al — there just seem to be more and more people who wake up every morning with the goal of not only to be miserable with their lives, but to makes everyone else’s lives miserable, too.
Consider that the life expectancy in this country is 79 years. Break that down and we have an average of 936 months floating around this big green ball we call Earth. We have 28,490 days on the one big green ball in an infinite universe of big green balls that has a species of beings (that we know of) who have advanced enough to know what joy and love and happiness feel like. And consider, of the 7 billion people on this big green ball floating through space, we are among the 350 million who live in a place with boundless opportunities for anyone who wants to grab it.
Remember last week, my toilet paper column? That column was not at all about toilet paper, but the advantages we have and the blessings each of us has been given.
Ain’t got no cash, ain’t got no style/ Ain’t got no gal to make you smile/ But don’t worry, be happy/ ‘Cause when you worry your face will frown/ And that will bring everybody down/ So don’t worry, be happy/ Don’t worry, be happy now...
Problems in life are inevitable. There will be trials and tribulations. There will be strikes and gutters. There will be home runs and strikeouts. We will see our loved ones pass from this life into the next. We will see our neighbors struggle. We will overcome adversity. That is the contract we all sign when we are brought into this world — we don’t know when it will end, but, dammit, while you are here, make the most of it.
That starts by not finding negativity in every single aspect of life. For God’s sake, you only have an average of 936 months on this ball floating around the sky, does it really matter that Will Smith one of the best actors of his generation, does not have the appropriate amount of melanin in his skin to play a role on the movie screen? I can guarantee you right now that if Tom Selleck was chosen to play me in a movie, the last thing I would do is wonder why he was chosen because his skin is more tan than mine. Heck, Casper the Friendly Ghost has darker skin than I do. It doesn’t matter.
What does matter?
Hug your children and grandchildren today. Kiss your wife or husband. Tell your Dad you love him because one day you will run out of time to do it. End every conversation with “I love you.” Wake up each morning and be thankful that you are on this side of the ground. Seriously, love life. Be enthusiastic about it. As Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” Say grace for what you have and pray for those with less. Better yet, share your bounty with those who need it most. Love, laugh, cry, scream into a pillow and sing in the shower — loudly. Don’t let 500 or so people in Washington, D.C., dictate your lives. Turn off the idiot box and take the dog for a walk. Don’t have a dog? Then go for a walk, find a dog and pet said dog. Rid yourself of negativity, 24-hour news and an addiction to “isms.” It’s not healthy to wake each morning being miserable.
The clock is ticking for every one of us. Can you hear it? Each day that passes is one less you have. Embrace it. Enjoy it. Love it.
Put a smile on your face/ Don’t bring everybody down like this/ Don’t worry, it will soon pass whatever it is/ Don’t worry, be happy/ I’m not worried.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
