At 4:56 a.m. on Monday, reader and old running buddy Phillip Wedgeworth made me aware that it was National Newspaper Week. Actually, I wasn’t out of bed at 4:56 a.m., but that is when Phillip sent me an email with an editorial cartoon highlighting the importance of the Fourth Estate. The cartoon showed four pillars, labeled “knowledge,” “freedom,” “power” and “accountability” holding up a large concrete slab labeled “Democracy” and sitting on an even larger concrete slab labeled “1st Amendment,” with a local newspaper in the background.
That cartoon gives the perfect illustration of why local newspapers are so important to our society, and it couldn’t have been more perfectly timed because all four pillars in that cartoon came into play in the outcome of the sheriff’s dog raid on Lyon Ranch Road that came to a conclusion on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, all criminal charges were dropped against Mary Ellen and Col. David Senne. And the sheriff and Humane Society of the United States admitted wrongdoing by awarding the Sennes $5,000 for taking their personal pets. Former Assistant District Attorney J. Ronald Parrish should be heralded as a hero for taking on this matter and doing such a masterful job at handling an extremely difficult case under very trying circumstances.
Although Mr. Parrish deserves most of the credit here, there is no doubt that justice would not have been served in this matter if not for the efforts of this newspaper and our adherence to the four pillars of the Fourth Estate.
It started with “knowledge.” As the Sennes were being portrayed as evil, Cruella deVille-type monsters by the sheriff’s department, SCAR and social media trolls, we presented facts. We showed how much the Sennes spent on dog food, treats and vet bills. We made the public aware that SCAR, who should not only be ashamed of themselves but should clean house of everyone involved in this matter, dumped unwanted, unadoptable dogs on this elderly couple and then turned around and sicced an overzealous, publicity-seeking sheriff on them. Pitiful, shameful and disgusting behavior, to say the least.
Even though the sheriff only wanted HIS narrative to be heard regarding this case (starting with an offensive and smug S/O live broadcast from the scene of the crime right up to trying to put the paper out of business for our having the gall to present dog-food receipts), the First Amendment gave us the “freedom” to speak up about the case and let our readers know that there was another side to this story that the sheriff didn’t want the public to know.
The “power” of the press became evident when — because of our reporting, editorials and columns regarding the case — the majority of the public began to realize that this case had been incredibly mishandled and that the Sennes should have been offered help, not the humiliation that SCAR, the Humane Society and the sheriff’s department bestowed upon them. Mary Ellen Senne may have been a big-hearted animal lover who couldn’t say no when asked to take in an unwanted animal or she may have simply been a dog hoarder … but either way, there is no excuse as to why the sheriff didn’t simply drive out to the property, meet with the Sennes, assess the situation and then figure out the best way to immediately get those animals the help they needed. That seems like an obvious, common-sense solution, unless you were more interested in publicity instead of taking care of the dogs.
Finally, and most importantly, there is “accountability.” If it wasn’t for our reporting on the sheriff’s blunder-filled, mishandling of the Sennes’ dog case, he’d still be sheriff. Once again, much like the Burroughs/Windermere shooting case, we were the only media outlet that dug deep for the real facts without simply giving the public a verbatim regurgitation of what public officials wanted you to hear.
During Greg Burroughs’ manslaughter trial, everything that we reported — from Burroughs calling his friend Judge Kyle Robertson before dialing 911, to the LPD allowing the family to clean up the crime scene, to Burroughs failing a lie-detector test — was all documented as 100 percent accurate during the trial or in subsequent court documents.
As a matter of fact, everything we reported was accurate. If it hadn’t been, we’d be facing a lawsuit from Greg Burroughs like the one he filed against the City of Laurel.
The same goes for this case and everything we have reported about this sheriff. There is no doubt that the criminal charges being dropped against the Sennes and the payment of $5,000 is an admission that this case was mishandled, but it is also proof that we got everything right.
Go back and look at all of the people on social media who called us liars, screamed that we were biased and called us all sorts of names that I can’t print here … but in the end, once again, our reporting was spot on. Where are the apologies from those people? They never come.
Instead, during the next big story, we will have more people saying, “All you do is print lies.” Funny thing is, no one can ever tell us what lies we actually have ever printed. And it’s not the printing of lies that people are mad about, it’s the printing of the truth that makes people angry.
And don’t just take my word for it. Mark Thornton, who once again deserves another Pulitzer Prize for his work on this story, recently told me about a conversation that he had with Laurel City Councilman Tony Wheat. Tony was talking to Mark about recognizing the people who helped bring downtown Laurel back to life. Mark asked him, “What about Jim? Why doesn’t he ever get any recognition for being one of the first to invest in downtown Laurel and doing it twice before anyone had even heard of the show ‘Home Town?’” Tony responded, “Jim’s a pariah because he tells the truth.” And Tony’s right.
This newspaper and I are shunned by the Chamber of Commerce (even though we are a dues-paying member), the EDA, Laurel Main Street and others who are in power because they like the status quo. Some don’t want corruption exposed because they benefit from it. Others simply want us to do nothing but happy stories that will provide the false illusion that our home town is the second coming of Mayberry. And yet others are simply angry because, even though they know I’m telling the truth, they “don’t like the harshness with which I deliver the truth.” (Yep, been told that one to my face.)
One day — maybe it will be after I’m long dead and gone — I hope that this community realizes what a blessing they have in the Leader-Call. Thousands of towns have lost their home-town newspapers. Thousands more have corporate-owned newspapers that couldn’t care less about the community they operate in. Laurel, on the other hand, has a newspaper that fulfills all four pillars of its duties — “Knowledge,” “Freedom,” “Power” and “Accountability.”
We’re proud of that and I hope you are too.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
