The announcement of Chris McDaniel’s campaign to unseat Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is welcome news. I have to admit that his cutie-pie little “It’s Delbert, ma’am” TV ads led me to believe that Mr. Hosemann is just a down-home Mississippi boy with the same goals and dreams for Mississippi as most of us. I am a bit embarrassed to admit that those TV ads worked on me more than once. I was even impressed enough with the image portrayed that I suggested to my good friend Phil Dickerson, in his run for Jones County supervisor, that he should build his entire campaign around referring to himself as “Philbert.”
It should be noted that he chose to ignore my advice. But I digress …
Closer observation in recent years has exposed the error of my thinking, as it has many others who had been fooled by the Hosemann advertising campaign. It is now time to break with tradition and bring an end to the pattern of cruising through the ranks just because that’s how it’s been done for so long.
I am not well acquainted with Chris McDaniel on a personal level. He has entirely too much class to spend a lot of time in the same social circles that I typically occupy. And yet, I feel sure that, should the opportunity present itself, he would be perfectly at home out riding dirt bikes with my associates and me — considerably more comfortable than we would be were we to be socializing with the white-collar crowd with whom he fits so seamlessly. I thank God that he is here to cover that task while I content myself with the off-road riding demographic I’ve come to know and love.
I also thank God that Chris McDaniel is willing to subject himself to the personal attacks that are sure to accompany another endeavor to put our ship back on course. The gentleman possesses a Trump-like drive that seems to turn personal attacks into raw horsepower. Having not been there to see it, I can only theorize that the same characteristic was in abundance among the leaders of the movement that led to the formation of America. Too bad it seems to be in such short supply today when it is so sorely needed.
As I pointed out, more recent observations of Mr. Hosemann’s true colors convince me that he is not the man for the job going forward. Much of my enlightenment came through association with the Free State Citizens Action Union. Under the guidance of Buck Torske, this organization has become a driving force in grassroots activism and educating concerned citizens. His decision to run for District 88 State Representative comes as no surprise to me.
Over the past year or so, I have come to respect him and his deep desire to bring accountability to elected office. He reminds me a lot of a guy I grew up in the same household with. The fact that Buck is “not from around here” but still holds the fondness and affection for our home state and county only increases my respect. A lot of retired “transplants” would choose to simply sit back, maybe complain a little and let our freedom slip away. But that would be totally out of character for Buck. Check him out, if you vote in District 88. I believe you will be amply rewarded if you send him to Jackson to work for us. And he believes strongly that elected officials WORK FOR US, the citizens of Mississippi.
There is, however, one troubling consideration that comes to mind after having read Jim Cegielski’s Jan. 21 column. He described how electing Chris McDaniel as lieutenant governor could make Mississippi a haven of freedom and prosperity comparable to Florida and Texas. I agree and fully support the endeavor that would bring about such a development. But I worry about some of the people seeking refuge in such an oasis of freedom and prosperity. I feel we should be planning a process to screen newcomers prior to permitting entry into our state. Too many “foreigners” tend to want to move in and try to make their new home a clone of the region they fled to get here.
I’m not too worried about people from out west. Most folks from the Left Coast will likely settle in Texas. Florida can accommodate people fleeing Georgia. I race dirt bikes with a lot of good people from Alabama and would welcome most of them.
It’s the refugees from north of the Mason-Dixon Line that worry me the most. I envision the need for a program similar to President Trump’s prior “Remain in Mexico” plan. I see it as beneficial to begin crafting a “Remain in Tennessee” plan for people seeking asylum from places like New York and New Jersey. You gotta figure that not many people from “up there” would fit nicely into the Magnolia State culture. Jim Cegielski and Sean Murphy are already here and admirably productive. What are the chances that more like them even exist up there?
Guest columnist Fred Pittman lives in Ellisville
