The announcement of Chris McDaniel’s campaign to unseat Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is welcome news. I have to admit that his cutie-pie little “It’s Delbert, ma’am” TV ads led me to believe that Mr. Hosemann is just a down-home Mississippi boy with the same goals and dreams for Mississippi as most of us. I am a bit embarrassed to admit that those TV ads worked on me more than once. I was even impressed enough with the image portrayed that I suggested to my good friend Phil Dickerson, in his run for Jones County supervisor, that he should build his entire campaign around referring to himself as “Philbert.”

Fred Pittman

Fred Pittman

It should be noted that he chose to ignore my advice. But I digress …

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.