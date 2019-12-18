As we launch ourselves toward 2020 — for those of us born in the Dark Ages, that seems incomprehensible — and with no Thursday papers for the next two weeks — please read that again — I bid farewell to 2019 and embrace 2020.
And with that, I will give you advice to make your 2020 a fruitful endeavor. Note: My advice and $3 will get you a ride on the New York City Subway.
Yet I trudge forth.
Don’t believe any studies
No, students, I am not saying don’t study. I am saying don’t believe any studies.
News folks, usually on TV, love to get some slow-news fodder out of some group of “learned” people telling us what some study says.
“A study of 2,000 American showed that drinking at least eight cups of coffee per day will cut down the risk of scurvy,” one will trumpet.
Two weeks later: “Drinking more than two cups of coffee per day will increase the chances of contracting heart disease and tooth decay.”
The same can be said for milk and butter and pretty much anything else these folks want to waste, usually taxpayers’ money on studying.
As for coffee, I drink a lot of coffee. It’s not because of the validity of a study, but because I like it. I will rely on, and pass on, the advice Dr. Mark Horne at South Central Regional Medical Center gave me (after scolding me on my beer-drinking habits): “Do you drink your coffee ‘adulterated’ in any way?” (read cream, sugar, Bailey’s Irish cream)
“No, black.”
“Drink away,” the doc said.
Done. No study necessary.
Really don’t believe polls
Driving home on Tuesday, the political junkie inside of me couldn’t turn off listening to the loathsome Chuck Schumer, Democrat senator from New York — a swamp creature if ever a swamp creature existed.
He was whining on the Senate floor about how the impeachment trial of Donald Trump needed to be fair and the American people deserved to hear the truth. Of course, as he spoke, the rules for impeachment hadn’t even been finalized in the House, so how could Schumer talk about a trial in the Senate when the president hasn’t been impeached? If you think the fix wasn’t in from the start, I have some nice oceanfront property in Colorado to sell you.
As he spoke, he pointed to a Washington Post/ABC News poll that said more than 72 percent of Americans were in favor of hearing witnesses in the Senate trial of Donald Trump — 64 percent of Republicans were in favor of dragging in more witnesses.
In my life, I have never been polled. If someone does call me and try to poll me, I hang up. I have no idea who actually agrees to being polled — maybe the numbers are just fabricated. We don’t know how the questions are phrased, the makeup of the people being polled nor their political leanings.
Yet for many, including Schumer, public policy should be crafted by a Washington Post poll.
And remember, up until about 7 p.m. on the night of the presidential election of 2016, the greatest pollsters in the world had Hillary Clinton winning in a landslide.
Enough said on polls.
Bet $20 on LSU
I have taken a beating at the office for my collegiate allegiance switch from Alabama to LSU.
It is hard not to be an LSU fan for me now, living in the land of Purple and Gold.
I root for Coach Ed Orgeron. I was there in Jackson when he made his first Ole Miss preseason party appearance. He banged on the lectern. He spoke loudly — and few in the building understood a word he said — and even got down into a lineman’s stance.
He was ridiculed by many. A former sports writer from the Gulf Coast once said that, “after a postgame press conference, he jumps off the dais and drags his knuckles across the floor on his way to the locker room.”
When Coach O met his demise at Ole Miss, I called Rebels’ alumni from the Vicksburg area for a story in the next day’s newspaper. Most didn’t speak their minds, opting for being “paaahhsssitive” about the future of Ole Miss football and wishing Coach O the best of luck.
I then called Ole Miss great running back Kayo Dottley, an All-American in the 1940s-’50s. Kayo, a Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer, never held his tongue. When I asked him what he thought of Orgeron’s firing, he said, “It is the greatest day in Ole Miss football history.”
Kayo died in November 2018. I wonder, if he was still alive, what he might be thinking about Coach O today? Orgeron won the National Coach of the Year and has his Tigers as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
In early June, I visited a Mississippi Coast casino to drop a few — very few — bucks on the Cubs and Yankees to win the World Series — both losers — and then on a National Championship pick. I liked Alabama, but it was 5-2 odd to win it all. I scrolled down. LSU sat at 30-1 odds. I dropped a whopping $10 on the Tigers — a potential $300 payday.
You should take $20 today and drive to Bok Homa and put $20 on the Tigers. It won’t be a huge payday, but you can bank on LSU winning it all — in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
Don’t drink and drive
This time of year means parties, revelry, good times — and oftentimes alcohol.
Years ago at a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mexican restaurant in Vicksburg, I may have overdone it. The beer flowed. I was young and crazy. By the time I was done. I could hardly walk.
I knew no one there. So I did the next best thing — I found someone who looked harmless and pleaded for a ride home. She was probably in her 40s or early 50s and she had several children with her.
I never got her name. I never saw her again — not that I would have recognized her. But she saw that I was in need and did the good, Christian thing and got me home. I can, with 100 percent certainty, say she would not have been alone in offering help.
If you overdo it, please drop those keys. Call family, friends or even find a stranger. You not only put your life in danger, but every single other person on the road. Arrive safe and then thank an unidentified mother of three some 22 years later.
And most importantly
Have a very Merry Christmas.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.