The collective frustration and anger that is growing inside of good, decent, patriotic Americans is palpable. We are sick and tired of COVID-19 and everything that comes along with it, including wearing masks, not being able to see loved ones and simply not being able to live life like a normal human being.
We are livid that the country that we know and love, that we were proud to grow up in and call our home, has been hijacked by global socialists that control the media, control Big Tech and control the Democrat Party.
We’re mad that the socialists were able to steal the presidential election and get away with it, and so few people, including many Republicans, seem to care. We watch with frustration as Joe Biden uses executive orders to destroy jobs, eliminate our energy independence, open up our borders during a pandemic and hand China the keys to world domination by jumping head-first into socialist nonsense such as the Green New Deal.
We are in disbelief that rights as basic as freedom of speech are being threatened and that there doesn’t seem to be any pushback against the cancel culture. We find it appalling that people who used to seem sane to us go on national television and call for our “deprogramming” — all 75 million of us being labeled “cult” members. And we are mystified that somehow, in such a few short years, we have gone from being good, decent, hardworking, red-blooded Americans who love God, country and our families to being labeled as backward, racist, white supremacist, extremists who need to be exterminated. All of this simply because we believe that an American president should put the best interests of the American people first and foremost.
I’m sure many of you are like me. You’ve lost sleep at night, tossing and turning, wondering how the country has dissolved into the mess that it has become and worrying about the future of your children and grandchildren. Right now, it is very, very easy to get sucked into a black hole of despair. But I am here today to implore you not to fall into the darkness.
First and foremost, don’t let the fake media or leftist culture make you doubt who you really are. In spite of what the prevailing narrative is in the national media, if you voted for Trump over the socialist policies of Joe Biden, it simply means you are smart enough to know that socialism has never worked anywhere it’s ever been tried. As a matter of fact, in most places, it has been an absolute disaster. You also have enough common sense to know that an American president SHOULD put the American people he represents ahead of foreigners. So the first thing you should do is pat yourself on the back for being more intelligent than the idiots who voted for Joe Biden.
Secondly, ask yourself this question: Do you hate or discriminate against anyone because of the color of their skin? If the answer is yes, then you are in fact a racist who should seek help in the form of education or counseling. However, if you can honestly answer “no,” like I’m sure 97 percent of Trump voters can, then you are no more a racist, White supremacist or extremist than, say, Joe Biden. As a matter of fact, if you never described Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy,” and then added “I mean, that’s storybook man,” then you are most assuredly less racist than Joe Biden. If you never said, “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community,” then you are less racist than Joe Biden. And if you never said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent,” then you are definitely less racist than Joe Biden. Isn’t it odd that the people who are labeling Trump supporters as racists don’t seem to have any problem with good-ol’ Joe Biden? Well, that’s simple because this isn’t about race, it’s about politics.
The mischaracterization of Trump supporters is nothing more than a political-based attack by the socialist Left in order to keep its base’s attention away from the fact that all Americans, no matter their color, were doing better under Trump’s America-first policies than they had done under the Obama/Biden regime. You can expect that the socialist Left will continue to play up racial differences to hide the fact that the Biden/Harris socialist policies will be disastrous for most of the country.
Instead of falling into darkness and despair about how we have been mischaracterized, take pride in knowing that we are on the right side of history. We are the ones trying to save the country, not tear it apart. People from all over the world envy the United States and try to come here. We are the ones trying to preserve that legacy, while the other side is trying to turn us into the type of place that people are trying to escape.
And don’t give up hope. I know people who simply have stopped watching the news or paying attention to what is going on because it makes them sick to their stomach. You can’t do that. You have to stay involved! If we have any chance of taking our country back, we can’t give up. There isn’t much we can do to stop Joe Biden from destroying jobs and the economy with the swipe of a pen over the next two years, but we certainly can and should be looking toward the elections of 2022 and 2024. We owe it to our forefathers and our ancestors who fought for our freedom to do the same for our kids and grandkids.
Keep the faith! The Nazis dropped bombs on London for eight straight months and the British didn’t give up. We can survive two years of the socialists having control as long as a few so-called “moderates” don’t sell the country out by passing legislation that will fundamentally change the country forever. I find it hard to believe that the people of West Virginia would allow their senator to do that. But, if it does happen and we lose any chance of saving the country from the totalitarian dystopian society toward which we are heading, then it is time to aggressively pursue secession.
I wrote a column a couple of weeks ago in which I mentioned secession as an Option 2, and I heard from many of you who told me that Option 1 (regaining control of the country) was never going to happen and that we needed to pursue secession immediately.
I promise you this: if a viable secession movement begins, you will hear about it in this column. However, until the country is completely lost through either the ending of the filibuster, Washington, D.C., being made a state or the packing of the Supreme Court, we shouldn’t just up and run. In spite of the stolen election, we are the majority, and as Biden and his socialist policies start to have a real negative effect on people’s lives, our majority will grow and grow and grow.
By 2022, I expect that political parties will no longer matter. It will simply be a battle between freedom-loving Americans and those who want to subjugate them. I will put my money on the people who value freedom. Until then, don’t succumb to the darkness.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.