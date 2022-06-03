I had a regular “Buck Naked Truth” listener tell me “Buck always seems angry,” so our producer, “off-camera Maggie,” decided to start doing a Buck mood forecast each week. Well, here is the deal, as I see it, when it comes to Buck. My podcast co-host and the man who writes the column that is below mine, Buck Torske, isn’t always angry; however, he is definitely getting more and more frustrated when it comes to the direction of our country. He is even more frustrated with the apathy that the majority of Americans appear to have when it comes to stepping up and actively trying to make a difference.
Buck’s frustration lies in the fact that most people would rather stay home and watch “Dancing with the Stars” than attend a Free State Citizens Action Union meeting featuring a candidate running for Congress who could actually affect their lives and livelihood. Think about this: A congressman or woman can change the direction of the country, yet attendance at FSCAU meetings with the candidates speaking and answering questions is limited to the same 20 or 30 individuals each time. That is frustrating, especially knowing the herculean effort that Buck has put into increasing attendance.
In essence, it is like we are all playing the fiddle as America burns down around us. Now, I am more understanding than Buck when it comes to the plight of Mr. and Mrs. America who both have jobs, kids, dogs, soccer practice, PTA meetings and can’t wait to have a few minutes to decompress after putting the kids to bed on a Thursday night. I certainly understand that struggle, as I lived it for 20 years. However, I also understand Buck’s frustration as so many people are on social media bitching and moaning about the sad state of the country, but their entire contribution to making things better is, well … bitching and moaning.
I encourage everyone to join FSCAU, not just to put Buck in a better frame of mind, but because there is power in numbers. The bigger FSCAU gets, the more influence it would have over local and state representatives to not only vote in a conservative manner but to make sure this area receives the representation that it deserves. Just think about it. If FSCAU represented a voting bloc of 1,000 or more voters, which is a very small percentage of the number of conservatives in Jones County, there isn’t a local or state candidate who isn’t going to listen to the concerns of the group and act accordingly. That is real power, and it is how to make actual change. It is a lot more effective than reposting a meme on Facebook about how stupid Joe Biden is.
With that being said, I’m going to encourage Buck and every one else who loves this country to keep their head up, keep fighting and to not give up hope. I know it is very easy to get down about the destruction of the country that is happening right before our eyes, but there are signs that things are starting to turn in our favor.
First and foremost, we have an exceptionally good candidate running for the 4th Congressional district in Mississippi. His name is Raymond Brooks, and if you haven’t listened to him on this week’s Buck Naked Truth yet, make sure you do so before Tuesday’s Republican primary. This man stands out as a true “America First” conservative in a very crowded field. He is brave enough to say outright that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. He knows the importance of restoring Americans’ faith that we can hold free and fair elections. He would vote for term limits. He knows we need to finish the wall. He truly understands the problems Americans face right now with record inflation, record gas prices, record crime, food shortages, etc., etc., are all self-inflicted wounds — purposeful crimes committed by our own government against the American people. The 20-year veteran of the Gulfport Police Department detests career politicians. He’s a true Trump-loving conservative. Listen to him on The Buck Naked Truth, and if you are as impressed as I was, make sure you give him your vote on Tuesday.
In other good news — well, good news for the country but bad news for my retirement fund — it looks like Elon Musk has exposed another fraud that was perpetrated by Twitter. An audit found that 49.3 percent — almost half of Joe Biden’s 22.2 million Twitter followers — are fake. They were bots put in place by Twitter operatives to push the lie that Biden was a lot more popular than he really was. This, of course, is just another fraud that the left perpetrated against America and makes you wonder if the same percentage of votes that Biden received during the general election were also fake. Let’s hope Elon Musk looks into that, as he seems to be the most effective person on the planet at exposing the left wing’s hypocrisy, fraud and deceit.
And the good news doesn’t stop there. Biden’s “Ministry of Truth,” known as the Disinformation Governance Board and headed up by the bizarre misinformation goddess Nina Jankowicz, was killed before it even got started. It was an Orwellian idea and was probably only ended after it became clear that the Musk deal for Twitter was never going to happen, but it’s still great that this sickening idea to promote one-sided propaganda met its demise so quickly.
And more good news: U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays of Louisiana, a Trump appointee, blocked the Biden administration from lifting the Trump-era Title 42 restrictions on illegal immigrants swarming our Southern border. This allows border control to continue to expel as many of the illegals crossing into the country as it can. It’s not enough, but it’s better than the wide-open border policy Biden wanted to inflict on the American people.
Now I know these are all small victories in a world going full on crazy; however, in a country in which the Executive and Legislative branches of the government are both controlled by pea-brained wannabe communists and swamp creatures, all we can do is hold out until November. If those elections are free and fair (a true concern) Trump-backed candidates should sweep into power, and then we must demand that Clinton, Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Clapper, Brennan and others that have purposely damaged this once great country be held accountable for their actions.
Come November, Biden or whoever is controlling the White House should be able to be held at bay until 2024. In the meantime, Congress and Republican governors must act to make sure that mail-in balloting fraud can never again be used to change the outcome of an election.
If this happens, a true America-loving president who legitimately wins the presidency — whether it be Trump or not — should be able to reclaim the White House in 2024. The swamp must be actually drained this time, rights must be given back to the states, Trump-era policies must be restored and the communist-Democrat Party must never be allowed to obtain power ever again in the United States of America. Keep fighting. Don’t give up. Vote for Brooks. Smile, Buck.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.