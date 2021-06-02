To the residents of Laurel,
My advice and $3 will get you a ride on the New York City Subway, so take this as you will.
As a five-year resident of The City Beautiful, Mayor Johnny Magee and I came in together. My first day and his as mayor were the same. Mark, the veteran reporter, handled most of the coverage, especially since he was the only person I knew in Laurel.
He took me on the walk around, introducing me to this person and that. It was then I first met Johnny Magee inside City Hall, with his wonderful secretary Carol greeting every visitor.
We exchanged pleasantries and he chided me for choosing to live in Ellisville — just kidding, folks; he didn’t, but he did tell me Laurel would welcome me.
Still, I never had an in-depth conversation with him until many months after I started.
For you visitors and newer residents, when I arrived in Laurel in 2013, downtown was so much different. The city had so much potential, but the dreamers who have turned Laurel into everyone’s “Home Town” had yet to attract the world’s attention. The streets were usually barren in the late afternoon. Even during huge events such as Loblolly, by about 4 or 5 p.m., the crowds would be gone.
There also was a man named Willie who walked the streets of downtown pushing a putrid-smelling grocery cart he called a home. He was an intimidating, hulking man who had a tortured history and obviously suffered from tremendous mental issues. He defecated in the flower beds in downtown.
One day, Willie just up and disappeared. I called around, eventually talking to then-LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart and finding out that Willie had been relocated to a long-term care facility. Of course, I wanted the story.
In the mayor’s office with Stewart and then-Chief Administrative Officer Dennis Kevryn and Magee, we started talking about Willie. When the mayor started talking, I stopped him.
“Mr. Mayor,” I said pointing to my recorder, “this is on the record.”
The mayor nodded and continued. Blunt. Direct. Honest. And, in Willie’s case, caring. I had never seen anything like it. My notion of a politician is the always-measured, check-which-way-the wind-blows-before-answering stuffed suit. Yet here was a mayor speaking as honestly and bluntly as anyone I have ever interviewed.
Every interview that followed was the same. I would ask questions that no mayor would want to answer, and Magee would just start talking. He called out those who needed it, was honest with his own shortcomings and always mentioned that if anyone has an issue in the city, call him. If he doesn’t answer, you will hear from him shortly.
After his first term, no one was foolish enough to challenge him for a second term. Why would they? I thought that would be repeated in 2021, and I might be more surprised he has competition now than I was in 2017, when he didn’t have a competitor. Who could do a better job?
Now Magee is five days from Election Day, where he seeks a third term. It’s been a while since I have spoken to him, although my wife Michelle is a big fan. I have to play it more down the aisle, trying to keep personal feelings aside. I have had a third-row seat for all of Magee’s years in the mayor’s office. In that time, this city has gone from boarded-up buildings and “Big Willie” to the most famous small town in America.
I am not giving Magee credit for the show’s success — and he wouldn’t take it. But what every Laurelite can give Magee credit for is keeping Laurel a business-friendly community. You can give him credit for the roads — the five-letter word that will never go away. It’s almost over. Magee and the City Council can take loads of credit for ridiculously low interest rates afforded the city and record sales-tax collections that will eclipse $1 million a month this summer.
The choice Tuesday at the polls is so clear. Laurel is soaring. The city has reached a worldwide level of notoriety no one could ever have imagined. Enjoy it — and certainly don’t make a change.
Johnny Magee is the perfect person to be mayor of the City of Laurel. His opponent Miranda Beard is an accomplished woman who should be given great credit for putting herself out there to secure the city’s top job. In another year, maybe she would be the right choice.
Laurel, that year is not this one. Magee is the right man for the right job. He deserves at least four more years.
Make no mistake, if Beard were the incumbent and Magee the challenger and things were going as good as they are now in Laurel, I would most certainly vote to keep her in office. Why change the engine in a winning race car? You don’t.
Which brings me to one last Magee story — and one I am a bit ashamed of myself for. It was about a week after Loblolly in, if I recall correctly, 2015, and the tape that was used on the sidewalk to cordon off vendors remained on the street.
Someone walked in the office ranting and raving about the tape. I heard it and — this is where I am ashamed — instead of walking my bulbous hind end out to the sidewalk to remove the tape, I fired off an editorial about — irony alert — lazy people not removing the tape.
The afternoon the paper hit the streets, I looked outside to see a well-dressed man walking slowly down North Magnolia Street, stopping to pick up the tape. It was Mayor Magee.
Laurel, don’t make a huge mistake on Tuesday and vote for change. If any city on planet Earth does not need change in City Hall, it is Laurel. This city is rocking. Don’t mess it up now.
•
Sean Murphy is LL-C managing editor. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
