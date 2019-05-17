My younger daughter Alison graduates from medical school this week and then will be heading off to the bright lights and medical residency program of Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. Her older sister Emily will be taking a few days off from her career as a senior editor with The Observer in New York City to join us in Jackson for the festivities.
I couldn’t be prouder of both daughters on their success and it is a testament to the quality of eduction they received at St. John’s Day School and Laurel Christian High School. However, I think some of their achievements may also have to do with some common-sense rules and regulations I made them follow as small children.
Being a parent isn’t easy nowadays. Drugs, violence, war, pestilence, social unrest, head lice, Democrats, cavities, Happy Meals and rap music are just some of the obstacles that parents must overcome to raise strong, healthy, well-adjusted children. A parent must be there to guide their kids through the minefields of childhood so that they can survive to see the front line of adulthood.
Parents have to walk a fine line. They need to be loving and giving but, at times, they need to be strict and set limits. And, most importantly, if rules are broken, there must be consequences.
Below is a list of rules and the consequences that we used in our house while raising our children. I felt that it was important for the penalty to fit the severity of the rule violation. If you would like to adopt this system for your own family’s needs, please mail me a check for $29.99.
Rule 1: Kids must eat at least two bites of vegetables a month. (Penalty: If child refused, she would receive a 15-minute lecture on the ravishes of scurvy.)
Rule 2: No spitting in the house. (Penalty: Child forced to hand her mother a mop.)
Rule 3: No cartoons when football is on. (Penalty: Death)
Rule 4: No begging in stores for toys and candy. (Penalty: If this rule was broken, I would give the kids a very stern look. If whining continued, I would buy them toys or candy, but would do so very reluctantly.)
Rule 5: Kids must feed the dogs. (Penalty: Very skinny dogs.)
Rule 6: Kids must say “Please.” (Penalty: Hearing your parents say, “What’s the magic word?”)
Rule 7: Kids must say “Thank you.” (Penalty: Hearing your parents ask, “What do you say?”)
Rule 8: No fighting. (Penalty: No penalty for the winner, but the loser is ridiculed and shunned.)
Rule 9: No playing ball in the house unless Daddy gets to play. (Penalty: Silent treatment and pouting from Daddy)
Rule 10. No taxation without representation. (Penalty: Dumping tea into the kids’ bathtub.)
I never wavered when it came to enforcing this strict set of rules. However, outside of these rules, I was very lenient. For example, when my daughters were ages 6 and 8, they came to me and said, “Daddy, we would like to get a hamster.” I looked down into their cute little faces and replied, “OK, I think it is time that we had some vermin in the house. Let’s go get you youngsters a nice furry rodent.”
When we arrived at the pet store, I told the proprietor that we would like to see her finest selection of small, plague-carrying mammals. She showed us mice, gerbils, rats, ferrets, guinea pigs and, finally, hamsters. Emily immediately picked out a hamster that looked like nothing but a fur ball with eyes.
The sign on the cage boldly stated, “Hamsters only $3.99.” At first I thought, “At that price, let’s get a bushel full. Who knows, once they’re skinned, they may even be tasty.” Unfortunately, I soon found out that the price of the actual hamster is just the beginning.
It turned out that purchasing a hamster is a lot like buying a car. A hamster comes standard with fur, legs, eyes and teeth. However, like a car, you end up having lots of options that you are going to end up purchasing. First, there is the cage. The sales pitch goes like this: “Sure you could buy the single-level standard cage for $19.99, but don’t you think your hamster deserves to live in a nice duplex, complete with sleeping quarters, activity center, den and family room?”
I also found out that a hamster cannot possibly be happy without bedding, chew sticks, water bottle, six varieties of deluxe hamster food, food dish, wood chips, treats, a wheel, leash, collar, toys and a couple of sweaters for the winter months. I finally put my foot down and said “NO” to both the scotch-guarding and the extended warranty.
By the time I finished the day, our $3.99 hamster ended up costing me about seven grand.
We took the hamster and the “hamster accouterments” home with us and she lived comfortably in her luxury condo for about a week before giving birth to 27 hairless maggot-looking creatures. These creatures soon turned into a pack of rodents and suddenly we found ourselves neck-deep in vermin.
Sometimes parenting is a learning process. Soon after the “vermin infestation of 1999,” Rule 11 was put into effect.
Rule 11: Never, ever ask Daddy for a small, burrowing woodland creature. (Penalty: Tar and furring.)
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
