Biden Corvette

President Joe Biden is seen in his Corvette during a 2020 campaign ad. He admitted that classified documents were stored inside a garage alongside his prized automobile.

Two weeks ago, corporate media portrayed the fight over Speaker of the House the mother of all stories in 2023 Washington. The Speaker story would replace the Jan. 6 story that has anchored corporate media news the past two years. Then discovery of classified documents leapt into the lead again, and again, and finally a third time last week and counting, but these documents were all classified during the Obama-Biden administration.

Readers may remember something about former president Trump storing classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago residence last year. The story began some time around the end of 2021, when the National Archives and Records Administration contacted representatives of Trump about missing potentially-classified information. In January, Trump returned 15 missing boxes of classified documents from his term in the White House. 

