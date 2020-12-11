Finally, someone is stepping up to the plate and trying to do something about the fraudulent election that took place on Nov. 3. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the United States Supreme Court. By doing so, Paxton, who may go down in history as a national hero, may have created the state-led response necessary to save the nation, or perhaps to start a movement of secession which would form an entirely new nation. I’m calling on state Sen. Chris McDaniel to look into repealing Section 7 of the Mississippi Constitution, which forbids secession.
In the lawsuit, the State of Texas asserts, “Trust in the integrity of our election process is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution.”
By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections. Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”
Thank God for the Great State of Texas! Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas have all confirmed they would join in on the lawsuit. As of Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., as I was typing this column, Mississippi had not chimed in. So I picked up the phone and called Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office. I asked, “Does Ms. Fitch plan on joining the lawsuit that Texas has filed against Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia?” and I was told a statement would be issued shortly.
I then asked the spokesperson if she could tell me which way the Attorney General was leaning, and it was confirmed that the Attorney General would have Mississippi join Texas in this battle to preserve free and fair elections.
We broke the story on the Leader-Call app and then an hour-and-a-half later, Fitch issued a statement that said, “The integrity of our elections is paramount to our Republic. The people of Mississippi must have confidence that their votes are not diminished by fraud. And, today, I have joined my colleagues in supporting Texas’ efforts to ensure that our elections are free and fair. Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government.”
Kudos to our Attorney General and all the attorneys general who are stepping up to preserve the principles of our Founding Fathers.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “Some states appear to have conducted their elections with a disregard to the U.S. Constitution. Furthermore, many Louisianans have become more frustrated as some in the media and the political class try to sidestep legitimate issues for the sake of expediency.”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement, as well, indicating that his state would jump in on the side of Texas. Marshall wrote, “The unconstitutional actions and fraudulent votes in other states not only affect the citizens of those states, they affect the citizens of all states — of the entire United States. Every unlawful vote counted, or lawful vote uncounted, debases and dilutes citizens’ free exercise of the franchise. The State of Alabama will continue to pursue any legal remedy available to protect her people from such disenfranchisement. Both our rights and our republic demand it.”
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said, “Election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn. As I have in other cases, I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ SCOTUS filing today.”
Both Republican Senate candidates in Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are the last line of defense from a complete totalitarian socialist takeover of the United States, issued a joint statement of support: “We fully support President Trump’s legal recourses and Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit … every lawful vote cast should be counted, any illegal vote submitted cannot be counted, and there must be full transparency and uniformity in the counting process,” the GOP senators said.
On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted, “We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory.” This should and could be the start of something huge.
And this needs to be something huge. Really huge. More states, including Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and North and South Dakota, are reportedly also ready to join the rapidly growing coalition, which had reached 18 states as of Friday. Eventually, every single “Red” state may join. It is a coalition that should not dissolve no matter what the Supreme Court of the United States decides.
If the Supreme Court refuses to hear the case or rules against protecting the right to a free and fair election, then this coalition should stick together and start the process of secession. This coalition should declare that President Trump will remain our President unless Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia decide that they will have an election do-over where voters must show up in person with ID in hand and prove that Joe Biden actually won those states. Nothing short of that should stop the coalition from moving forward with President Trump at the helm.
A Chinese disease was unleashed upon the world and then used by global socialists to steal a presidential election through mail-in voter fraud. It was the Left’s third or fourth attempt at a presidential coup. That’s what happened, and don’t let the left-wing media, Democrats, swamp politicians or Big Brother social media tell you any differently.
They’re lying to your faces in an attempt to steal this country and change it so that they never again have to worry about losing power. They want to control us, want to take away our freedom, want to limit what we are told and want us to obey their every command.
We must stand up now and fight for the future of this country. If we wait, our chance to defend the values that this nation was founded on will be lost forever. This coalition is our last chance and our best hope. We cannot let it fail, even if it means we dissolve the Union.
This coalition should bring back the historical American Gadsden flag that depicted a rattlesnake coiled and ready to strike with the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.” Make no mistake about it, everyday Americans are getting trampled right now, and it is time we struck back.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
