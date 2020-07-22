I try not to pay attention to anyone while I am grocery shopping. It is an extension of a job, I deduce, and all I want to do is get it out of the way.
Throw in above-100-degree temperatures and being forced to wear a mask, and it makes the endeavor even worse.
But nothing can make a bad experience worse through government mandates and unrelenting heat than ... drumroll please ... OFFICER FRIENDLY WITH THE MASK POLICE!
Have you seen this person? Oh, it is not just a person but a small army of busybodies with nothing more to do than lecture the public on positive health practices. They blend in like chameleons, taking on different forms on different days.
On Sunday, she was a mountain of a woman — not that I hold anything against those long in the waist (guilty!) — riding around in a motorized cart with a basket full of nothing and a walking cane in her right hand. Why the walking cane in a motorized cart, I wondered?
As for motorized shopping carts, I will eat the paint chips off the floor before I will ever be seen in one of those carts. I would be willing to bet only a fraction of those who use the motorized carts actually need them. No, most are just overweight lazy people who find it too distressing to walk 12 aisles of Walmart. And while I am overweight, I will be damned if I am lazy — at least in public places.
This woman might have had a need for the motorized cart, but then I wondered why there was nothing in her basket. She had my undying attention — although she didn’t know it — as she floored the old 4-volt speedster toward some poor soul who, for the love of Christmas, picked up a jar of spaghetti sauce while wearing his mask slightly under his nose.
The mask police will be quick to tell you — as they violate any semblance of social distancing — that if the mask doesn’t cover the entire nose and mouth, well, take it away Officer Friendly: “Without that over your nose, it is worthless and you are going to kill us all.”
Like a sledgehammer to the “cash and prizes,” this poor guy who likely wanted to be anywhere on Earth other than the grocery store stood in shock. Officer Friendly of the Mask Police waved her cane in his direction, berating him because his mask slipped under his nostrils.
Here is a lady with gray hair, both cheeks hanging dangerously over the already large seating area — we are not talking about an airplane seat — taking it upon herself to preach to an adult shopper. Where does she get the...?
Stunned, the man wandered away. To his credit, he did not put his mask above his nose — at least not that we saw. He should have coughed on her! Oh, OK, that was mean, but come on, lady.
We went our way, laughing at Officer Friendly of the Mask Police, hoping to heaven that when we turned down the spices aisle, she wasn’t there waiting with her cane waving to tell us our masks were not made out of the correct material.
We couldn’t get her off our minds when we hit the dairy aisle, and there she was, at the end of the aisle, berating another man. Her basket was still empty, yet she had driven across the entire store!
Could this be her everyday activity? Is she the best undercover asset in the store’s stop-loss prevention unit? Is it really Tyler Perry dressed as a white Madea ready to pounce on the most vicious of all lawbreakers — murderers, robbers and, now, maskers?
We walked outside to find a young employee. We told him about this crazed woman riding around in a cart berating people for not wearing masks or wearing them improperly. She had nothing in her basket.
“Oh, her,” the teen said, shaking his head. “She has been here most of the day. We don’t know what to do with her.”
What would I have done had she started shaking her cane at me telling me my mask didn’t meet her standards and that I would be responsible for mass deaths inside the grocery store? I would probably ignore it, wishing I could summon my inner Jersey Jim — the boss — and tell this woman to do something to herself that is anatomically impossible for the vast majority of us.
If anyone could put a stop to the abomination that is the mask police, it is Jersey Jim. Wonder if he would go shopping with me one day? Talk about fun!
Happy birthday!
This week, I celebrated my second birthday free from the social media world of Facebook.
Like every good idea, social media — Facebook in particular — has been hijacked by the nuts of society. The idea of social media seemed grand — keeping track of those you know and love, and getting reunited with long-lost friends. But then the nuts took over.
Lunatic keyboard warriors unleashed their fury on me two years ago during one of the most shameful episodes of law enforcement and animal-rescue overreach with the raid on Lyon Ranch Road. I had heard how vicious certain animal-rescuing women in Jones County could be and then saw it first hand.
In actuality, I owe them a huge thank you, although I can hardly remember any of their names. Their relentless vitriol freed this man from the prison cell that was Facebook.
If you get the chance to leave Facebook, do it — jump. You can do it. Scream as if you are Mel Gibson in the penultimate scene of “Braveheart” because, simply put, ditching Facebook is absolute “FRRREEEEDDDOOOOOOOOMMMMMMMMM!”
