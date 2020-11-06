Many years ago, I had the privilege of serving as one of our state’s Heisman Trophy voters. My initial reaction to being selected for the honor was disillusionment. I mean, really, the most prestigious individual award in all of sports is being decided by schlubs like me?
But it was the next thing I learned, from an insider’s perspective, that was truly disheartening. Starting in early November, the original “Voice of the Rebels” Stan Torgerson would begin calling regularly, urging me to get my vote in. He’d always had full participation from the state’s voters during the time he’d served as chairman of the Mississippi Heisman Trophy Committee, and he wouldn’t settle for anything less this year, he’d say.
I was a young guy and didn’t want to argue with an icon, but I remember questioning the early voting. After all, there were some big games left on the schedule, including conference championships. Shouldn’t we wait and see how the candidates perform on those pressure-packed stages before we cast our ballots?
And now, 25 years after that conversation, I’m wondering the same thing about our presidential election. The stakes are so much higher, of course, but the principle is the same. People should have all of the information possible before making a final decision.
By the time the second debate was broadcast — less than two weeks before Election Day — something like 75 million people had already cast ballots (most of them living, presumably). Strategists and pundits will tell you that debates don’t change people’s minds about the candidate they support.
But I disagree, especially in a year like this, when people had barely heard a peep out of the president’s opponent.
When President Trump finally shut up and let Biden talk (which should’ve been the strategy in the first debate), Biden said something that could have turned a large portion of the electorate. When asked directly if he would close down the oil industry, Biden said, “Yes” … then started trying to dig his way out of the hole he’d created with people whose paychecks and retirement funds are reliant upon the multibillion-dollar industry of digging for and finding fossil fuels.
Do you really think all of the people who voted early for Biden would’ve picked him if they’d heard his intention to close down the oil industry? No fracking way.
Heisman Trophy balloting was changed a few years ago. Voters utilize modern technology, going online to vote instead of mailing in a ballot. That way, they can see all of the non-bowl games before making a decision. That just makes sense.
Voting for a president is way more important. Everyone should make the effort to go to a polling place on Election Day. Generations of people shed blood then overcame untold obstacles to secure that right and participate. You can stand in a line.
But for those who absolutely can’t vote in person on the first Tuesday of November, there should be a mechanism that’s more secure, more reliable and more timely. Though it’s certainly not ideal or tamper-proof, I’d trust online voting more than the current system.
How would that work? Well, if I were dictator for a day, here’s the plan I’d implement (after setting term limits for elected officials at every level of government): Each taxpayer would be issued a number that had to be entered when casting a ballot online or at a polling place. Every number would go to a central database and once it is used, that’s it. Voters would receive their number from the IRS after filing their tax return. Yes, only those who filed a tax return and paid the 15 percent flat tax that was established by my dictatorial decree would be allowed to vote. I realize that harkens back to the days of the overtly racist poll tax, but my reasoning is strictly pragmatic: Only those who have “invested” in our country should have a say in how it’s run and who runs it. That’s not racist. That’s reasonable. Maybe that’s the system we can use in the system of government Jim outlined two weeks ago for the Divided States of America.
This is why
we need judges
While I’m strolling down Memory Lane, a court case that’s weighing on my mind made me recall a column from about 20 years ago. It was under the headline “This is why we need judges.” It was about a tough case that Judge “Cem” Morgan had to make some difficult decisions about in Attala County. I was flattered to learn that he had it framed on his wall behind his desk.
The details of that case aren’t as important as the essence of the message: While it’s popular for lawmakers to establish “mandatory sentences,” those should never overrule human judgment. If everything is mandatory, there’s no need for judges. Their decisions are based on factors most people don’t consider.
Judge Dal Williamson has a case like that before him now. Next week, he will sentence 25-year-old Justin Glenn, who was indicted for capital murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week. He’s facing 20 to 40 years in prison now instead of the death penalty.
Here’s what’s unusual about this case: Justin Glenn isn’t a bad guy. That’s evident in body-cam video seeing how he conducted himself when stopped by the LPD a half-hour before the shooting and in subsequent court proceedings. But 25-year-old Carl Fair Jr. didn’t deserve to be shot and killed just because he’d taken up residence with Glenn’s ex-girlfriend.
The broken-hearted Glenn broke into her apartment when she wouldn’t respond, and when he did, he was hit with something in the hallway, then shot Fair. Fair had every right to defend himself and his girlfriend, of course. In fact, if Fair had shot and killed Glenn, it’s unlikely Fair would’ve been charged with anything.
Glenn must be punished, and that punishment has to send a message. You can’t kill someone because your feelings are hurt. This is the rare violent case that haunts me, though, because of this one factor: Glenn will go to prison a good guy and come out worse, not better. Two lives and two families’ lives have been shattered. There will be no winners.
In the case that inspired that column years ago, a prosecutor whispered to me, “This is where a judge earns his salary. I wouldn’t want to be him right now.”
Judge Williamson is by-the-book when it comes to following the law, but cases like this weigh on him personally, too. That’s evident by the effort he puts into trying to make a difference in defendants’ lives, especially if it appears they have potential.
Pray for the families affected by this tragedy first. But also remember the judge in your prayers, too. This is a tough one.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
