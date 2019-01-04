So, the United States government has been shut down for two weeks now and my life hasn’t changed one bit. You would think that for the amount of taxes I pay to the federal government, I would notice some sort of difference when things are shut down. But, no, nothing. My life hasn’t been affected in the slightest.
I’m beginning to think that I may not be getting my money’s worth. I’m guessing if you are reading this column or this newspaper or any newspaper, or even if you just know how to read, you probably aren’t getting much of a return on your tax dollar investment, either.
If President Trump wants to win this battle over the border wall, then simply tell people that as long as the government is shut down, citizens don’t have to pay federal taxes. If he did that, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would both be at the border with trowel in hand laying bricks themselves.
Honestly, I don’t care if they build a wall with my tax dollars or not, but I care vehemently that they use my tax dollars to stop ILLEGAL immigration. (I emphasize “illegal” because Democrats and their comrades in the media want us to believe that there is no difference between legal and illegal immigration.)
Build a wall, put up electrical fencing, put the 3rd Calvary along the Rio Grande or dig a big moat and fill it with hungry crocodiles. I don’t care how they do it, but everyone should be able to agree that people should not be allowed to come into the country ILLEGALLY. And if they do come in ILLEGALLY it is by definition a CRIME and that these CRIMINALS should be ARRESTED, JAILED and DEPORTED.
You would think that we could all agree on this, but an amazing number of people who I will refer to as the “compassionately ignorant” believe that our country should have open borders.
Now, don’t get me wrong. When I refer to the compassionately ignorant, I’m not referring to Democrat politicians such as Pelosi, Schumer, and even former President Barack Obama. No, these people are nothing more than political opportunists and obstructionists who would have gladly built a wall if it had been Hillary Clinton’s idea.
Another group that is against the wall, but doesn’t fit into the compassionately ignorant category, is the elitist celebrity ilk. These people are nothing more than entitled narcissists who never actually practice what they preach. These people are ignorant, but not actually compassionate at all. Loud-mouthed, obnoxious celebrities will tell the rest of us how immoral we are for wanting to build a wall, and then go back to their walled-in fortresses complete with 24-hour security designed to keep any and everyone away from them.
These are the same ignoramuses that will tweet that average American citizens are immoral for buying an SUV for their family of four while they’re being driven in their stretch limousine to the airport so that they can take their private jet to the south of France so they can be lauded as heroes at a film festival. These are absurd, ridiculously stupid human beings who believe they have earned the right to tell others how they should conduct their lives. However, they also firmly believe that because of their incredible talent at pretending or singing, those rules don’t actually apply to them. Idiots, each and every one of them.
The compassionately ignorant aren’t idiots. No, some of them are actually very, very smart. I believe they honestly want to help save the politically persecuted and the refugees who are escaping poverty. Their ignorance lies in the fact that they don’t realize the the United States has been doing this since we declared our independence in 1776.
In 1882, Congress and President Chester A. Arthur passed the first federal immigration act so that criminals, the insane and why people who couldn’t take care of themselves were not allowed in the country. Ten years later, New York’s Ellis Island opened and, for the next 60 years, it was the busiest entry point and inspection station for immigrants to come into the country … LEGALLY.
The left wing wants to paint Trump and his supporters as anti-immigrant, but it simply isn’t true. It would spell doom for our country if we simply opened our doors up to the world. But we should welcome in legal immigrants with open arms as long as they are willing to assimilate into the culture. All we are asking for is a little common sense. People should come here and be vetted properly and processed legally like the millions of immigrants who came through Ellis Island.
This approach is compassionate, but not compassionately ignorant. Why would anyone want open borders that would allow criminals, the insane, terrorists and those who are simply looking to live off the generosity of the American taxpayer into the country? That approach isn’t only ignorant, but it is dangerous and destructive.
There will be no reasoning with the political opportunists and obstructionists in the Democrat party. There will be no reasoning with the left-wing media whose sole objective is to attack the president. And there will be no reasoning with the Hollywood types who want to dictate how the rest of us live as long as it doesn’t affect how they live.
However, I am holding out hope that we can reason with those who are truly compassionately ignorant. We must educate them about how legal immigration actually works and why knowing who we are letting into the country really does matter.
Locally, I always point to the illegal immigrant who shocked this community a number of years ago by stalking, raping and terrorizing little old ladies —grandmothers who were only trying to live out the remaining years of their lives in peace. These were horrific crimes committed by a serial rapist and it could have been prevented.
Murder, rape, drunk-driving deaths, gang violence …there are examples of these types of crimes committed by illegal immigrants in every community. Could we stop them all by building a wall? Of course not. But why wouldn’t we want to stop as many of these criminals from entering the country as possible?
I’m guessing you would if it was your family member who had been victimized.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
