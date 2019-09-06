We are still two months out from the general election and yet we have already had some major winners and losers emerge out of the primary and run-off elections. Let’s start with the winners.
Macon Davis
and Joe Berlin
Say what you want about these two gentlemen, but they, along with Paul Sumrall, were the only ones brave enough to step into the ring with a politician who most thought (including himself) was unbeatable. Now one of these men will be our next sheriff.
I know of at least two other lawmen with more name recognition who considered jumping in but hesitated and now they are probably kicking themselves.
Both Davis and Berlin deserve credit for being smart enough to see that Hodge was vulnerable. They deserve massive amounts of respect for their guts and willingness to face the vile and desperate attacks that were thrown at them by Hodge and his supporters. Both have vowed to run a clean campaign against each other and I have no doubt they will keep that promise.
The taxpayers
of Jones County
With the defeat of Alex Hodge and every single one of his hand-picked candidates he had running for supervisor, we will no longer have to worry about a massive tax increase because of a massive increase in the budget of the sheriff’s department. On top of that, both Macon and Joe have promised to be 100 percent, full-time working sheriffs, and for a $100,000 tax-paid salary, the people of Jones County deserved that all along. Another $37,000 in taxpayer money will be put to better use than on a needless position such as public information officer. No matter who gets elected, this is a huge win for every tax-paying citizen.
Citizens Against
Corruption
Like me, Belinda Pitts Harrison, who founded the organization, was inspired by the story of Katherine Sinclair to fight against public corruption. She did this by organizing a group that supported new candidates who wanted change. Macon Davis, Joe Berlin, Phil Dickerson, Larry Dykes, Ronnie Herrington and many, many others were given a platform to speak to crowds that averaged between 50-100 people on any given night, but reached a lot more than that because of media coverage. It was a brave and relatively thankless undertaking that Belinda did out of nothing more than a calling to honor Katherine. The community owes her a debt of gratitude and I hope Citizens Against Corruption sticks around.
The Laurel Leader-Call
Yeah. I’m certainly not ashamed to admit that we have come out a winner in all this. Alex Hodge turned this into a battle for our survival and my employees’ livelihoods. When he leaves office in January, we can get back to the business of covering the JCSD without having to jump through hoops, filing Freedom of Information requests and always looking for secondary sources.
But even more importantly, I think we have proven to even our worst critics (Hodge himself admitted it) that people read, trust and digest the journalism found inside our pages.
The Truth
During this entire election cycle, Hodge and his supporters were continuously making the baseless claim that we were lying. I thought most people were going to be smart enough to realize that we couldn’t simply make up false stories about a public official without getting sued. And thankfully they were. During his Facebook farewell, one of the last questions Hodge was asked was “Are you going to sue the Leader-Call?” Of course, he said, “No.” Not only can you not sue someone for telling the truth, instead, he would have been exposing himself as the liar on all counts.
I wonder this? When Shad White releases the results of the investigation of the JCSD by the auditor’s office, an investigation that Alex Hodge denies is taking place, will Hodge supporters offer their apologies? I doubt it. But just as we were totally vindicated after we were accused of lying about the Windermere shooting investigation, make no mistake about it, the same will happen here.
Judge Dal Williamson
and victims of crime
Although he will still have to worry about more suspected felons going free from indictments that weren’t served in a timely measure under the Hodge regime, at least the honorable judge will know that a new sheriff has promised to place a priority on getting indictments, served even if he has to serve them personally. The victims of crimes will certainly have a better chance of receiving justice moving forward.
The LPD, EPD, SPD
and all of our local law
enforcement departments
Alex Hodge went out of his way to destroy the relationship between the sheriff’s department and other local law enforcement agencies. Hodge refused to “deputize” officers from other forces and required them to seek permission before entering the county. Both Macon Davis and Joe Berlin have pledged to repair the damage that the last sheriff did in regard to those relationships. They’ve said they will deputize officers from other forces and they will offer the help of the JCSD to any local department that needs it.
The JCSD employees who were smart enough to keep quiet during
the election
As both Macon and Joe have said, it is hard to find good quality lawmen. Every deputy who is on the force now who had the good common sense to simply continue to do their job while staying off Facebook and insulting citizens and Hodge’s opponents are almost assured that they will keep their jobs if they want them. The same goes for jail and support staff. And kudos for these people for not getting sucked into taking one on the chin for an overzealous politician.
Next week, I’ll have the losers.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
