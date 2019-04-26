Thanks to our truth-challenged, egotistical sheriff providing me with so much fodder for this column, I haven’t had the chance to comment on a variety of topics that I normally would have written about. So bear with me today as I empty out this brain of mine. I’m at an age now that if I don’t complete this exercise in un-cluttering the gray matter, I have difficulty remembering my own name or drinking from a straw.
However, before I change subjects, let me just direct this to a couple of ridiculous critics out there. If you read last week’s column and had more of a problem with my use of the word “poo-poo” instead of the sheriff’s abuse of the elderly, special treatment of the rich and powerful and using his position to make himself wealthy, then you are part of the problem when it comes to the rampant corruption in our government. Now back to my originally scheduled column.
First and foremost on my mind is the hate crime that took place in Waynesboro that was captured on video. I know it isn’t very journalistic of me, but I haven’t watched the video. I’ve heard about it and know what happened, but I just can’t bring myself to watch it because I know it would not only infuriate me, but it would cause me to lose sleep. I need my sleep.
Just in case you’ve been out of the area for the past few weeks, a young man was invited to a party so that some animals (and this is really unfair to animals) could brutally beat him because they thought he was gay. If someone’s sex life bothers you so much that you believe you need to prove your manhood by hitting him with a cheap shot before beating him senseless, then I’d be willing to bet that you are the one who is struggling with your own masculinity. The sick and mentally challenged perpetrators of this horrible incident will hopefully get a chance to explore those issues for the next 20 years in a maximum-security prison. And, the same should go for anyone who was at that party who filmed it. Even those who were too cowardly to do anything about it need to be punished to the maximum allowed under the law.
Kudos to Judge Charles Chapman for setting bail for these cowards at a whopping $500,000 and also to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley for his willingness to talk to the press and answer questions about the incident. I know a certain sheriff who should take some lessons from Ashley about what real “transparency” actually looks like.
Speaking of transparency, (how about that segue?), President Trump couldn’t have been more forthcoming with the American people when he chose not to exert executive privilege by allowing the entire Mueller report to be released. He didn’t have to do that and neither did Attorney General Bill Barr.
Unfortunately, it didn’t matter what the Mueller report actually said. It doesn’t matter that the president was completely cleared of the charges of colluding with the Russians, which was the entire reason for the Mueller investigation in the first place. It doesn’t matter that Democrats like Adam Schiff have been lying to the American people for 2 1/2 years, saying that they had “evidence” showing that Trump colluded with the Russians. None of it matters because no matter what this President does or says…. no matter how many many times he proves his innocence….and no matter how much better off America is under Trump’s presidency, the Democrats and their comrades in the media are going to continue to try to overthrow our democratically elected leader.
It is time that we all face it. We are in the midst of another Civl War. This time, it is not the South versus the North, but global socialist Democrats versus nationalist, capitalist conservatives. The global socialist Democrats and their co-conspirators in the media are not going to go away. They hate America and want to destroy it. They will do anything to regain power and once they get it, don’t ever expect them to give it up again.
Former President Barack Obama and candidate Hillary Clinton tried to use the FBI, CIA and Attorney General’s Office to ensure that power wasn’t lost in 2016. They failed. So, those same operatives attempted a coup against a sitting U.S. president.
I’m not overstating matters. These things really happened and America better wake up and do something about it now because we are on the precipice of losing our country. The same country that our Founding Fathers worked so hard to turn into a bastion of freedom, liberty and the American dream is teetering on a cliff and there is no return once it falls.
Barr, Trump and congressional Republicans need to go after every single person who was part of the coup attempt, including Obama and Clinton. But that alone won’t win the war. Every patriotic American must rally around this president. Even if President Trump isn’t your particular favorite — even if you can’t stand him — you have to decide whether you want to continue to live in the greatest country that has ever existed or you want the country turned into another third-world country such as Venezuela or Mexico, because that is what the global socialist Democrats are offering as an alternative.
Speaking of cats (not so good of a segue), I took in a stray kitten last week. Based on the fact that I’ve already spent more than $200 on the little guy, I named “Trump,” I’d say he is in for a reasonably good life. However, if you ever hear me utter the phrase “fur baby,” please have me humanely euthanized.
Speaking of pussies, it amuses me to no end the people who see me walking toward them on the street will either quickly turn around or go out of their way to look down at the ground or in the opposite direction as they pass me. It’s almost like I’m a spitting cobra and they are worried that they might get venom in their eyes.
It happens to me a lot. But this past weekend, a semi-famous couple who are related to a very famous couple took it to another whole level. As they saw me heading in their direction, the dude, who is normally one of the friendliest guys you’ll ever meet, turned and high-tailed it in the opposite direction while his wife, who apparently thinks I’m one part Hitler, one part Jeffrey Dahmer and two parts Satan, turned her head and stared at the wall as I walked by her. I’m not sure what transgression these two are mad at me about. But if you are upset about something I’ve said or done, either man up and let me know what is bothering you or suck it up and exchange pleasantries like normal people do. It will be a lot less awkward for you. Then again, keep doing what you’re doing, as it does give Mark and me quite the chuckle.
Finally, I have been wanting to thank all of you who send little notes in with your subscriptions telling us how much you appreciate what we are doing. We appreciate every single one of them no matter if they are three words or three pages’ worth of words. It really does mean a lot to us here at the Leader-Call knowing that so many of you care enough to take the time out of your day to tell us “good job.”
Thank you for making our day a little bit brighter.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
