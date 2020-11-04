A few post-Election Day thoughts
•
Cindy Hyde-Smith better enjoy this election victory because it will be her last in the Senate.
The U.S. senator from Mississippi is one of the worst candidates to assume that office. She cowered from Chris McDaniel in 2016 and she cowered from Mike Espy in 2020. Instead of debating, she hid — just like she always does.
Her refusal to debate Espy is a travesty of politics. If not for the left-wing Democrats having gone completely bat-(poop) crazy — with apologies to bat poop — Espy would be an attractive choice over Hyde-Smith (or should we go back to her 2016 nickname Hide-Smith?)
But she got re-elected because of two words — Donald Trump.
In 2018 after Thad Cochran’s retirement, then-Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hide-Smith to the Senate. She then had to win a race against McDaniel and Espy. Trump swooped in for a campaign rally to endorse Hide-Smith in the primary, ending the McDaniel campaign.
McDaniel admitted it freely that the Trump endorsement scuttled his campaign. Hide-Smith then went head-to-head with Espy and, in a Republican-dominated state, eased into the Senate.
She secured a full six-year term in the Senate with a close win over Espy. She won because Donald Trump was on the ballot and that brought out the masses. She rode Trump’s coattails back to the Swamp, where she is in the pocket of the powerbrokers and The Godfather — Haley Barbour.
But guess what? The next time Hide-Smith will have to run will be 2026. Trump will not be on the ballot. She will have no coattails to ride. When a decent Republican challenger emerges in 2026, Hide-Smith will easily be primaried and shown the door.
She should write thank-you notes to the president — and then get ready to go back to the farm in 2026.
•
I sometimes wonder what it would be like if I could throw out my opinions for the masses in complete anonymity. Would it change me? Would I be bolder? Or do I pretty much put my opinions out there in this column, under my photo with an email address attached?
Our website allows people to comment “anonymously,” and some of the drivel that comes out of those keyboards is astounding. The thing is, not one time will these cowards have the guts to actually attach a name to their toxic invectives.
But that will not stop them from berating columnists, editorial writers and those who write letters to the editor — who do have the guts to attach their names to them.
Someone with the name “Satans_taint” — which should tell you all you need to know — called a longtime letter writer a “senile old man” for his Second Amendment views. The man who wrote the letter is a frequent letter-writer and always attaches his name. Such cannot be said for the coward Satan. He pillories those views in which he, she, it or they do not like, then hide behind a keyboard in a basement bunker afraid that someone might find out who he, she, it or they might be.
A few of “its” comments have been directed specifically at Publisher Jim Cegielski, who has been putting out his opinions for more than 25 years with a name and photo attached. So what are you so afraid of, Satans_Taint?
I most look forward to receiving a response. You can find my email address at the end of this column.
But, please, be a man (or woman) and put your name to it!
•
Whatever happens Tuesday night (this column was written Tuesday morning), don’t let it ruin your lives. You can be angry if Joe Biden wins for those delusional enough to vote for the main character from Weekend at Bidens. Don’t worry, they will shuffle him off to the retirement home soon enough if he wins. He is the Trojan Horse of the socialists because they cannot win by telling the masses what they would actually do to the country.
If Trump wins, weep at those who will destroy our cities out of irrational violence. But also go back and watch footage of cable news anchors and “experts” trying to figure out how on earth they got it wrong again. Nothing would be finer than watching Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon on CNN crying in each other’s arms.
Remember, we only get one turn around on this big blue ball of ours, so enjoy your life no matter who occupies a house in Washington, D.C.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com
PS: If you email me to complain, have the backbone to attach your “real” name, or it will go the same place your lives are headed — into the garbage can.
