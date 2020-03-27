Being wanted is a wonderful feeling, so I hear. Being needed is a higher calling, but it’s not necessarily a good feeling. It’s more of a responsibility. But being essential? That sounds daunting. Like it’s not negotiable. Thankfully, most people who truly are essential are built to handle the pressure.
I don’t know what it’s like to be essential, but I do know what it’s like to be busy when everyone else isn’t, or so it seems. That’s something I’ve been doing my entire working life.
My first job was at a family-owned seafood buffet restaurant that was about a mile from my house in Madison. I was 14 (Momma let me lie about my age) when I started there as a bus boy/dishwasher. Like most first jobs, the hours were nights and weekends. My non-working friends would go out on Friday and Saturday nights, and I’d go to work. That was the deal.
I learned early on that I could get more hours by working on holidays and school vacations to give the full-timers some time off. That continued when I went to work at Kmart. I started as a cashier, and I was so insistent about providing an excellent experience for everyone who came through my line, I accepted American Express … even though Kmart only accepted MasterCard and Visa.
That dedication to customer service got me a “promotion” to the Toy Department right around Thanksgiving. That’s where I was through the craziness of Christmas, and it’s where I got my first dose of learning to be busier than everyone else during holidays.
That theme got worse when I began to work at a veterinarian’s office. It was a quaint little building directly across the street from my high school when I started. In the five years I worked there, the clinic grew with Madison and became the largest private practice for small animals in the state.
My primary duty was the daily care of the dogs and cats that we were boarding. So, while all of the pseudo-rich Madison folks were off galavanting on holidays and spring/summer breaks, I was doing triple time to feed, walk and clean up after their pets twice a day.
At the old clinic, we could house maybe 30 dogs and cats. At the building we moved to, I would have around 150 to take care of at peak times. It would take 3-4 hours in the morning, then 3-4 hours in the evening. That was every “traveling” holiday and break time.
Even on regular weekends, it was a responsibility that couldn’t be shirked. If I was late, I paid. There would be a lot more gross cage/kennel cleanups and baths to give.
Fast forward from there, when I went from lining cages with newspapers to helping produce newspapers.
My first newspaper job was primarily sports reporting, first in Kosciusko then in Vicksburg. Virtually all of that coverage was nights and weekends, of course. There was no relaxation on the weekdays either. In Kosciusko, I helped out with news coverage, especially breaking news such as wrecks and crime. Those things don’t always happen between 9 and 5, plus they seem to ramp up on weekends and holidays.
In Vicksburg, days were spent producing the paper and evenings were spent covering games then writing about them. You learn early on that while everyone else is ready to celebrate a big win, you have to explain that your work is just now beginning and you’ve got a deadline.
This social distancing/isolation hasn’t been difficult for me … been practicing a long time!
When I went back to Kosciusko as publisher, I was still doing news and some sports, busier than ever, with an expectant wife. By “expectant,” I mean she was pregnant and expecting me to be SuperDad/Husband, too. I did my best to keep the cape on at the office and at home.
If I wasn’t covering or writing something, I was taking the kiddo somewhere with me to give mom a break. I’m almost ashamed to admit how many times I ended up at a wreck or a fire or even a shooting with a couple of curious eyes looking around from a carseat behind me … Ice cream would usually do the trick to keep her from telling on me.
The most vivid memory of my second tour in Kosciusko was the coverage of Hurricane Katrina. The family was at my parents’ place in Madison. I had the house and the newsroom to myself. Our sports editor and lifestyles editor were both over 70, so I didn’t send them out in that chaos.
I had a notebook and camera full of coverage — from gas lines and people fleeing Ground Zero of the storm to the amazing work of the municipally-owned power company employees. But I couldn’t get any of it done because there was no electricity. When power was finally restored, I worked for like 18 hours straight, writing and editing, building pages, shooting them to the printer, then driving to Meridian to pick up the papers and distribute them to our local post offices and stores.
Practically no one was working their regular jobs except for people in emergency services and the media. Those of us who were working saw our already-demanding jobs become exponentially more difficult. There were obstacles that couldn’t be planned for, but we just improvised and did our best. Walking away and saying “to hell with it” wasn’t an option.
These last few days have felt somewhat similar to those post-Katrina days. We do have electricity, but there is no template for what to do. This is new territory for all of us. But doing nothing isn’t an option.
We in the media are not “essential,” but we do fall under the heading of “needed” during times of crisis. The difference is, the people in emergency services are considered heroes and thanked. “The media” become bigger targets as we take the same sense of purpose to our jobs. Some deserve to be smacked around, especially those who try to use a crisis to call attention to themselves. But the majority of us are just hard-working schlubs with an overwhelming sense of responsibility.
The biggest problem with the national media today is that there’s too much of it. Too much time to fill on theories, speculation, hypotheticals. If everyone were watching the same 30-minute newscast in the morning and evening and reading the same information in their newspaper, it would be easier to rally the people for a common cause, like the Greatest Generation did in World War II. If only …
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
