Evelyn Gandy was the lieutenant governor when I moved to Mississippi in 1977. I remember her being interviewed on television and reading articles about her in The Clarion-Ledger. Still, other than that, I knew very little about her background and contributions to our state until I started doing my research.

I began by looking for a book either written by Ms. Gandy or about Ms. Gandy. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find anything. I eventually learned that the University of Southern Mississippi has the Edythe Evelyn Gandy Collection. The collection contains historical manuscript materials, photographs, Gandy family materials, personal items and other memorabilia.

gandy tribute

Gandy

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.