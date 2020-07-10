I was watching the President of the United States and the Fourth of July celebration on Fox News and decided, on a lark, to quickly flip on CNN to see if that network was even covering it. It was showing the video of the event, but not playing the audio. I swear I had my TV tuned to CNN for less than three seconds and this was the only thing I heard the anchor say before I quickly switched back to Fox before I threw up my lunch: “This is the president playing to his base.”
I guess that three seconds of a soundbite sums up everything you need to know about America right now. If you are a patriotic, freedom-loving, American who had the gall to celebrate the birth of our nation last weekend, then you are part of the president’s base — a base which Democrats and their left-wing allies in the media absolutely loathe.
Seriously, we are now at a point where people are being told that celebrating America on Independence Day makes them horribly racist, evil people. The division in this country couldn’t be any more clear. There are Americans who love the country and appreciate all of the freedoms that our Founding Fathers built into the fabric of the nation. And then there are the anti-Americans who want to burn the country to the ground, erase our history, overthrow the government and turn us into a socialist, totalitarian, Orwellian nightmare where you will conform and become part of the masses to be controlled or you will be destroyed.
I wish I was exaggerating, but I’m not. You would have to be a naive fool to think that the events of 2020 (the year Donald Trump came up for re-election) happened by mere chance. COVID-19, defunding the police and the protests, rioting, looting and vandalism that continue to plague us this year are all part of the chaos that the left wing has unleashed on this once-great nation. The Left had no choice but to throw everything at us this year because all of its other efforts to take down this president had failed.
Think about it. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton tried to use the FBI, CIA, DOJ and other government agencies to ensure that Clinton was elected. That is fact. All Americans should be outraged, yet because we have a left-wing media that only reports on left-wing propaganda, most of America is ignorant of the covert operation to subvert the will of the American people in the 2016 election, in spite of the Inspector General’s report and DOJ’s ongoing investigation into the matter.
When Obama and Clinton failed, the Democrats fell back on the “Russian hoax” scam. When that failed, the Democrats tried the “The Mueller Report” and “obstruction of justice” nonsense. When that failed, the Democrats decided to “impeach the President” for crimes he never committed. It had been three years of ludicrous attacks on a president who had done nothing wrong other than keep his campaign promises leading America out of decades of doldrums and turning the country into an economic powerhouse like we have never seen.
After all those failures to take down the president, election year arrives and a mysterious new “bat” disease gets unleashed on America and the world by communist China, a country that Trump was pummeling on trade. Evidence shows that China knew about the disease and purposely let it spread to the rest of the world, killing more than 100,000 Americans, yet the Democrats defended China while attacking the president. How anti-American does one have to be to openly defend the country that purposely caused a pandemic that killed your citizens while attacking your own president? I’m not saying socialist Democrats were in cahoots with socialist China on the unleashing of the disease, but it certainly isn’t out of the question, as the left wing in this country has made it crystal clear that they hate America as much as China does, if not more.
The coronavirus may have not been purposely imported by the Democrats, but they certainly purposely use it as a political weapon. In order to wrestle power away from Donald Trump, Democrats needed to shut the booming economy down. Trump succumbed to pressure and did so. He shouldn’t have. Countries and states that didn’t lock down have fared no worse than those that did, in terms of numbers of cases and deaths.
Yes, Trump’s handling of the pandemic was wrong, but not because the Democrats would have done anything differently, but instead because he listened to Dr. Kevorki… oops, I mean Dr. Fauci, and shut down the economy. It was a massive mistake, but it was a decision that he was forced to make or he would have had the left-wing propaganda media calling him a cold-blooded murderer, which many of them do anyway.
But Democrats continue to use COVID-19 as an election-year tool. They want to shut down the economy again (LOCKDOWNS DON’T WORK!) and are feeding Americans skewed statistics to push for it. It’s clear that they do not want a rebound of the economy before November, so they tell you that COVID cases and hospitalization are up but never mention that deaths are on a steep decline. They also want to use COVID as an excuse to stop kids from going back to school in the fall or making their school schedule so chaotic that parents won’t be able to go back to work either way. The flu is more dangerous to kids than COVID-19! Kids are now being used as political pawns.
And here is how you know for a fact that COVID-19 is nothing more than a political tool to the left-wing mob: COVID-19 was the Trump failure du jour until a bad cop murdered George Floyd. Pre-George Floyd, Democrats spent all of their time trying to keep the economy down. Small businesses and churches that are not going to fit into the Democrats’ new socialistic world order were especially targeted. Pre-George Floyd, a gathering in a group of 10 or more was grounds to be brought before a firing squad, unless, of course, you were cramming yourself into Walmart or Lowe’s. After George Floyd, the Democrats and left-wing media were encouraging protesters, rioters, looters and vandals to gather in crowds of tens of thousands and burn cities to the ground. As long as it’s chaos that might hurt the president, have at it.
It became clear that the nonstop protests and vandalism had absolutely nothing to do with George Floyd. Instead, it had everything to do with the Democrats’ next attempt at taking down Donald Trump. Democrats’ claims of systemic racism in police departments and in America in general is nothing more than a hyped-up version of the racism label that they tag on Republicans during every election year. It’s a false narrative that Democrats use to keep Blacks voting Democrat without ever having to do anything of substance for them.
However, the Democrats’ embrace of militant extremist groups Black Lives Matter and Antifa means that they have crossed a line in which they have gone from a major American political party to an anti-American socialist organization that is willing to overthrow the government by any means necessary. This should frighten every single God-fearing American.
Democrats and the left-wing media have proved over and over again that their irrational hatred of President Trump and patriotic Americans knows no boundaries. The pain that we are continuing to endure in 2020 is a direct result of that, and it’s certainly not going to get any better until November.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
