In times of crisis, the nation has a way of pulling together that should make all Americans feel proud. During World War II, young men enlisted in droves, the public purchased massive amounts of war bonds and women of all ages went to work building airplanes, tanks and machine guns while their husbands, sons and brothers were off saving the world from Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.
On 9/11, firemen and first-responders rushed into the burning towers while other heroic Americans gave their lives to stop another plane from flying into the U.S. Capitol. After the towers fell, patriots once against enlisted to fight terrorism, while others rushed to the scene where the towers fell to help clean up the horrific scene at ground zero.
Nothing during this pandemic can match the heroism of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy or those who suffered through the Battle of the Bulge or those who defeated the Japanese at Midway or Guadalcanal. And nothing during this pandemic is going to match the valor of those who shouted “let’s roll” before giving up their lives to save others when their plane crashed into a field on 9/11/2001.
Yet, there is still plenty of courage, strength and sacrifice on display right in front of our eyes during this worldwide pandemic. Soldiers were on the front lines during World War II. Firefighters and first-responders were on the front lines on 9/11. And this time, it is doctors, nurses and other health-care workers who are taking it on the chin for the rest of us, putting their patients’ health above and beyond their own. And don’t think they aren’t paying the ultimate sacrifice either. Just last week, two New York City nurses died after contracting the disease from their patients.
And, as we always do as Americans in times of crisis, we rally around each other. New York firefighters have been showing up at hospitals all around New York City simply to applaud health-care workers as they come off of their shift changes. Yes, the same heroes we applauded after 9/11 are stepping up and doing the applauding this time. If videos of these scenes don’t bring tears to your eyes, you probably don’t like babies or puppies either.
Even though New York firefighters started the applause, it didn’t end there. For more than a week now, all New York City residents have been appearing at their windows, on balconies, fire escapes and stoops to give a citywide two-minute-long ovation to honor all the essential workers who are serving on the front lines of the pandemic. These include grocery store workers, truck drivers, sanitation workers as well as the health-care workers.
This is the spirit of resilience, support and pulling together that gets people through times of crises. Does everyone have it? No. Those people who are using this crisis to root against America, the economy or the president are akin to Nazi sympathizers during World War II. Shun these people. They are despicable and don’t deserve to even be recognized. Unfortunately, it’s hard to do when many of them reside in Congress and in the mainstream media. But do it anyway.
During this crisis, focus on the good that is happening out there. And there is plenty of good happening right here in our home town.
Last week I wrote about some of the trials and tribulations that I was having to deal with personally and here at the newspaper. The very next day, Leader-Call columnist Tracy Traylor sent this message to our managing editor. “Jim’s column was bout how the Coronavirus has affected the paper. All our lives have been turned upside-down. I was thinking that I might could help out just a tad. These are tough times ahead. Here’s the plan: I’ll continue to write a column BUT I don’t want to get paid for it. I’d rather the money help the LLC. I don’t need the money but the Paper does! I appreciate all the LLC has done for me. Now is the time for me to show my thanks. Through this difficult time until we have killed the virus, I will not accept my check. I know it’s a little, but it adds up & every little bit counts. T”
I don’t know if it’s the stress getting to me or what, but Tracy’s act of caring and kindness brought tears to my eyes as well as others who work here. For those of you who don’t know Tracy, she suffered a life-altering automobile accident when she was just getting started as a student at Baylor. She has been writing a column for the Leader-Call for, I believe, almost as long as I have, which is more than 25 years. When I purchased the paper, I made it my mission to get her to continue her column for us. And she’s right, we only pay her a token for the column, but her gesture of kindness back to us is simply priceless. Thank you, Tracy!
Tracy’s spirit of giving is what we need to get through this, and we should all follow her lead. Thankfully, there are others out there like her. I’m sure The Loft owner Jon Diggetts is struggling to keep things together so he can fully reopen his highly successful restaurant, but that hasn’t stopped him from helping others. Last weekend, he was passing out free hot dogs to people with the hopes that some would donate to Glory House Outreach Ministry. Before that, he was delivering loaves of bread to people who couldn’t find any in stores. Great job, Jon!
Our friends at West Quality Food have been delivering KFC to first-responders, health-care workers, as well as the less fortunate throughout Mississippi. Flathau’s Fine Foods out of Petal will be feeding the Laurel and Ellisville police departments next Wednesday. And Laurel resident Chanler Pickering has taken it upon herself to donate 100 masks to healthcare workers.
The LPD, led by Chief Tommy Cox, has launched a senior citizen initiative, which will allow LPD officers to check on senior residents who may not have anyone else to check on them during this crisis. Jones College instructors Cody Robertson, Benji Sessums and Karen Kirk were combining their skills to make 3D-printed masks for healthcare workers. And Fletcher Horne, a freshman at Laurel Christian School who is featured on Page 1 of today’s paper, has raised more than $7,500 to feed SCRMC employees during the crisis. Awesome!
We have also featured a “Superhero” or “Superheroes” in every paper in April. We will continue to do so because we want to highlight the people who are helping others get through this. Make sure you thank our “Superheroes,” but do it over social media or at least from a safe distance.
We also want to encourage others to spread the love. There are unlimited opportunities to help even from the confines of your home. If you know how to sew, you can make masks for SCRMC. Or, simply pick up the phone and check on your elderly neighbors or friends. Or, if you have a little extra money to share, think about donating to the Salvation Army of Laurel.
The organization not only does great work but it has also been hit hard by this crisis, having to take in homeless residents around the clock while also having to shut down one of its main sources of revenue, the thrift store. Please consider sending a check to The Salvation Army of Laurel, 205 North 13th Ave. Laurel, MS 39440 or you can donate online at give.salvationarmyaim.org. If you do it online, make sure that after you select an amount and use the down arrow to select “Laurel, MS” so that your donation stays local.
Thanks to everyone for pulling together during this very difficult time. May you all have a very blessed Easter!
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.