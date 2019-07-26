One of the best, most well-performed, thought-provoking movies ever made is “Dead Man Walking.” In one of its many memorable scenes, a prison guard at Angola asks Sister Helen Prejean (Susan Sarandon) how she could be there cozying up to a cold-hearted killer on death row.
What Matthew Poncelot (Sean Penn) did was evil, she says, then adds, “I just don’t see the sense of killing people to say that killing people’s wrong.”
The guard backs up his belief with the verse, “An eye for an eye.”
Prejean counters with: “You know what else the Bible asks for death as a punishment? For adultery, prostitution, homosexuality, trespassing upon sacred grounds, profanity on the sabbath and contempt of parents.”
The guard then sheepishly says, “I ain’t gonna get into no Bible quoting with no nun ’cause I’m gonna lose.”
The simple man was firm in his convictions and he knew in his heart that he was right, but he was no match for a polished orator who could reel off verses to make him feel inferior.
Does being able to quote the Bible make one a better Christian?
Of course not. Being a Christian has to do with what’s in your heart, not what you’re able to recite.
But if the masses only have a minute to decide who is credible, without making the effort to learn about them on a deeper level, the polished person who can speak in scriptures is going to be the one most people believe in. It’s that simple.
Sheriff Alex Hodge is a gifted speaker and politician. He speaks boldly and confidently, whether he’s standing before a crowd or a congregation or a small group stacked with members of his sycophantic entourage.
The people who aren’t really engaged may hear a soundbite from him saying how he works 20 hours a day as sheriff, how his department has served indictments and how they have a great working relationship with other law enforcement agencies … none of which is true, mind you. But he says it so well, so often and so convincingly that even he may be starting to believe it. That’s because he has surrounded himself with people who will reiterate and reinforce everything he says.
We put information out there that you can use to make your own decisions. Everything we have reported — from the 21 accused felons who have walked free this year because the JCSD didn’t serve their indictments on time to Judge Dal Williamson’s ruling that the seizure of the Sennes’ five household dogs was unconstitutional to the state auditor’s investigation into the sheriff’s payroll practices to the fact that he threatened our livelihood because we reported on receipts for freaking pet food — is irrefutably true.
Why the blind devotion to him? Among the rich and powerful, it’s because Hodge has now — with their help — become one of them. The humble little truck-washing business he started 20 years ago has grown into a multimillion-dollar empire. We don’t resent that. It’s an American success story … except it was accomplished while he was earning $100,000 per year from the taxpayers of Jones County. And anyone who believes that his power as sheriff didn’t have anything to do with local businesses making the switch to his services is delusional.
Others are wowed when he stands before a crowd cranking out statistics and platitudes or before a congregation quoting from the Old Testament.
But the power he has over the people in his department has to do with Exodus ’17. No, not the Bible verse that says, “Thou shalt teach them ordinances and laws, and shalt show them the way wherein they must walk, and the work that they must do.” I’m referring to the 17 people who left his department in 2017, many of whom are flourishing in other law enforcement agencies now. The ones who remain there try to walk the straight and narrow so as to avoid the whims and wrath of the regime.
All that happened back when I was still close enough to Hodge that he would talk to me off the record. After a half-dozen or so people who were members of the squad known for its “teamwork” left in just a few weeks time, I went over to find out what was going on. I’ve never believed it was fair to let a disgruntled employee blast off on an ex-boss because the boss’ hands are tied by personnel laws.
But Hodge would tell me confidentially what happened in each case (after getting briefed by Maj. Jamie Tedford, who did the actual firings). The circumstances were different in all of them, but there was one common denominator: They were all the other person’s fault. That’s a theme with him.
Hodge has said many times, “I’m the first one to tell it when I mess up” … And, like most things he says, it sounds good. But in 11 years, I can’t remember ever hearing him say he messed up. Not once.
Most people would have had grace for a man who stood before them and said there were some mistakes made and some problems with the way the Lyon Ranch Road raid was handled. Most people would have understood if he had stood before them and said there have been some serious problems with serving papers, and that’s unacceptable.
Instead, he doubled down and made us and the judge his enemies. And the sheep go right along with him.
Some people don’t like us and believe we’re biased, and no amount of evidence we show them will change their mind. But Judge Dal Williamson is the least politically influenced public official in our county. That man follows the law, no matter what. When he dismisses these cases in which the defendants’ Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial was violated, he is potentially making himself look bad, too. But if he didn’t dismiss the cases, those defendants would simply take their cases to the state Court of Appeals or Supreme Court, they’d win and those costs would be assessed to the taxpayers of Jones County, possibly with a nice little lawsuit to defend, as a bonus.
Wake up, people. You’re like that prison guard. Just because you can’t say it or can’t see it, that doesn’t mean you’re not right. You ain’t gonna get in no policy-quoting contest with a polished politician. But that don’t mean you ain’t right.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
