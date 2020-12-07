“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” (Proverbs 9:10) On the other hand, would America run more smoothly if our very smartest experts were in charge of governance within their areas of expertise? This is what the Left has contended from Marx’s day to today. Marxism is a godless ideology that is foolish.
Andrew Busch, crown professor of government and George R. Roberts Fellow at Claremont McKenna College, wrote an article for the American Mind titled, “The Limits of Expertise.” Or, as Albert Einstein famously quipped, “Only two things are infinite — the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.” Yes, expertise and stupidity can co-exist and often do.
Busch began his article writing, “The coronavirus pandemic has exposed as fundamentally deficient the longstanding view of the technocratic Left that we would all be better off if experts held more power. On a whole raft of subjects, we have been told to sit down, shut up, and ‘believe the science.’ For many, technical expertise has taken on a quasi-religious character.”
He continued, “There are three significant problems with the deification of expertise, and COVID-19 has demonstrated them all.” The three problems are exaggerated expertise, narrow expertise and tyrannical expertise. (Visit leader-call.com to read Busch’s article)
Busch referred to the wisdom of the Founders, “who were deeply wary of man’s intrinsic desire for power and committed to dividing power in order to frustrate such designs. It is no exaggeration to say that government wielded either directly by unchecked experts or by politicians using experts for cover is simply inconsistent with both consent of the governed and the protection of fundamental rights. The best rule in a republic is not deference to expertise. It is respect for expertise, but deference to no one.”
School children have not been taught that America is a representative republic, not a democracy. The word “democracy” does not even appear in the Constitution. America is governed under laws of the people, by the people and for the people, not under an aristocracy. Today’s politicians believe they are the bosses and we the people are the servants. It’s time to remind them they serve only with our consent.
The mainstream media and academia have been complicit moving popular political thought dramatically to the left. The vast majority of “news sources” tell audiences what to believe according to the narrative. Sharyl Atkisson’s new book, “Slanted,” is an excellent source documenting the leftward swing of the New York Times, CBS and CNN, among many other sources.
Finally, Busch makes the case that the coronavirus crisis has exposed millions of Americans to “the limits and perils of government by expertise.” He warns that if the “consent of the governed” fails “to regain its supremacy” then “we may have two other tragedies to mourn: the end of hope for prudent public policy, and the death of Republican government in all but name.”
“In God we trust” is America’s official motto. Our Founders relied on God to guide them when constituting our federal government. America desperately needs likeminded leaders who have knowledge, wisdom and understanding, and who trust in and fear God.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
