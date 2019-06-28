At the Citizens Against Corruption meeting at Tuckers Crossing, sheriff candidate Joe Berlin took a jab at us. He told the crowd that Sheriff Alex Hodge had gotten good PR for 11 years and had been unchallenged by the local media for some of the questionable things he’d done.
I couldn’t argue with him. I just had to plead guilty.
When people criticize the paper for “attacking the sheriff,” I first remind them that he picked the fight. (More on that in a minute.) Then I tell them that we would have to print a “negative” front-page story (more on that in a minute, too) every edition for the rest of Hodge’s term, and our reporting about him still wouldn’t be close to “balanced” over the course of his three terms in office.
Oh, plenty of people told me things Hodge was doing that should be reported. I followed up on some, too. He always had an answer, and I believed him because I had no reason not to.
Tipsters were often recently-fired employees who didn’t want to go on the record with their identities. Disgruntled employees don’t make the most credible sources in the first place, but if they weren’t willing to stick their necks out, I wasn’t either. Also, it’s not fair that an ex-employee can make any accusation he or she wants to, but the employer — in this case Hodge — can’t reveal reasons for termination because it would be an actionable violation of personnel policy.
The complaints about Hodge piled up so high last year, I finally wrote an editorial challenging his ex-employees to come to my office and sit at a table with Hodge to make their complaints. If they authorized him to talk about their reason(s) for dismissal, we’d print a fair and balanced story and Hodge wouldn’t have to be concerned with a lawsuit.
There were no takers.
Still, I knew something was wrong. More than a dozen deputies — many of them really good, solid officers — disappeared from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in about a year’s time. Something like 18 left or were fired from the department in 2017 … or was that the number of felony dismissals in 2019 because of his department’s failure to serve indictments?
Anyway, it wasn’t realistic to believe that all of those deputies were bad seeds, like the sheriff told me — off the record, of course.
But I didn’t pursue the story aggressively. I would start gathering information from the half-dozen or so ex-employees who would talk to me, but I would always move on to something else, so the story never really developed.
After 11 years of what was PR-like coverage, things were just hunky-dory with us and the JCSD … until I dared report something that was unflattering to Hodge. Since I’m raising my 14-year-old daughter alone, I’ve seen that sort of behavior before — everything is fine until they don’t get their way.
Hodge had a hissy-fit on Facebook, posting that the community deserves a “real hometown” newspaper and sending out a press release about “possible bias” at the Leader-Call because one of our employees, Sean Murphy, is the adopted godson of Lyon Ranch Road raid suspects/victims Col. David and Mary Ellen Senne. All of that was in response to a story and photo about the Sennes’ dog-food receipts.
Yep, Hodge came after our livelihood and our credibility over kibble … and because I had the audacity to print an irrefutably accurate story that put him in a negative light. That’s all it took for him and his crew to cut us off from the free flow of information.
It was a political move on Hodge’s part, working hard to discredit us because he knew he had stepped in a hot, steaming pile with that case. He was thinking politics instead of right and wrong.
The Sennes’ case proved the point that so many had tried to tell me over the years — Alex Hodge’s ego won’t allow him to admit a mistake or misstep. Sadly, he surrounds himself with people who reinforce the things he says and does, right or wrong.
I am not a good leader, but I know what makes a good one. They need someone to keep them grounded, someone with the freedom to say, “Hey, wait, maybe this isn’t right,” without fear of being dismissed for not being “part of the team.” (Maybe that explains some of the early exits from the department …)
Going back to Berlin’s stinging statement, I have wondered for a while now how we would be handling all of these felony dismissals from court if we were still on good terms with the sheriff’s department.
Actually, I think we handled it exactly how we would have before the Misdemeanor of the Century on Lyon Ranch Road.
We heard the first dismissal early this year. A frustrated Judge Dal Williamson asked the defendant if he had lived and worked at the same place all those years, and he had, so there was no excuse for the sheriff’s department to not get his indictment served expeditiously. It took something like eight years. But I didn’t even report it at the time. Then it happened again the next week. Then again … and at that point, I asked, “Is this a trend? What’s going on?”
It’s irrefutable that 18 accused felons walked free this year because they didn’t get their indictments.
It’s irrefutable that the Sennes spent thousands of dollars on pet food.
It’s irrefutable that the state auditor’s office is investigating Hodge’s payroll practices.
It’s irrefutable that Hodge had one side business when he took office and now has four, enriching himself in the private sector … while distancing himself from the job that Jones Countians have been paying him $100,000 a year to do … while turning over day-to-day operations to Maj. Jamie Tedford, who doesn’t live in Jones County.
Pointing out these things has been labeled “negative” or as “attacks” by the people who see them as inconvenient truths. I don’t see them as negative or positive, just a series of accurate statements that voters need to know.
Hodge’s supporters are not a unique bunch — they call everything they don’t like “biased” while operating blissfully oblivious to their own.
Through it all, I’ve still reported positive things about JCSD efforts, when given the chance.
And Hodge has remained positive, too — telling campaign crowds that he’ll go back in office for a fourth term with 70 percent of the vote. That sort of arrogance turns my stomach. Why would anyone say that, even if he were running against a rodent?
Folks, this man needs to be humbled.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
