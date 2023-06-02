He saved my life and I almost took his.
Forty-six years ago, I was standing in the driveway of my childhood home with my two older brothers when a man pulled in and asked if any of us were interested in working on his farm. At 14 years old, I was the only one without a job, so I told him, “Yes, I’d be glad to.”
I had no idea at the time, but that decision changed my entire life.
As it turned out, the man was Mr. Pilch and his farm was located about a mile from my house, so I could walk to work. I showed up for my very first day of work, EVER, very, very nervous. Mr. Pilch was friendly and welcoming, but I was a bit taken aback when he led me to his barn and put me in the driver’s seat of his very large red Farmall tractor. While he was hanging off the back of the tractor, he told me how to start it up, and I did. He then proceeded to try to teach me the controls, but it was very hard to hear him over the roar of the tractor.
I was trying my best to follow Mr. Pilch’s directions, but the next thing I knew, the tractor lurched forward and began to roll. To my absolute horror, while I’m in the driver’s seat and Mr. Pilch is hanging on for his life off the back, the tractor smashed right through the barn door, taking it clear off its hinges. While Mr. Pilch was screaming directions at me that I simply could not hear, I was frantically smashing my foot down on the brake as hard as I could and nothing was happening.
After exiting the barn, the tractor took a sharp right turn and smashed through a stone fence row, then it headed down a steep gully and came crashing into a large tree, where it finally came to rest. Mr. Pilch, who somehow managed to cling to the back of the tractor the entire time, got off, switched the key off and asked, “Why didn’t you step on the clutch?”
I sheepishly replied, “What’s a clutch?”
That all happened during the first 10 minutes of my very first day of employment ever. The rest of that day, I shoveled horse manure by myself, where I couldn’t hurt anyone. As I was leaving that day, I asked Mr. Pilch, “Do you want me to come back tomorrow?”
He replied, “Do you want to come back tomorrow?”
I told him I did, and the man I almost killed earlier in the day graciously said, “OK. See you tomorrow.”
And thank God he did. Mr. Pilch changed the course of my life. He didn’t know it, but at the time I started working for him, I was living in a single-parent home with an alcoholic father who worked second shift. Even though my Dad knew how to make home repairs, he’d given up on life after my mother left him, and our house was literally falling apart. We had no running water, floors had caved into the subbasement, the roof leaked, and at one point, we had a rat die inside of the walls that we could not find to remove. It was a horrible “Lord of the Flies” existence, but I was thrown a lifeline.
It didn’t happen right away, but slowly and surely, Mr. and Mrs. Pilch must have gathered that things weren’t all that great at my house. They started inviting me to eat dinner with their two young boys, Lance and Rich, who were 6 and 4 years old when I met them. For years, I forced down Mrs. Pilch’s broccoli even though I hated it because I didn’t want to seem ungrateful. And maybe it’s because I stunk or maybe it’s because I let it slip that we didn’t have running water … but it wasn’t long before I was taking showers at their house.
Within a year, the Pilches made me feel like I was a part of their family. I began babysitting Lance and Rich, and eventually, I was moved off of farm work and into the much safer confines of working at their bookstore, “Poor Richard’s Bookshop,” located in the Flemington mall. That was the beginning of my love affair with the written word.
I also had a love affair with baseball. And it was Mr. Pilch who started a 16-18-year-olds’ baseball team in our area so that I could compete against teams from Trenton. Mr. Pilch was the best baseball coach I ever had, and I have no idea how he ended up getting me tryouts with both the Phillies and the Mets, with the latter taking place at Shea Stadium.
By the time I was finishing up high school, Mr. Pilch mentioned that I needed to go to college and that he would help me. My brothers hadn’t gone to college — not because they weren’t smart, but because we didn’t have any money and they had to work to help pay household bills. Going to college had never crossed my mind, but Mr. Pilch was determined to make it happen. He helped me with the applications. Helped me apply for financial aid. And he took me to visit the various campuses. He is the sole reason that I graduated from Drew University.
I worked for the Pilches throughout high school and college but took a job as an insurance adjuster after an on-campus interview landed me an offer. I hated it, but it was the Pilches who rescued me again. After a year at the insurance company, Mrs. Pilch called me to say that Random House was looking for a sales rep and she thought I should apply. I did. Because of my bookstore experience, I got the job and I was back in the written word business again. Thanks to the Pilches, I spent the next decade doing a job that I absolutely adored.
Mr. and Mrs. Pilch weren’t just nice people; they were also genius-like brilliant and so are their kids. While I was working for Random House, Rich and Lance were growing up. Lance was accepted into the Air Force Academy and eventually became a Top Gun pilot. Last year, he retired from the military as a major general, having last served as the director of the Air and Cyberspace Operations of the entire Pacific Air Forces. His brother Rich graduated from medical school, but then turned himself into the leading expert on biological, chemical and radiological/nuclear weapons in the entire country.
We’ve all kept in touch, but it hasn’t been easy getting to see each other. Lance is in Washington State, Rich in California and Mrs. Pilch ended up in Colorado, where she was a professor at the Air Force Academy for a number of years. Mr. Pilch remained living at the New Jersey farm where I almost killed him on that hot summer day in 1977.
I communicated with him through email about my older daughter Emily’s wedding that took place on May 19. On April 30, he replied to an email from me that read, “Hi Jim, I held out hope that Lance and/or Richie would be able to attend, but when both couldn’t I realized that I would have to decline as well. Old age is a bummer! I hope everyone has a wonderful time at the wedding and reception. Lots of love to all, Mr. Pilch.”
The following week, he asked me what my son-in-law’s last name was so that he could send a wedding present, which turned out to be a very generous $1,000 check. His response to that was, “Hi Jim, Many thanks for the info! Gianakos sounds like a Greek name. A Pole and a Greek=interesting combination! I hope they have a wonderful marriage. Lots of Love to all, Mr. Pilch.”
And that is the last I would hear from the brilliant man who changed my life forever.
Mr. Pilch died sometime during that wedding weekend. His body was found on the family farm after neighbors went to check on him at the behest of his sons. He was
82 years old. I owe him everything.
•
