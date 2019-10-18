Disclaimer: I am not in any way suggesting that football games and fatalities are even close to the same level of importance. I’m simply referring to the reporting of them and the results of reporting them, just to offer some insight and perspective.
During my quarter century in this profession, I’ve covered about 300 high school football games. That’s roughly the same number of unnatural deaths I’ve covered, too, with the majority of those being fatal wrecks.
Those are very different kinds of occurrences that happen in very different kinds of atmospheres. But a few things about them are the same, from a journalistic standpoint: 1.) We try to get as many relevant details as possible, but only after making sure the main point is correct — the outcome 2.) A bunch of people want to know what happened faster than we can get the information. 3.) They’re both stories that can lead to an angry, irrational phone call from a parent or other family member.
We want to have every detail right, and we’d better have the big picture right. But the reality is, both events can be chaotic. One is a matter of life and death, and too many people treat the game as if it is, too. As a human being, I never lose sight of that, of course. As a journalist, I want to provide as much information as possible that readers want to know. The more detailed we try to be, the more room there is for error.
It’s like an analogy I make about baseball. The way some scorekeepers chart a game, if the defender’s glove doesn’t touch the ball, then it’s not an error. Using that method, a shortstop who runs and dives for a ball that’s ripped up the middle gets charged with an error if the ball bounces off his glove; but the shortstop who just stands there and watches the ball go by isn’t. Which one would you rather have on your team?
Errors happen, and sometimes they hurt. But was it a hustling error? Or was it just laziness and lack of concern? Those questions are important to ask before being too critical.
Let me offer a couple of things to consider before you’re too quick to criticize. (Another disclaimer: This isn’t whining, it’s just to help you see things from the perspective of a reporter.)
When I’m covering a game, I’m charting plays and shooting photos. Let’s say the clock’s winding down and the local team is driving for a game-winning score. I want to snap that moment-of-truth shot and get every detail of that last play just right because, even at that tense moment, my mind is aware that this story will go straight to some grandma’s scrapbook.
The local team is down five points inside the 5-yard line with 5 seconds remaining. The quarterback drops back, he’s being blitzed, scrambles toward the sideline, suddenly changes course … a great block springs him, he stops just before the line of scrimmage and tosses the ball to an open man at the 2-yard line. The receiver is hit just after he catches the ball and turns toward the goal line. He fumbles, but a lineman scoops it up and stumbles in for the winning touchdown.
As a fan, you’re going wild with excitement. As a reporter, I’m pulling my hair out. Sure, I can simply report that the local team won 24-23 on a last-second TD, and no one could say I was wrong, could they? It’s a safe way to report things.
A halfway decent journalist wants a more detailed account, though. Since I was snapping photos, I’m reliant upon others to help with those details. I ask coaches, “Who threw that block?” … “What number hit the receiver?” … “Who got the fumble recovery and the score?” … “What yard line was the ball?”
Those are questions readers will want answered, and that’s our mission as journalists — give readers the information they want. But coaches aren’t always looking at the things that fans want to know. They spend a lot of time looking away from the ball, unlike fans and photographers/journalists. At the moment, the big picture is all they care about. And I understand that.
I post the final score on Facebook, then scramble home to quickly put together some statistics and information to post on our website after going through about 100 digital photos to find a decent one.
Then I wait for the coaches to put stats on the team’s MaxPreps website. After all, his stats are from the game film, so they’re more accurate. Johnny had 22 carries for 153 yards, not the 21 for 148 like I posted from the stat sheet I was trying to keep while they were in the hurry-up offense …
Now, shift gears to the scene of a fatal wreck. When I get there, I stay out of the way so first-responders can do their jobs. That’s life-or-death. After patients have been transported, mangled vehicles removed and the roadway opened back up, I ask for basic information.
“What direction were the vehicles traveling and what happened?” … “How many people were in Vehicle 1 and how many were in Vehicle 2?” … “What kind of vehicles were they?” … “What hospital are they going to?” … “Do you know their names, not for publication yet, but so I can check on their condition?”
It’s the same as with the coaches, though. The investigating officer, the firefighter who was operating the Jaws of Life and the volunteer who was directing traffic to keep his fellow volunteers safe were all paying attention to something else that was more important at the time.
The firefighter can tell me that the patients were being taken to South Central Regional Medical Center, and that was the plan when they left the scene. But during transport, the ER doctor and paramedics determine that the patient needs to go to Forrest General or University Medical Center in Jackson …
So, my initial report on Facebook that he was headed to SCRMC was accurate to the best of my knowledge based on the best information that the official on the scene was able to give me. He wasn’t paying attention to what kind of vehicle it was because he was trying to rip the door off with the powerful hydraulic tool while a paramedic reached in from the other side to start an IV and a volunteer sat in the back seat and tried to reassure the patient. They didn’t ask which direction he was traveling. The investigating officer had to give his or her best guess, based on conflicting witness statements and his accident reconstruction ability …
Meanwhile, people on Facebook are posting drive-by photos of the scene. The person (or paper) who posts the photo and info are criticized — either for having too much, not enough or for having anything at all. Some people who criticize us for “not having respect for the family” are the same people who are on our page trying to find out who’s involved.
Ahh, it’s a crazy business. I can take it, though. The only criticism I will not accept is that from people who say we don’t care. That simply isn’t true. You have no idea how much thought goes into our decisions. And we make every reasonable effort to get things right. That doesn’t always happen, unfortunately, but know this — they’re hustling errors.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. EMail him at editor@leader-call.com.
