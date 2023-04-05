An international passenger on a 12-hour flight set the social-media sphere ablaze last week for “fat-shaming” a fellow passenger with whom he had to share a seat.
To the international flyer, who reportedly referred to himself in a sub-Reddit chat room as “L4l0_Salamanca,” I say preach.
It is absolutely miserable sitting next to a fat person on an airplane. There should be no shame in pointing it out if some dude’s blubbery arms and ham-hock hanging off his backside is invading another person’s space.
When the flyer approached the flight attendant about the problem, her response of “he paid for the seat,” so there was nothing she could do should have set this man off.
It most certainly would have set me off.
“Hey, lady, I assume he paid for one seat, but his mountainous hind end is on my seat, too. You can’t even see the arm rest between his northern and southern hemisphere.”
But, no. The flyer was kicked off the plane! He was labeled “fat-phobic” — my castle to end labels!!! — and was taken to the carpet on the worst invention in modern history, social media. It is an abomination for some tubby who has more Chins than a Chinese phonebook and wears four watches — one for each time zone — to be taking up a seat-and-a-half with only paying for one seat.
But first, the incessant labeling of people with -ism or -phobic. Enough. It means nothing, and at this point in the American discourse, it means less than nothing. It is the boy who cried wolf — say something enough and it loses its power. I’d be willing to bet $15 that this guy has no problem with fat people and is likely not scared of them, yet he is labeled “fat-phobic.” If you are petrified of the dark, go into cold sweats and have panic attacks because of the dark, you are nyctophobic. It scares you to death. If you don’t want to sit next to Jabba the Hutt on an airplane that already packs in people like an overflowing animal shelter, that just makes you not want to sit next to a tubby taking up half your seat.
That person in the seat with the northern and southern hemisphere hiding the arm rest between his fat rolls is me, or has been me to lesser or greater degrees. In my life, I have been the biggest loser and the biggest gainer more times than I can count. It is a constant battle against the bulge.
It is not pleasant most of the time. Struggling with life’s mundane tasks — getting out of breath while mowing the grass and wearing a pair of shorts cobbled together by Omar the Tentmaker can be rough. It all pales, though, to an impending airline flight. If you think the irate international passenger had stress, it is nothing compared to when airplane day approaches for yours truly.
It has been four years since I last flew on an airplane. Unless it is an emergency or I am being shipped to Kuala Lumpur, I’m either driving or on the train — both have wide, accommodating seats. But both also take incredibly longer to reach a destination. Flying is and always will be the fastest way from Jackson to Denver.
When I do fly, though, there are certain rules of decorum that I follow. While some tubbies might be blissfully ignorant of the uncomfortable nature in which another human being will have to live with, I am beyond conscious of it. I know the misery, but there is no surgery or pill available that will strip off 100 pounds to allow me to comfortably sit in a seat designed for a race-horse jockey.
I always try to fly Southwest Airlines for two reasons — priority seating and no seat assignments. The first is to allow me to get a window seat, usually about 10 or 12 rows back to dissuade anyone from having the courage to sit in the middle seat in order to deplane faster. I figure if a plane has 150 available seats, as long as there are a maximum of 149 passengers, the middle seat next to me will be empty. The worst words I can hear are, “The plane is completely full.” At that point, I have extra sympathy for the 150th person to board.
Once seated, I twist my body as best I can into the 18-inch seat. While 18 inches is impressive in some respects, it is ridiculous when it comes to the width of an airline seat. I keep my legs crossed in case the ham-hock attached to the side of my right leg intrudes on my fellow passenger. I push myself as far toward the window as possible — fat people, please do not sit in an aisle seat or you will be digging the metal from the serving cart out of your shin, and that has been scientifically proven the few times I have made that mistake. I always put on headphones and either pretend to or actually do fall asleep. Also, never under any circumstances should a fat person accept the free pretzels and drink. First, the damn tray-table won’t make it past the first speed bump that is your belly. Second, don’t draw any unnecessary attention to yourself. Third, fat people can make it a couple hours without a small bag of Rold Golds.
Also, always try to fly non-stop. If you are lucky enough to not have a person next to you on the flight, odds are the connecting flight will be full. It might cost you a few bucks more, but it is so worth it. While you are spending more money anyway, you can take out all the guesswork and buy two seats, then spread out as if you were a beached whale.
As miserable as it is for a passenger to be parked next to a Greyhound bus in 12F, it is miserable for the Greyhound bus in 12F, too. There is no joy in having a bobsled track carved into your midsection by the arm rest that, in theory, should be the airline seat property dividing line.
Airline travel is the most miserable experience on Earth. Whether it be crying babies, tubbies in two seats or the human abominations who bring on their emotional-support kangaroos, the practice of air travel is about as appealing as skunk gumbo.
Something will have to be done or these episodes will continue. Americans’ waistlines continue to expand. Redesigned airline seats would be optimal, but that would be like asking Joe Biden to get through a reading of “The Cat in the Hat” without a teleprompter. Maybe offer a Fat Man Special of two seats for the price of one? Have every flight feature open seating, then pray to God that you are not the last passenger on board — or I am on the plane with you.
Either way, dude never should have gotten booted for complaining.
