“Fear not!” These are the most often repeated sentiments of angels to men written in the Bible. Perhaps 2020 is the year we need to hear and heed these words as we approach another year of uncertainty.
In “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Linus reads Luke’s account of angels announcing God’s Gift to shepherds.
“8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. 9 And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. 10 And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. 11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. 12 And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. 13 And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, 14 Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
2020 began as just another year in America in which the Left continued its relentless efforts to remove the evil President Trump from the White House. There were the usual impeachment ceremonies as well as the usual negative, whiney narratives on cable and broadcast news. The New York Times and Washington Post led the nation in fact-challenged accusations.
And, then, COVID-19 crept into news cycles and swept the world into a trash heap of fear.
Since March we’ve been shamed into wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and locking down to stem the curve. For two weeks. For a month. For how long? Follow the science, the latest science because the science since March has been a bit unsettled.
Nevertheless, we’ve seen impossible miracles this year! The evil President Trump announced Operation Warp Speed May 15, and the chattering nabobs of noise and news proved over and over again the impossibility of having a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year! This noise and news continued until … a week after the election when Pfizer announced a vaccine that was 95 percent effective.
This past Sunday, CNN, perhaps the most disciplined purveyor of The Narrative Left, reported the evil President Trump’s plan to declare Martial Law. Seriously? Both of evil Trump’s predecessors were prepared to declare martial law toward the end of their tenures.
Americans are tired. Many are just plain mad! And about half of us are giddy we’ve finally deposed the evil President Trump! Yes! Let’s send manufacturers to Mexico and overseas! Put our workers back on welfare and food stamps! Pour trillions of dollars into regulations to combat climate change! And, TEAR DOWN THE WALL!
It’s Christmas time. Fear not. Relax with family and friends. Give gifts to family, friends and especially to those in need, commemorating the greatest gift ever given. This world is not all there is. There is much, much more to come!
Thankfully, the world’s fate is not in the hand of governments, authorities or politicians. God has given us a brighter hope. He has given us “good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.” Fear not!
•
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
