We have less than a month to go until the most important election in the history of the United States takes place, and I have no idea who is going to win. If you believe the polls, then Joe Biden is going to win in a landslide. He might win, but not in a landslide. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton, according to those same polls, was going to win in a landslide, and you know how that turned out.
However, I’m not holding my breath for another Trump miracle. Because the national media is no longer an unbiased watchdog there to serve and inform the people, but instead is simply a left-wing propaganda machine on par with Soviet Russia’s “Pravda.” Because of that, we have the most misinformed electorate in the history of our country.
Just think about what the Biden voter is openly supporting:
Higher taxes! Socialism! Packing the courts! A national mask mandate! Shutting down the economy again! Defunding the police! Corruption! Terrorist hate groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter! Rioting, looting and violence! Ending gun rights! Late-term abortions! Ending freedom of speech! Kowtowing to China! Ending the Electoral College! Using intelligence agencies to subvert elections!
It’s mind-boggling to think that someone who stands for or was involved in these kinds of policies could get even 5 percent of the vote, but half of the voters in this country are either anarchists or simply clueless, with most falling into the second category. Those are the people who will one day wake up to find that they voted themselves into a nightmare of epic proportions.
If Biden does win, as most predict, and the Democrats keep the House and take the Senate, the country as we know it is effectively over. We are not talking about four or eight years of a Jimmy Carter or Barack Obama debilitating presidency before the country is handed back to people who are going to be able to revive the economy and return liberty and freedom. No. Changes will be put in place that will ensure left-wing radical socialists keep power for decades. This includes open borders, making Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states, ending the Electoral College, lowering the voting age, taking away states’ rights and enhancing centralized government, banning anti-government or “hate” speech (read as any speech that liberals don’t agree with), packing the courts and weaponizing government agencies against anyone who doesn’t fall in line. The entire free world is at stake.
The real question is, what is one to do if the worst-case scenario happens? If the Democrats take both branches of elected government — the Legislative branch (House and Senate) and presidency — with plans to pack the third, the judicial (Supreme Court), what options do the 50 percent of the country who are still patriots have? What do those of us who still stand for the national anthem, who still believe in freedom, liberty and democracy, who still want to live in a society that offers the American Dream, who still believe in the principles that the Founding Fathers laid out, and who still respect the flag and Constitution … what do we do?
Do we fight or do we flee? I can’t say this for a fact, but I attended my first gun show last weekend at the Magnolia Center and, based on the turnout (it looked like the fair was in town), I think a lot of people may be preparing to fight. And it isn’t just here in Jones County either.
Gun sales in 2020 have literally exploded. With 15 million guns having been purchased through August, more guns have already been sold in 2020 than all of 2019 in the United States. Experts are crediting the pandemic and protests for the record-high gun sales, but that’s pure poppycock.
I’ve quadrupled my supply of firearms in 2020, and I certainly didn’t think I’d be killing the coronavirus with any of my new guns. That’s utterly ridiculous. Also, I don’t think a single gun was sold due to peaceful protests. No one is going out and shooting someone for holding up a sign or chanting a slogan.
Now, if the media was honest and said that some of the guns were being sold to protect against left-wing violence that has taken place at the hands of Antifa and BLM, then that would be a truly honest and, most likely, factual statement, especially in places like Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis. However, that still doesn’t explain why gun sales have skyrocketed in every state, city and town throughout America.
No, the real reason for the explosion of gun sales is this: The Democrats have made it clear that they plan on taking away the Second Amendment rights guaranteed by the Constitution, and millions of Americans are preparing to fight back against any socialist totalitarian government that tries to take away these rights as well as their First Amendment rights, which include both freedom of speech and freedom of religion. And, sadly, the people who are preparing for such are not overreacting.
Unfortunately, if the Democrats win the presidency, Senate and keep the House, they will have the power to destroy the country, and they have actually promised to do exactly that. So what other choice do we have? Some may flee the tyranny by moving to another country, and that is a viable option. Like gun sales, a record number of people have given up their American citizenship in 2020 so far. However, even if that number (5,800 as of June) jumps tenfold, it will pale in comparison to the number of citizens who are hunkering down and preparing to fight back.
The other option is to succumb to tyranny. But people who have grown up and tasted freedom will have a hard time peacefully giving up the rights that the Founding Fathers of this country so prudently built into the fabric of the nation and that so many brave soldiers fought and died to protect.
I’m suspecting all of those gun sales that took place at the Magnolia Center last weekend have a lot more to do with freedom than they have to do with any pandemic or protest. I also suspect that freedom in this country isn’t going to be taken away without one helluva fight.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.