America has been in a civil war since the day Donald Trump was elected president. Before then, Americans had been divided but not to the point of war. The day after the election the LEFT announced the “resist” movement and vowed to impeach Trump. They have not let up their vicious daily attacks on President Trump, even during this pandemic.
America is at war with COVID-19. And, yet, we’re also still immeshed in a civil war. Many had hoped the real crisis of pandemic would draw us together as a nation. Many of us remember the vicious divisions the presidential election of 2000 wrought in America. But, then, 9/11 hit and all Americans were stunned. We had all been attacked by an invasive threat. And our leaders and media rallied to fight this common enemy. That united response lasted shakily about four years until political forces arose to divide us again.
America has been radically and politically divided for about 15 years now. It’s become routine as people have hunkered down into their politics. Political narratives have replaced critical thinking and rational responses to real crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of rallying to fight this threat together, we’ve chosen to continue fighting each other, over what? President Trump?
All wars have sides. Our civil war roughly divides us into two sides: #HateTrump and #EverybodyElse. #HateTrump side has never waned in purpose, rhetoric or resistance. America’s war against COVID-19 has two sides: COVID-19 and all Americans. At least, that’s the rational way to combat this pandemic.
The American side in the pandemic war is sprinkled with discontent, with many voices actually verbalizing hope for millions to die and the economy to crash. Think Bill Maher, who has said this on his television show many times, followed by thunderous applause from his audience. Why? Because, Maher says, it’s worth Americans suffering to get rid of President Trump.
In the meantime, #EverybodyElse has been doing everything to stymie the spread of the disease and to minister to those who are infected. Certainly, #EverybodyElse flairs up when #HateTrump continues to blame President Trump daily for anything and everything. The civil war still rages among us. Sad.
#HateTrump has broadened their attacks against President Trump to include Christians. Yes, you read that correctly. Last week, The New York Times published an op-ed titled, “The Religious Right’s Hostility to Science Is Crippling Our Coronavirus Response,” by Katherine Stewart, a stalwart Trump critic.
Characterizing Evangelicals as a “movement that denies science, bashes government and prioritized loyalty over professional expertise…” Stewart writes, “This denial of science and critical thinking among religious ultraconservatives now haunts the American response to the coronavirus crisis.”
Oh my!
Should Christians respond to Stewart, Maher or other #HateTrump? Why bother? They will never change their minds or their rhetoric. Besides, the Bible calls for believers to fight hate with love, to the point of praying for our enemies.
Christians should continue doing everything to slow the spread of COVID-19, to minister to those infected, to support all of those on the front lines, and to bring a sense of hope to our communities rather than fear and anxiety that has divided us for so long.
Christians should also pray God will reveal His will for us, and then follow His lead.
•
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
