Mark Thornton, my friend and colleague for many, many years, has a beautiful way with words, whereby he could even make someone like me sound grand. His column about my departure brought tears to my eyes — and that was well after I had originally resigned from this fine newspaper.
My wife, the dogs and I had been mulling a change of scenery for many months — long before I found myself at the ass-end of Facebook vitriol connected to a case of hoarding run amok in Jones County. While I am still barred by agreement between Publisher Jim Cegielski and Sheriff Alex Hodge from writing my version of those events, those columns will be forthcoming, once the legal process has run its course.
All I can say is that case has brought out some of the meanest, worst, un-Christian like outbursts from so many avenues … OK, I will stop — for now.
When I arrived in Jones County in June 2013, I had been charged with one task — help put The Chronicle out of business. That was my job. I was single, living a bachelor’s life that seemed at the time to be a man’s dream. I had to take care of myself and my dog — period. I didn’t answer to anyone outside of the workplace, could watch TV for 27 hours in a row if I chose, and eat and drink to excess.
Of course, a 2015 heart attack derailed that notion and the most unlikely of matrimonies more than a year later took care of the bachelor part of my life.
In June 2016, while driving just outside of Chattanooga, Tenn., on our honeymoon, the phone rang. It was Jim the boss.
“For the love of God …” I said. “Can they not figure it out …”
He had gotten word that The Chronicle owner wanted to have a sit-down and wanted to keep me in the loop. The violation of my only honeymoon request — no work-related phone calls — became moot because of the great news. Later that week, sports editor Guru Nichols called to tell me the whirlwind saga had ended. The Chronicle declared: No mas!
Whatever role I played in that declaration is not quantifiable, but at least I played a role. My work was done. But I had grown quite fond of those people in that office and the sweat and toil all of us had shed in that effort. So many times, I wished the people of Jones County would realize what they have in this newspaper, but, sadly, far too many do not. The public relations rags that wouldn’t touch controversy with a 100-foot pole provide nothing of substance to a community. But find a paper that will take on the power-players and that is a newspaper. We still receive calls from places such as Brookhaven or Liberty or Madison begging us to look into their stories of corruption because their newspaper won’t touch it.
As we ventured on with uncovering nefarious acts, battling the rich and powerful to our own financial detriment, I drifted. I was still an outsider who never felt “at home” in Jones County. We enjoyed living in Laurel and got along with most of our neighbors, but that feeling of being where you want to be for the long haul never materialized.
My wife felt the same way and we found that the first thing we wanted to do when the weekend rolled around was to get out of town. The feeling got stronger and stronger as the weeks and months passed. I had never found a place that I considered home, so please do not take that as a slap at Jones County. It is a lovely place and most of the people are quality. But consider that I spent nearly 17 years in Vicksburg and never considered that home, either. I spent 18 years in my hometown of Peekskill, N.Y., and never considered that home, either.
I wanted to be home.
Two weeks into December, the pit in my stomach grew. I had news to deliver to Mark and Jim that would be a big blow to this operation. Michelle and I had found home — and we were jumping.
When I left Vicksburg, I had no emotions because of the new ownership that arrived like a hurricane and decimated a wonderful newspaper family in a day I dubbed “Black Monday.” It was a brutal reminder of what corporate ownership can do.
But leaving this group … well, I knew the hardship it would cause just because of the size of our staff. My lips quivered as I handed Jim — the guy that took a chance on me nearly six years ago even after I insulted his Polish heritage during our interview — my resignation letter.
Two days later, he made me an offer I couldn’t refuse. And here I am in another state with a really nice computer contributing the best I can to continue this fine newspaper.
What state? It might be adjoined to Mississippi and might have a river near it. Or it might not. Those who should know do know, and that is good enough for us.
The change in geography, I hope, will work out for everyone. After 10 days here, I know it is already working out for us. As we crossed the state line on Dec. 30, Michelle driving the 26-foot U-Haul and me behind, we both had a feeling that neither of us knew the other had until we reached our destination.
A feeling of calm and contentment filled us. We had done it and we were home — finally.
My perch here on Page 4 each Thursday — a column that has been inconsistent for the past few months — will continue as well. Just because I am in a home office instead of the building on North Magnolia Street does not mean that I am void of opinions or ideas. I have much to say — when the time is right.
I invite all of you along for the ride, one made possible by the boss thinking outside of the box and using technology to its fullest potential. I won’t let him down.
•
Sean Murphy is remote editor of the Leader-Call. He can still be reached at murph@leader-call.com.
PS: So, back in 2013, after I interviewed, Jim, Mark and I went to Buffalo Wild Wings for some trivia and chicken. Never being shy, I started to repeat a story from an old episode of “All in the Family.” Archie was sitting talking to the Polish-born Michael “Meathead” Stivic, who was lambasting Archie for using words to hurt others. As I told this story, I reached the crescendo: “So Archie says, ‘Well sticks and stones may break my bones, but you are one dumb …”
I had an epiphany about what I was about to say and who I was about to say it to. The Polish name “Cegielski … Cegielski …” reverberated through my mind. Mark urged me on, promising that everything would be OK. I turned five shades of red.
“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but you are one dumb Polack.”
Jim Cegielski hired me anyway.
