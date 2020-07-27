You have probably heard the phrase “I can’t wait until we get back to normal” more times than you care to over the last four months. I have said and heard it a thousand times. The truth is, we have no idea if we will ever be “normal” again. Everyone is stressed, overwhelmed and worried about what the future will look like — especially this fall as we attempt to send our kids back to school, hoping and praying for the best.
With all the uncertainty we face, our emotions tend to get out of whack. We are all tense, irritable, frustrated, angry, scared, worried, depressed, sad — along with all the regular emotions that we feel, even when we are in “normal” circumstances. We don’t really know how we are supposed to feel, do we?
One of the challenges of my job as a therapist is to help people make sense of it all. In these challenging times, I am most definitely having to work a little harder to offer support, especially when I have days that I am struggling with the same emotions. I must find creative ways to re-frame negative thoughts and feelings and look for the positive reasons to keep moving forward, having hope that the state of the world will improve soon.
One thing that helps is to identify things that helped you in similar circumstances in the past. In previous times of trouble, how did you get through those trials? We learn the best lessons by looking back at how we have gotten through the hardest times. I know, none of us have ever lived through a global pandemic, but think about the last time someone you loved was sick or you were fearful that they would become ill. What did you do that helped you to find peace? Did you pray? Talk about your fears with your friends? Find a support group? Or a therapist (wink, wink).
On the other hand, you may have developed some negative coping skills that were not helpful at all. Did you drink too much? Overeat? Literally pull your hair out? If that is your pattern when things get tough, it may be time to make some changes, because those unhealthy mechanisms only make things worse. You may want to look around at people you respect and follow the lead of those who handle things in a positive manner.
In my career, I guide individuals in being as healthy as they can be on an emotional level and, unfortunately, spirituality is often neglected. Human beings have a spiritual identity, and it is imperative that we feed that part of ourselves, just as we feed our physical bodies. One of the best things that has happened in the last month is that churches started meeting again, in person. Watching online was great, but it was too easy for me to become distracted and not really pay attention. During the months of quarantine away from places of worship, we became more disconnected from people, and possibly (probably) from God. It can be difficult to have the self-discipline to keep up with a normal routine of Bible study, especially if you are a new Christian.
COVID-19 continued to grow and worsen, and then George Floyd was murdered and the whole country started to burn down. We started fighting among ourselves, furthering the division of mankind, especially in America. That is exactly what the enemy wanted. As churches started meeting again, for me, I knew I had to get back to basics — back to a place where I could literally feel hope.
The first sermon that I heard in person after several months of only “virtual church” was perfectly timed. Pastor James Hill of Agape Church in downtown Laurel said it best: “We must be ONE united church before we can be a united nation.”
As I sat in church service last weekend, I was overwhelmed with emotion, and I realized how much I NEEDED to be in the presence of others worshipping my God. In that moment, I found something that had been missing in the past few months of chaos: I found peace again.
I know that everyone has personal reasons for attending or not attending church. Many times, the reason given for not attending is that you have been hurt by people, even church folks. But I want to encourage you today to try again, to go to a place where you can find peace and hope during these difficult times. It may not be a traditional church building, but find a way to become centered and grounded with your spiritual self (you do have one, believe it or not).
Don’t let the past mistakes of people stop you from finding peace in your own soul. If you let others steal your joy, you are only hurting yourself and making tough times even tougher. Sometimes peace and hope seem lost, but I promise, it is always there. You may have to try a little harder to look for it. And remember to love one another. We must — now more than ever.
