Last night, lying in bed, I was having a hard time going to sleep. My head was filled with all sorts of thoughts about life, and me and life, and me and the world and my place in the world. I was giving in to my fears and doubts. I was “in-touch” with my mortality and feeling my age. Last week, I’d “celebrated” another birthday.
I wonder how we all do it. Get up every day, put one foot in front of the other and plod forward. Does everybody feel the same pull of the finish line? Am I late to the realization I’m mortal? Probably. But I’m kind of glad about it, about having never really been a man thinking this earthly life was senseless because it ends. Not that I hadn’t learned early about illness, injury and death. I did, and it makes being here purposeful and important — to me anyway.
But last night, I was mulling it over, talking with my beautiful wife and telling her some of my thoughts as we lie there in the dark. As is her way with me, she was mostly quiet and patient as I rambled on. She knows me and knows talking is a part of my thought process. I take the things forming in my head and speak them out loud. Because, in my brain, they’re just bouncing around. Coming out aloud, they get collated. Kind of like unloading a box and putting things on a shelf where you can see and organize them. For her, listening is probably like being in a dollar store at Christmas. Stuff scattered everywhere.
Recently I got a little bad news about my health. I’ll get it handled, but it kind of scared me, and the last few days, it’s been front and center … or lurking in the background, depending on what I’m doing. So last night was me being a baby, and worse, a grownup feeling morose. Pathetic.
So, my wife was tolerating this, and somewhere along in my out-loud thinking, she stopped me. She said some things I wasn’t thinking about. She reminded me that God has a purpose for each of us, and He knew us all before we were born, and that it’s up to us to find that purpose, whatever it may be and whatever scale it occupies, big or small. She reminded me that I’d had a lot of challenges along the way, and God never let me down. She nailed it. And I know I’m not alone and, probably right now, many of you are nodding your heads and saying, “That’s right, amen.” So, her words were like a shot of Nyquil, and I finally went to sleep.
So, what is my purpose? Is it this? Is it writing a few words in a small-town paper once a week sharing my opinion — for all it’s worth — with you folks? Well, I’m sure it’s at least a part of it. I mean, I went a long, long time before this came my way. Is it the little bunch of concerned people I’ve somehow brought together to address things bigger than ourselves in our country, state, county and city? Is it the letters and emails I’m writing or my telephone calls to people we’ve elected and put our trust in to see us all through this passage as Americans? I hope so. Because I sure feel His presence in what I’m doing. How else could a wise-ass, profane and renowned back-sliding sinner feel the things I do and feel driven, finally, to take all that jumble in my head, spew it out and “put it on the shelf” for all the world to see. In this, my faith is unshakable. This isn’t some accident or happenstance:
Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 says, “To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, And a time to die; A time to plant, And a time to pluck what is planted; A time to kill, And a time to heal; A time to break down, And a time to build up; A time to weep, And a time to laugh; A time to mourn, And a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, And a time to gather stones; A time to embrace, And a time to refrain from embracing; A time to gain, And a time to lose; A time to keep, And a time to throw away; A time to tear, And a time to sew; A time to keep silence, And a time to speak; A time to love, And a time to hate; A time of war, And a time of peace.”
It’s my opinion this may be the most important time of our lives — maybe the most pivotal and consequential since our Revolution. Nowhere in Ecclesiastes 3 does it say there’s a time to do nothing. It’s about choices. Our world, our nation and all of us today, living now in our time between our time to be born and our time to die, are faced with what we can do. What we know we must do, however we can do it. Untold others before us now, in their time, faced this too. But it’s ours today.
Because if our kids and their kids and theirs are going to have a world worth a damn, to know freedom and hope, and success and happiness, it’s up to us. I know I’m beating the same old drum here, and maybe some of you are tired of it. But I’m not going to stop. Because maybe, just maybe I’m right, and maybe, just maybe, it’ll be you who will make the difference, even if I don’t. Maybe it’s your time and your season.
Can we save the world? Can we save America? We can’t know unless we try. Perhaps you think you don’t matter, that you’re so small and insignificant, so you won’t or can’t make a dent in what’s needing help. Ask yourself, though, do you think God thinks you’re not important? You know in your hearts that it would be Satan talking if your answer is yes. No, you matter all right. And you can make a dent.
I’ve written that I believe God came into the Founders and put forward this nation. He inspired those men, in their time — and gave us in our time — the responsibility to hold on to this Republic.
I believe evil is at work. I believe evil can and must be defeated. None of us are saints, but most of us are good people and want good and right to prevail. It won’t without a decision by each of us to face it down. We must only be “sheep” to God, and we have to be lions to the enemies we’re facing.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
