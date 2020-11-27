The last few weeks have been busy. A lot of people my age would say they’re “stressed” if they were juggling the things that are hovering just above my head, about to fall on my skull. Millennials would say that the stress is causing them “anxiety.” Both groups might go get a prescription in order to (not) deal with it.
My approach during times like this is to put out the fires that are closest to my feet. ER doctors call it “triaging.” Smart, organized people call it “prioritizing.” The latter is easier for people with jobs that have set duties. Planning works well for them. Physicians in the emergency rooms and first-responders have to train to react to whatever happens. They plan for situations, not specific projects.
A journalist’s job is a combination of those things. We have stories and projects that are planned, and just when you set aside some time to sit down and do them, you find out that multiple vehicles have struck cows in the highway (just the latest example … see Page A16).
Wrecks, fires and shootings aren’t planned by non-felon journalists. But they do make up a portion of the coverage in community newspapers. Just being there is more than half the battle. It takes discipline, drive and determination to fulfill that sense of responsibility to report what’s happening. Those things also take priority over projects because they have to be covered in the moment. Projects are things that can be taken care of on your time … if you can carve any out, that is.
Back when I had a wife, she would get so mad when I’d leave in the middle of the night or when we’d be on some sort of excursion and I’d take a sudden detour to a scene, camera and notebook in hand. Every time she complained, I would point to the dozen or so volunteers and say, “You see all of them? They were here before we were and they will be here when we leave. They left spouses and children at home or at a restaurant, too, and they’re not getting a dime. I’m getting paid and it goes in our joint checking account, so why don’t you complain to one of their families?”
If your response to that is, “Ooooo, that probably opened her eyes and made her change her outlook and be appreciative” … well, you must not have ever been married. But I digress.
These last couple of weeks, we’ve been juggling more work projects than usual, and at the same time, I’ve been juggling more personal projects, too. I rushed to get locked in on a lower mortgage rate before the election, so I’m on the tail end of refinancing my house. I’ve been saving for a couple of years to do some upgrades in the kitchen and one bathroom, and work started on that last week. Those who have the annoying habit of speaking in abbreviations would say they’re “so stressed out by the refi and reno,” even though they just created extra free time by saving themselves a total of four syllables. (Hint: Using abbrevs makes you appear super busy.)
The extent of my direct involvement has been preparation and grunt work in order to save on the carpenter’s very reasonable hourly rate and handing over cash, checks and a debit card roughly every 15 minutes. More than once in this project, I’ve had to return an appliance, get a replacement, then return the exchange for the original purchase later the same day. That’s how I roll.
And here’s a fun twist to all of this that only a fellow community journalist could appreciate: Three of the people who have worked in my home are or are the immediate family of felons who have found themselves in the sights of our front page and/or scathing editorials/columns. Talk about anxiety … (HGTV producers, are you paying attention? This could be reno-show gold!)
While all of this has been going on, I have been caught up in the dark web of a texting terrorist. About 20 of us with the same numerical prefix have been sent a link from this evil genius in a group text. I know better than to click on it, of course, but all of the people in the unsuspecting group start messaging the sender to stop. They whine, cuss, threaten … and meanwhile, everyone in the group is getting those messages at all hours of the day and night.
The terrorist only has to send one message per day to wreak havoc on the rest of us — sort of like the mainstream media’s approach to “reporting” the news. He plants the seed and we start fighting among ourselves. The message originates from an email address, so blocking on the cellphone doesn’t work. And because of the nature of my job, I have to leave my phone on all the time, even though I’ve been tuning it out lately. When I doze off, I have this recurring dream about going down to Bogue Homa Lake and seeing how many times I can make my iPhone skip across the surface …
Then I remind myself that all of these gripes are First-World “problems.” When this rough patch is over, my loving, grateful teenager and I will have a home that is no longer festooned with avocado green appliances and harvest gold tiles that have been there since it was built in the mid-’70s. No, we’ll have modern appliances that are more environmentally friendly and won’t last nearly as long. Money well-spent!
What will be new-and-improved is our annual Year in Review magazine. Make sure you get a copy. My contributions are on the back burner (of a new smooth cooktop mounted in a beautiful butcher-block kitchen counter, as it were), but I’ll be scrambling to get them done over the next few days, Lord willing. The biggest obstacle, as usual, is having to deal with people who don’t live in the deadline world — you know, the ones who are “stressed” and suffer from “anxiety.”
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
