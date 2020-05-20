CBS Sunday Morning is the best “news” show on television. Each Sunday for 90 minutes, the program takes an in-depth look at myriad topics. Imagine “60 Minutes” light.
In the past two months, though, I could not watch. It is not just Sunday Morning, but most of TV — all-COVID, all the time. Is it any wonder no one knows what to trust or who to believe? We are under an unyielding bombardment of information, much of it under the tint of partisanship.
I do tune in intermittently, though, just in case. And it was on such an occasion two weeks ago when the hosts had a report comparing the communication of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt post-Great Depression and in war and that of President Donald Trump’s communicating the COVID-19 virus.
The comparison rang hollow. There is no comparison.
FDR took office in 1933 — four years into the worst economic calamity ever felt. Americans were desperate, having just come out of the Roaring ’20s into a world of hell.
Newspapers were the dominant media of that time with television still in its extreme infancy. Radio was the fastest and easiest way to reach the masses.
He broadcast his first “Fireside Chat” on March 12, 1933. The address lasted just more than 13 minutes, and he talked about the banking crisis.
When it ended, the family who had gathered around the radio — likely the most dominant feature of a living room — likely turned off the radio and talked about what FDR said.
There was a trust in the office of the presidency. Americans, for the most part, really didn’t know the goings-on in Washington, D.C.
What might have FDR been doing behind the scenes? No one knows. Not many Americans knew he was stricken with polio and could hardly walk. It was a different world and a different time.
Almost 90 years later, the Fireside Chats have been replaced by daily or weekly news conferences. People tune in, not for substance but for what might be coming.
Reporters, now part of the story instead of covering the story, plot ways to make sure that they get called out. Yes, folks, these reporter-president spats are purposeful. With some good fortune, the argument will go viral. Millions of people can then weigh in on what should be done and what shouldn’t be done. After all, we are a world of experts because we all have a machine that tells us things.
And unlike 1933, when President Trump comes on screen, half of the people watching already can’t stand what he hasn’t even said yet. He could recite the Gettysburg Address while curing a blind man and half of the people watching would still hate him. There is little doubt that if he found a cure for cancer, half of the people would hate him. Then they would take to social media to spew that hatred to like-minded people.
The other half of the population loves the president. They see what he did in moving the economy forward. They love that he is not part of The Swamp. They are very defensive of him because of the radical wing that despises him. They understand his faults and accept them.
In presidential politics circa 2020, there is no listening on either side. People’s minds are made up. In presidential politics circa 1933, Americans were a desperate people who heard the president once a month for assurances that things were going to be OK.
If FDR were treated by the media like Trump has been treated — or had access to his own Twitter account in 1933 — who knows what the world would look like today.
Hope for the future
Mark Thornton is a no-nonsense kind of advice-giving guy. He started work at a young age, puts in thousands more hours than any human being should to his craft and wants to smack these young whipper-snappers into the real world.
He rips millennials for many (deserving) reasons. I have piled on a bit, too, looking at the next generation and shaking my head.
Then something will happen to restore my faith in the young people of America.
I wrote last week about leaving out the photo of MaryBeth May, a Christian Home Educators graduate.
This weekend, she emailed me to say thanks for the effort and wanting to make sure everything came out perfect. She said she never was mad or even peeved. “I know that there are mistakes! But that’s life there are always going to be mistakes! We can’t help it,” she wrote.
Let that be a lesson, kids: A note takes a few minutes to write, but to the receiver, it means the world!.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
