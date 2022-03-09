If, or more like when, the United States falls under attack from enemies foreign or domestic — likely by a rogue, out-of-control federal government — and they come for you, how will you react?
When the announcement is made that freedom as you knew it is over, that the need for governmental “emergency powers” are needed to “preserve the Union,” will you stand up and fight? Will you lay down your arms in surrender? Will you try to flee? Will you take whatever garbage is being told to you from the elitist halls of corrupt power? Will you see that, in fact, this government has become the enemy of the working people and act on it?
When they come for me — and they will eventually come for every one of us who does not fall in lockstep with their dictatorial powers — I can only hope I summon the courage of the men who were staring down the barrel of a Russian gunship calling for surrender.
But first, this is how it eventually will come to either standing up or for taking a knee in capitulation.
The federal government — no friend of an independent American population — has made it clear that roughly 75 million Americans are enemies. They have not veiled those declarations. In the world of the modern socialist, tyrannical Democrat, all that makes one an enemy of the state is if he or she does not fall in line. Disagree with them and you are the enemy. It is their way or the Long Island Expressway — and if you don’t fall in line, they will destroy you.
Now, it is conservatives who had the guts to not only vote for Donald Trump but who still believe had he been given a chance, he would have led this entire nation to greatness. But cackles from such idiots as U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters to “Impeach 45” before 45 actually took office and weaponizing the justice department as an “insurance policy” derailed any chance Trump had. They set out from Day 1 to destroy him, and that continues now, in what should be Month 15 of his second term.
The current president, who was pumped full of enough B12 vitamins to get him to stay awake past 10 p.m. nine days ago for his State of the Union address, has claimed that the greatest threats to this country are white supremacy and climate change. He opened the Southern border for anyone and everyone, then put the grossly incompetent Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of figuring out our border crisis. She made one visit to Texas and one facility, then has cackled her way through 15 months of incoherence. The energy industry is in shambles, when America should be the driving force behind energy production.
But, again, Biden and this administration are so intimidated by and beholden to the most radical elements of the Democrat party, they destroyed American energy independence in hopes that, in 100 years, the average high temperature doesn’t rise by a degree or two. Or, as I have said many times, perpetuating catastrophic climate change, the greatest money-laundering scheme of our time … as if we can alter the climate. Please.
Biden blames everything but his own disastrous policies for the sad state of our union, when presidents past would declare the state of our union strong. Hardly. We are weak through divisions and a Deep State that is out for the destruction of anyone who disagrees with the “state narrative.”
Could they be doing all of this to foment a civil war with working people who make this country run, then use that uprising as way to control the population through “emergency powers?” Canada did it and don’t for a second think this U.S. government wasn’t clapping in unison as Canadian Fuher Justin Trudeau did everything from getting his goons to beat elderly citizens to seizing bank accounts for those who were protesting against his overreach.
COVID opened the door to how easily we can be controlled — wear a mask, mandatory vaccinations, threats of losing a job — and it will be just the first step this government will take to trample on dissent — from the largest media organizations to simple-living columnists from Mississippi. If you are independent, do not need the government’s help or its services and, gulp, are armed — you are the enemy now. In an instant, any one of us can be canceled and destroyed for not buying one piece of the baloney being peddled out of the White House.
Those in power will continue their push toward tyranny against those with whom they disagree. They will poke the bear — the many millions of people who actually make this country function, but who see the federal government as a necessary (becoming less necessary) evil — in hopes of eliciting a response, then use the people’s response to metaphorically set up that gunship with its powerful weapons pointed directly at those same people.
Which takes us back to those Ukrainian soldiers at that post as a voice bellows from a Russian warship, in essence, saying this is your last chance, give up now and surrender — and you might live. Defy those orders and death will come.
And when that day comes here, when the gunships are pointed at you, do you lie down and let them strip you of freedom? Or do you do as the Ukrainian soldiers did and tell the enemy, “Go f^&% yourself.”
When that happens here — whether facing down the gun of a Chinese tank or a parade of U.S. government firepower turned against its own citizens — I pray I find the same strength and the same courage to tell my enemy to, “Go f^&% yourself.”
