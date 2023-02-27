Statue of Liberty

(Wikipedia)

 William Warby

Learning about others may be one of the best ways to learn about ourselves. In her book “In Order to Live,” Yeonmi Park chronicled her escape from North Korea with her family to China and then to South Korea. As defectors from the hermit kingdom, Park and her family faced increasingly dangerous obstacles to reach freedom all along the way.

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

Park wrote, “In North Korea, it’s not enough for the government to control where you go, what you learn, where you work and what you say. They need to control you through your emotions, making you a slave to the state by destroying your individuality, and your ability to react to situations based on your own experience of the world.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.