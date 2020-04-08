I looked in the mirror Tuesday morning — something I rarely do to avoid looking at the growing third chin hanging from my face. It was not the chins that caught my eye, though, but the wispy mop atop my dome that needed cutting worse than at any time in my life.
I took drastic measures.
“Go out and get some clippers,” I told my wife. “I cannot take this. You will have to cut my hair.”
I know you are all probably laughing at a half-bald man complaining about needing a hair cut. The bald half is still there, the remnants of a once-vibrant civilization of hair. It’s that other half. For the love of Christmas, that other half...
My history of hair growth has been that of the Ming Dynasty. In my early years, that hair on my head was thick and curly — think Napolean Dynamite — with the owner of said hair not caring a dime about it. Had I known how much women liked good hair, I would have done more. But I didn’t. The beautiful locks of curly hair were nothing more than a “rat’s nest” — Mom’s words — that rarely saw a comb.
Oh, Mom bought me combs and brushes, I just never used them.
For a while, Mom used a sinister method of something called “No More Tangles” and a hard-bristle brush to rip the tangles from my hair. The memories — and pain — are still fresh.
My brother Dan had similar hair, although he took care of it. Dad started losing his hair in his early 20s, something we teased him mercilessly about.
He would smile and say, “Just you wait...”
Years passed and I opted to remove the curls for nice, short locks to more fit my rounded head. The shorter the hair, the less upkeep, I deduced.
In Vicksburg, my barber was a man named Pete Franco, who had to be 90 when I met him. He had a downtown shop and had been there since shortly after U.S. Grant moved on to Tennessee following the siege. He was a sweet man who could talk the flies off a cowpie. But while he was chatting, the scissors and clippers struggled to maintain a semblance of keeping hair straight. The best $3 haircut money could buy.
“For $3,” I deduced, “I can deal with a crooked haircut. The only difference between a good haircut and a bad haircut is two weeks.”
When Pete got called home to the great barber shop in the sky, I bounced around from barber to barber. It wasn’t until I moved to Jones County and found Phil and Joe at Willa’s in downtown Ellisville that I had a go-to barber.
Each trip I made to that small shop included me saying, “Make me look like a movie star.”
Joe, no miracle worker, always laughed at my request as he scanned my dome that was beginning to show major patches of abandonment. Dad’s premonition was coming true.
But unlike Dad’s wonderful bowl of baldness — hair around his ear, across the upper neck and back around the other ear — mine looked like a Jackson Pollack painting — splotches of baldness here there and everywhere. I should have just begun shaving it then, but I wanted to be a movie star.
I miss Phil and Joe very much. Their haircuts were quality and affordable and the conversation was always enlightening. I learned a few words from the country folks and got a few news tips, too.
I would have stuck with those two into the next millennium if I could, but the commute from South Louisiana to Ellisville for a haircut Stevie Wonder could take care of seemed a bit excessive.
Then I found the Bayou Barber in my now-hometown. He was from New Orleans, had a small shop in downtown and, best of all, offered me a beer long before noon during my first visit. His place was popular, with no appointments and only one barber. Get there early or wait.
I always waited.
As he scanned my head for the first time, he asked how I wanted it cut. “I have no idea,” I said, almost uttering my line about being a movie star that Joe found so entertaining. “Short.”
With little direction, he maneuvered my head around, marveled at the “Cholester-Roll” above my neck and the Bogue Homa Lake-sized bald spot at my skull’s apex.
“You know, if you ever want to become Jewish, a yarmulke would fit perfectly on your bald spot,” he said with a chuckle.
He was a great barber, even breaking out the hot shaving cream and straight razor for the back of the neck. Anyone who hasn’t undergone that treatment is missing out terribly.
About two weeks before we ever heard of the Wuhan/Chineses/Red Death/COVID-19 virus, I knew I needed a haircut. Always economical, I put it off ... and off ... and off.
Now the Bayou Barber is closed, much like the rest of America, yet my hair has not joined in. The rat’s nest is reappearing. I can keep it combed neatly from the moment I exit the shower until it dries, but then it expands into a big mess. I would have to shower 23 times per day to keep my hair in check. I want to be a movie star again.
Now I will put my faith in my wife, whose hair-cutting expertise was getting a glob of peanut butter that became stuck to Cali the Dog’s thick coat. That entailed one scissor cut, though, and Cali certainly wasn’t complaining.
We have the clippers and she is diligently watching tutorials on YouTube. Memories of Pete Franco are returning. At worst, I will have to wait two weeks before it comes back to normal. At best, I will save about $100 per year on barber visits.
Wednesday afternoon, Michelle gave her first haircut. Was it a “Franco” or a “Joe and Phil”? Why should I care? I am not planning to see anyone anway.
I need to get rid of this stupid rat’s nest!
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.