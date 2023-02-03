Read more, react less
•
It was the early ’90s when I began to be exposed to the other side of local, state and national politics. It was sort of like seeing a Hollywood starlet without her sequins and makeup ... under florescent light ... first thing in the morning.
Politicians and wannabe politicians paraded through the newspaper office, proclaiming policies they would put in place to fix the world, if only the people would put them in the position of power. Candidates would come to that first newspaper I worked at, in Kosciusko, because the previous owner was a powerbroker there in the town that’s been dubbed The Beehive of the Hills. After selling the paper to a corporation, as so many from that era did — to the detriment of community journalism — he would still come in every once in a while to let us know what we were doing wrong and to humble-brag.
He had plenty to boast about, too, from a career as a reporter that included covering the Emmitt Till trial and the cowardly shooting of Medgar Evers to becoming the owner of a paper and cutting-edge printing press that did work for businesses across the Southeast. I loved hearing the backstories of his days on the beat for The Jackson Daily News.
But somewhere along the way of his journey from truth-and-justice seeker to multimillionaire influencer, his perspective changed. He became the problem as opposed to one of the people searching for solutions. The local newspaper was the cornerstone of the community and his printing company was one of the largest employers in the area. Because of that, he was a member of the local economic-development organization, so he would hear about industries that were considering locating in the county.
The first consideration of local employers on an economic-development board isn’t always what’s best for the community. Forget the basic “rising tide lifts all boats” principle of Reagan. No, too many are much more short-sighted and selfish than that. They think only in terms of how it will affect their business (which is why they shouldn’t be on those boards, but I digress).
If the prospect offers higher-than-average wages and benefits, that would put them in direct competition for a shallow labor pool, so the board members wouldn’t pursue that prospect. It’s that simple.
That’s just one example of real-world politics at work. And that’s just one small town in the middle of the poorest state in the nation. Now, multiply that by all the cities in 50 states, and the problem reaches exponential proportions that are incalculable and seem unsolvable. The people who are already fat and happy pull the strings, and the politicians kowtow to them.
But here’s another observation of a once-naive newspaperman: Too many of the people in power are not motivated by core principles but by influence-peddling. The old reporter-turned-powerbroker didn’t have political beliefs ... he had political pawns. Or at least the illusion of that. They would come ask what he thinks about the issues du jour, and just because they listened and were accessible to him, that made them OK in his mind. It was intoxicating to be in the know. If they did something unpopular or unseemly, they would give him the “inside scoop” to rationalize the move. “We’re playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers, and now you’re on the inside with us!”
Even as a cub reporter, I could see the nauseating level of flattery that was at work there, and it’s probably why I still automatically recoil inside when I get a compliment (not that it happens often!) from a stranger. It’s really a simple strategy for many of the people who sold their souls to spend a lifetime on the taxpayers’ dole — you know, in the name of “public service.” Wink, wink.
It’s only gotten worse, and that’s not just because of my diminishing tolerance level. Social media has poisoned the process in so many ways. It makes it so easy for people to cultivate the public persona they aspire to, so naturally, politicians have pounced. I’m very reluctant to use the words “always” and “never,” because they’re almost always never accurate.
But people who are trying too hard to create a particular image of themselves are “almost always” trying to hide something because they “almost never” post accurate portrayals of their personal reality. Even “confessions” of weakness are turned into powerplays on the emotions of the people who populate social media. Far more memes are made to excuse bad behavior than to encourage doing the right thing for the right reasons.
Politicians used to be beholden to polling data, which was already a dubious approach to governing. That’s because polling data isn’t honest. People who are polled “almost always never” offer responses that reflect reality. They answer as they wish for the world — and themselves — to be.
In a poll, most people would claim that they want more “paaahhhhsitive” news and less “bad news” — but we ALWAYS sell far fewer papers when we have a sweet story on the front page. Yes, ALWAYS!
In a poll, most people would claim that they want more debate “about the issues” and less “mudslinging” in political campaigns — but turnout is ALWAYS higher after a nasty race. Yes, ALWAYS!
But instead of learning from irrefutable and easily accessible facts, politicians at all levels have become obsessed with the “instant polling” of social media. They will jump on or off a soapbox at the behest of the emotionally-fragile community that makes up the cybersphere, concerning themselves with the misfits’ whims of the day rather than being content to have their actions judged by history.
Ignoring the loud crowd would be the most prudent approach, not just for those politicians’ own careers and sanity, but for the sake of the country. If people in power only had the fortitude to “read more, react less,” the fragile fringes would quit ruling the day and ruining our culture ...
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, candidate qualifying has concluded and I’m bracing for yet another election year, hoping inflation and supply issues don’t cause the price of bourbon to spike like eggs have.
I’m refusing to be pulled “inside” by rumor-mongers. The unappealing stuff on the surface is already too much to deal with. Candidates could be running for constable or Congress, but they all feel the need to flex their core “Christian” and “conservative” bonafides. As catchy a campaign slogan as “Serving the Lord and Justice Court Papers” would be, do we really need to know the religious and political preferences of a constable candidate?
Seems like that avoids the actual qualifications needed for the job.
But don’t blame them. It’s our fault. We the people have placed an emphasis on qualities that are inconsequential to fulfilling the obligations of office-holders, so they play the game accordingly. We get the leaders and government we deserve.
•
Email Editor-in-Chief
Mark Thornton at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.