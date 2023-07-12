God will NEVER forget you!
Have you been feeling discouraged? Do you feel God has forgotten you and your prayers?
“Can a woman forget her nursing child, that she should have no compassion on the son of her womb? Even these may forget, yet I will not forget you.” (Isaiah 49:15)
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” (Jeremiah 1:5)
Sometimes when waiting on God to answer, we can get discouraged, thinking He will never answer. Honestly, it’s lies from the devil whispering in our ears. God has never forsaken his children. Never!
The waiting period can be long but it isn’t about our Heavenly Father being stubborn or hard to convince. He is NOT angry and waiting for us to “mess up” so He can punish us. No, contrary to those negative feelings about Him, God is love! He’s always listening to every prayer with unconditional love. His heart is to bless us, answer each prayer, and have a deep relationship with us!
“Because the Lord is my Shepherd, I have ‘everything’ I need.” (Psalm 23:1)
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
This above scripture is encouraging to us as we walk with God. When the devil tells us that we have been forgotten and there’s no hope, we can read this verse again and laugh in Satan’s face. Our God has plans to prosper us and give us hope! He has NEVER forgotten you! He will NOT ignore you!
I know there have been times in my Christian walk when I felt as if my world was caving in. Everything seemed to be going wrong in my life. And yes, there were a few times that I whined to God and said, “How much more do I have to take?”
I thank Him for His patience! Sometimes I even envisioned Him “banging His head against the wall’ in frustration over my actions and attitude. Thankfully, He never got frustrated or angry with me because He is patient and full of love!
Do you trust Him? Is your faith wavering with doubt?
Please be encouraged that God is faithful to answer. His timing is always perfect, never early or late. He answers with His perfect will for us. He desires the very best for us!
“And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who seek him.” (Hebrews 11:6)
Faith is believing and trusting Him in all matters. You’re never bothering Him when you pray. He’s never too busy for you.
“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits.” (Psalm 103:2)
Prayer changes EVERYTHING!
Jesus is THE answer! Jesus is YOUR answer!
