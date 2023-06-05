It’s Sunday, and I was feeling pretty good. I’d finished my column for this week and was fixing to hit send. This ain’t it. Something came up you out there need to know, and I’m sharing it here.
Tuesday before last, I put out my annual Memorial Day column. It was personal. I wrote about my big brother. He’s buried in Tahoma National Cemetery, a belated casualty of Vietnam. He served our nation for 26 years. I followed him and served 21 years. I’m a Vietnam vet, too, for the small part I played.
But right now, I’m a pissed off veteran, and the ink of my last column is barely dry. By the time you’re reading today (Tuesday), I might be in jail. Because Monday morning, I planned to be at the gate to the Biloxi National Veterans Cemetery exercising my First Amendment right of “the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
I might be alone, or I might have others beside me. And given Biden’s misuse of the erstwhile “justice system,” I could end up locked away, like the Jan. 6 protestors. But I’m going. Why is simple.
I’ve had all I’m going to take with this republic being lost. “Killed off” is a better way to describe it. We’re being murdered by a thousand cuts, meaning our country is suffering innumerable wounds. None alone may be fatal, but together, they’re adding up to a slow and painful demise. We’re bleeding out.
So I’m going to go somewhere and do something, and say loudly and clearly: “I’m not taking anymore slicing and dicing of my country.” I’m planning be peaceable, but if it takes more, I may just resort to our Leftist enemies’ tactic of “civil disobedience.” Watch for a “Go Fund Me” plea for bail.
My brother Bucky George and all his dead shipmates, all the fallen dead from all the services, in all the wars and battles this country has fought ... they got a day. One lousy day to be recognized for the sacrifice of their lives for us. Their reward was a burial under the Stars and Stripes. The flag of our nation. For the little attention they got that day, it doesn’t hold a candle to this month and its observance.
Because June is the so-called “Pride” celebration. So, all the men and women who risked everything and lost their lives get is a stinking day. But a bunch of sexually dysfunctional deviants, malcontented and confused fools who don’t even know what gender they are — who reject nature and God’s laws — are feted as if they’ve actually done anything furthering mankind, freedom or building a better world.
They try to sell us on their “courage.” These people aren’t courageous. My brother was courageous. And his memory, and that of all the others, is being defiled and disrespected. Because this administration and its Veterans Administration, the good old VA, decided it will be flying the rainbow “flag” alongside our beautiful Old Glory at our national cemeteries. Justifying this b.s. is Biden’s VA Secretary McDonough, who authorized all VA facilities to fly the rainbow flag each June to send LGBTQ+ veterans a message that the VA, “… is creating a safe and inclusive environment” for them. A spokesman at Biloxi VA in an interview with WLOX News last week reported McDonough’s memo left the decision to individual facilities.
So, Biloxi isn’t the only one displaying the flag. The Biloxi spokesman — woman, it? — said it’s simply a symbol of inclusion and all veterans should know, “If you wore the uniform, the VA is here for you.” The Biloxi Chief of Community and Public affairs added, “Diversity and inclusion has always been a part of the VA. Every June, we celebrate LGBTQ recognition month (more accurately every June since this waste of skin Biden was installed in the White House). The spokes-whatever went on, “As part of that recognition, we decided to put the flag up.” It went on to quote supposed numbers and other reasons. And even if factual – and I seriously doubt it – my opinion is there’s zero basis for flying a made-up symbol separately representing what can arguably be defined as a marginal minority.
The only flag necessary and appropriate is the good old Red, White and Blue. That’s all the “rainbow” needed. Because no matter how you couch the argument, or whether you accept the twisted logic of this decision, it’s wrong.
My brother died for the one flag of his country. It is inclusive. It represents the most diverse nation on the face of this planet. He and I were a lot alike. I know he shared my view that however somebody wanted to get their jollies was their call. Hell, I served with people who were one ilk or the other in their sexual orientation. I never gave a damn.
What I did give a damn about was — were they competent, could they be counted on, and was their thing harmful to good order, discipline and getting the mission done? Whatever floats your boat. But don’t push it on me, and don’t let it get people killed.
The rainbow rag is meaningless, divisive and senseless. No man or woman ever went into battle under it, swore their very lives for what it stands for, and I’m betting none ever will. But it’s up over the hallowed last resting place of people who did believe in something bigger than themselves and who, without what they fought for and the rights they ensured us all, these aberrant freaks would be getting tossed off rooftops, stoned to death or have their heads lopped off. Try pulling this crap in Iran. Go ahead.
So now you know. This is my opinion. I’ve gone to a knife fight to say what needs to be said. That’s my right. I fought for it. God bless our country. I’ve had enough.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
