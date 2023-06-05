It’s Sunday, and I was feeling pretty good. I’d finished my column for this week and was fixing to hit send. This ain’t it. Something came up you out there need to know, and I’m sharing it here.

Tuesday before last, I put out my annual Memorial Day column. It was personal. I wrote about my big brother. He’s buried in Tahoma National Cemetery, a belated casualty of Vietnam. He served our nation for 26 years. I followed him and served 21 years. I’m a Vietnam vet, too, for the small part I played.

Buck Torske

