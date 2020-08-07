COVID-19, civil unrest and the attempted socialist takeover of America has completely overshadowed anything good that has happened in 2020. But I’m shifting gears for today’s column because a lot of good actually has happened, not nationally but locally here in Laurel/Jones County. And there is more good to come.
Where to start? Let’s start with our public servants/elected leaders. For years, Jones County was known as one of the most corrupt places in Mississippi, a state known for corrupt politicians. For more than a decade, we’ve heard the stories about this crooked politician or this corrupt judge and who could be trusted and who couldn’t.
But in just one or two election cycles, things have changed dramatically, and I’d be willing to bet that Jones County, including the cities of Laurel and Ellisville, have some of the most honest public servants in America.
I give a lot of credit to Judge Dal Williamson, our Leader-Call Person of the Year in 2019, for setting a standard of serving the county with the highest integrity. It’s a high bar, and even though the voters of Jones County don’t always have a “Dal Williamson” on the ballot, they certainly have gone out of their way lately to vote for the best people available.
There is no need to talk about the upgrade Jones County made in the Sheriff’s Department ... and it wasn’t just replacing a corrupt, non-working bureaucrat with a self-motivated, working sheriff who we can trust to get indictments served and also trust with our tax dollars. It’s much more than that. The entire JCSD has been upgraded, and no one should underestimate just how big a difference second-in-command Mitch Sumrall has made. Maj. Jamie Tedford ran the department like the Gestapo, whereas Berlin and Sumrall are running the department as public servants devoted to the county they serve. Take your COVID mask off for just a second and you will notice what a breath of fresh air the JCSD has become.
And things keep getting better. Just last week, the Board of Supervisors, who themselves were upgraded with the additions of Larry Dykes, Phil Dickerson and Travares Comegys, appointed attorney Noel Rogers to take over the justice court judge vacancy that was left when Billie Graham was chosen as chancery court judge to replace Judge Frank McKenzie. Upgrade and upgrade!
Graham has been a respected Jones County judge for a number of years and, quite frankly, we have heard nothing but good about her. True or not, the same could not be said about McKenzie, who, outside of Alex Hodge, was clearly the public servant we have received the most complaints about.
Rogers is a different story altogether. Kudos to the Board of Supervisors for this appointment. I’ve known Noel for a number of years. His wife Jennifer worked for me back in our early days of The ReView of Jones County. And I serve on the board of the Salvation Army, of which Noel is president. I serve on it because of Noel. I can attest that Noel has the same level of integrity as Williamson. It just doesn’t get any better than that.
Just as the Board of Supervisors deserves credit for choosing Rogers, Mayor Johnny Magee and the Laurel City Council deserve credit for putting aside race and choosing the best man for the job, Tommy Cox, to be the chief of the LPD after the death of Tyrone Stewart. Cox has had to contend with Berlin taking a good percentage of his staff with him to the JCSD, but he has regrouped and has the LPD as strong as ever. He has also been open to listening to the concerns of certain city council members over police reform, even though I maintain that good leadership, a respect for the citizenry and a willingness to fire bad cops at the first sign of trouble is what it really takes to effectively run the department. Cox has all of those attributes.
Speaking of the City of Laurel, thanks to Mayor Magee and the City Council for sucking it up and taking responsibility for a problem that has been kicked down the road by two previous administrations. The roads and infrastructure of Laurel are finally getting fixed. Yes, 30 years of neglect has made it a slow, painful process, but it is happening.
And, maybe the best news of all is that Laurel is booming. Thank you, HGTV’s “Home Town.” Thank you, Ben and Erin Napier. Thank you, outgoing Main Street Director Judi Holifield. And thank you, Mayor Magee, for allowing business owners to choose whether to require their customers to wear a mask or not. The mayor seems to be one of the few leaders who understands the importance of freedom and liberty, the foundations on which this nation was built. Because of these factors, in a time where other cities and towns, such as Hattiesburg, are struggling because of COVID, Laurel is not only doing well financially, but six new restaurants are joining the mix to capitalize on the influx of “Home Town” tourists. WOW! Six!
Having owned a business in downtown for close to 25 years, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined the booming, tourist-filled streets that is our new reality every day in downtown Laurel. I was in the Knight Butcher not long ago — the old home of Signature Coffee House, which I owned and operated for 10 years — and people were everywhere waiting to order some freshly cut steaks or pork. I said to Chad and Teri Knight, “I guess I should have opened up a butcher shop.” They laughed. But I remember those afternoons at the same location where, if it hadn’t been for Mr. George and Fella Swartzfager, we wouldn’t have had a soul in the place. Heck, back then, you could see tumbleweeds blowing down Central Avenue.
In a time when it seems like the world is crumbling around us, Laurel/Jones County is actually doing pretty darn good in spite of being deemed a “hot spot” of COVID activity. We should all be thankful for that.
However, we should continue to strive for even better. We should try to make Laurel and Jones County the Mayberry-like setting that it looks like on “Home Town.” Let’s make a push to get even more tourists to come here so that these new restaurants don’t just survive, but instead thrive. Every one of us should go out of our way to make our visiting tourists feel welcome and at home. More importantly, restaurants and shops need to expand their hours to Sunday so that our visitors aren’t left wandering around a deserted downtown like they are now. And don’t forget to shop and eat local yourself!
As for our public servants, let’s continue to hold them to the highest of standards. Let’s keep urging people with the character of Dal Williamson, Joe Berlin and Noel Rogers to run for office. I know this isn’t always feasible, but when there are viable candidates, let’s enforce our own term limits (eight years should be enough) on our elected officials so as to discourage corruption.
And finally, while times are good financially, let’s prepare for the future. Put some money away for future infrastructure repairs. Give underpaid police officers a raise. And if things continue to deteriorate nationally and socialism is ushered in, let’s be prepared to once again declare ourselves a “Free State” and continue to live as Americans.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
