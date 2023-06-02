Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

Holidays are times we remember the past, present and days to come. We think about important people in our own lives and what they have given us. At the very least, they have given us a legacy of faith, that amalgamation of principles we trust when reacting to those improvisations we face every day. Faith is that entity that is the foundation of who each of us is.

Of course, any faith is only as strong as what one is trusting. Does one trust his gut feelings? That faith is only as strong as his gut feelings. How true are our gut feelings? Or, do we trust things outside of ourselves? Do we trust others, philosophies or political narratives? How true or reliable are these? How is the plan going so far? Have we dared to trust God? Is God even relevant in our woke world today? When the chips are down, who or what do we trust?

