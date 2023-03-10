Read more, react less
For many years, Murph and I have used quotes from movies, comedians George Carlin and Chris Rock, and TV shows ranging from “All in the Family” to “What’s Happening” as a sort of shorthand communication.
If it’s been a really rough day — the kind that makes us question our career choice — one of us will say, “I should have been a farmer.” That’s a nod to “The Natural,” of course. If there’s a “best ever” sports debate, one of us might say, “He whooped Joe Louis’ ass” or a half-dozen other classics from the boxer arguments in the barbershop scenes of “Coming To America.”
Those quotes for various situations are sort of like gifs are now, only we began doing that before anyone knew a gif from a fig.
In keeping with that movie-quote method of explaining situations, I believe some powerful Democrat or media figures (tomato, tom-ah-to) may soon have a moment like Col. Jessup on the witness stand in “A Few Good Men” being grilled about ordering the Code Red, and blurt out, “You’re --- damn right I did!”
That’s about the only tact they can take now as proof stacks up that they have all been propagating propaganda on us bill-payers since they’ve been in power.
It could happen during a hearing about the virus that came out of a Chinese lab and changed the world as we know it — and illuminated so much about our “leaders” and our lemmings. Or it could be during a hearing or interview about anything from election irregularities to the embarrassing abandonment of Afghanistan to the overzealous concern for Ukraine’s borders and utter apathy for our own to the “insurrection” they barely survived on that fateful day that shall forever live in infamy ...
As their many houses of cards crumble around them, someone will eventually have to break from the pack and shout, “Yes, we lied, but we did it to save democracy!”
Sadly, half the country would hail that person as a hero. Their definition of “saving democracy,” curiously, is denying the will of the other half of the country by stopping Donald Trump. The man who built his fortune in real estate has lived in their minds rent-free 24/7 for going on eight years now. He has been made the embodiment of all that’s evil by the people in power, and their emotionally-challenged enablers keep encouraging them. It’s not a simple classic case of the ends justifying the means. No, these people are detached from reality. Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing, and it affects the same sort of people who sought psychotherapy when “Game of Thrones” came to an end. Their singular fixation on stopping him is the only explanation for their support of the current administration.
They live in a contrived reality show world, where followers choose sides based on the “who,” not the “what” ... which brings to mind a quote my father relayed to me many years ago: “Small-minded people talk about other people; average people talk about events; smart people talk about ideas.”
That statement indicts at least half the country. To make the point, think about it like this. Try to suspend reality for a minute and imagine that there’s a pragmatic Democrat in the Capitol who goes before his or her colleagues and says: “You know, the country really was doing very well under Trump ... Maybe we should look at reinstating some of his more effective policies minus the boorish behavior.”
That person would be canceled immediately and labeled a traitor, with every fault, flaw, foible and “F” going back to elementary school forever on a loop on “news” shows and social media. Hyperbole rules the day. Shrillness sells, not statesmanship. Saying something obvious and true — like gender is determined by genitalia — is a cancelable offense in this crazy culture. Just like “admitting” that the country did well with Trump in the White House. It’s a fact that is undeniably backed up by every statistic that measures economic success, yet it can never be acknowledged.
Aligning with Trump in any way is the cardinal sin in their world. It’s why Ukraine has unfettered access to the U.S. checkbook and Zelensky can just fill in the amounts. That’s because he’s fighting Putin, who is on Team Trump, or so the mental midgets believe. That’s enough for them with their worldview, which sadly is the same way they watch “Survivor” or “Big Brother” or “The Bachelor” or “The Real Housewives.”
That plays into the hands of the people in power. It’s easy to stoke emotions. Winning hearts and minds takes work, so why bother?! They take the easy way. Can’t blame them. It’s up to we the people to do better. But what we’re seeing in recent years isn’t encouraging.
Superficiality may be my biggest pet peeve — if not, it’s certainly in the starting rotation. That’s why the current Democratic Party is particularly loathsome to me. They want diversity in appearance but uniformity in thought. And that begs the question: “What’s the point?”
It’s all about appearances, of course, and the emotionally inept among us encourage them to continue, regardless of results. “Just trying” is good enough. Come on, folks, this isn’t tee-ball, this is our country!
We need government by grownups for grownups. Anything less, we might as well fold up our flags and become South Canada or West China. That may sound like hyperbole, too. But that’s the movie that’s playing right in front of our eyes right now. For those of us who aren’t slaves to our emotions, it’s like we’re watching a really bad horror flick with a simple plot. We know the man with the mask is in the closet with an ax, but trying to warn the potential victims is as futile as shouting at the screen. And if we were heard, they’d say we are only criticizing the dude for coming out of the closet.
Back to Col. Jessup to illustrate a real-life principle with a fictional character. His most famous quote, of course, is, “You can’t handle the truth!” But what follows is particularly poignant, when he calls out a man “who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom that I provide and then questions the manner in which I provide it ... I would rather that you just said ‘thank you’ ... (or) pick up a weapon and stand a post.”
I’m on Team Jessup and the side of the dreaded “male toxicity” when it comes to that point. Here’s where his point falls apart, though: If you really believe that, why all of the elaborate lies, threats and collateral casualties to cover up what you believe is right? If you can’t convince people with common sense and common interests that it’s for the common good, maybe it isn’t right and you shouldn’t do it.
A Democrat at the heart of coverups will crack eventually, like Jessup, and be a hero to some and the face of all that’s wrong to others. But the people involved will have to be held to account and asked why, if they truly believe their own b.s., they didn’t just level with us.
There are only two possible answers: Their motives weren’t for the greater good or they believe the people can’t handle the truth.
Neither explanation is acceptable. Giving them the benefit of the doubt that it’s the latter brings me back to my main point and plea for our leaders: Give us government by grownups, for grownups.
