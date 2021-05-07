Being at the baptism of dozens of inmates at the Jones County jail last Sunday was a blessing.
But I have to admit, seeing some of them step into that water-filled cattle trough to have their sins washed away by Pastor Curt Pitts gave me less-than spiritual feelings.
There was the mother who jammed a metal rod through her 11-year-old son’s skull. The man who hacked up his girlfriend. The shooter who permanently injured his ex-girlfriend and killed her son as he tried to shield his mom …
After he prayed for then submerged those thugs, one thought emerged from my mind: “Damn, Curt, you didn’t hold them under long enough.”
As a wise pastor said, “God knows your thoughts already, so you may as well say them. You’re not going to shock or offend Him.”
That’s true, but God wasn’t the only one there. The ministry team probably would’ve frowned on me expressing that sentiment while they were cheering on and encouraging the lost souls who had been saved. Besides, I know they’re right and I’m wrong.
Still, I couldn’t help my initial human reaction. After all, I am human. We’ve heard some words so often, sometimes we don’t really listen and take in their deep meaning any more. That’s the case with “Amazing Grace.”
We all know the demons we struggle with and try to hide from the world. We know we aren’t worthy; we need grace to save “a wretch like me.”
But what about a murderer like her? Or a molester like him? Or that gangster whose heart has been as filled with hate as his face and neck are with ink?
It’s impossible for most of us to wrap our heads around, but they, too, are saved by grace. That’s a reminder of what the Lord said to Isaiah: “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways.”
Obviously! We get worked up and want the death penalty for the person who won’t move over to let us merge onto the interstate, but we want God to extend grace to us when we run three cars off the road so we can pass that idiot and give him the finger. We’re human and He’s not … thank God!
People in jail ministries get that. Many of them have been behind bars before and gone on to fulfilling, productive lives. This is their way of paying it forward, and that’s admirable. They’re doing what the Bible teaches, by the way. Preachers who use fire and brimstone keep their flock submissive by fear; those who point to grace and mercy are the ones following the primary principle of God’s word and actually growing the kingdom.
It’s realistic, not cynical, to note that some of the 45 inmates who were immersed will backslide, as the Baptists say, and there’s little doubt that some of them just decided to get baptized so they could get out of the cell, get a cookie and some juice and hear people encourage them for a few minutes.
But, as Pastor Pitts pointed out, that’s not our business; that’s God business. It’s not up to him or us to determine whose conversion was authentic and whose wasn’t. And if they continue to screw it up, the grace will continue to be there, like bread at Olive Garden.
If someone in my family had been hurt by one of those inmates, I’d probably be mad as hell at the ministry team, the sheriff for letting them in there, the paper for shining a positive light on the thugs … And if I got the opportunity, I’d do something to the criminal for which I’d have to ask forgiveness. Again, I’m human, and a large but somewhat repressed portion of my humanness is “redneck,” which believes in a sort of Old Testament justice that isn’t administered in a courtroom or jailhouse.
But I also have this soft spot for the ones who may have changed, but the world won’t let them. If everyone continues to treat them like a criminal, they will continue to be one. Yes, they have to earn trust, and it will be a slow process, but they have to have an opportunity to change. This ministry team and sheriff’s department and staff understand that, and bless them for it. Their efforts have and will continue to change at least a handful of lives that otherwise wouldn’t have been.
I also appreciate that Pitts — who is in the unique position of having locked up some of the people he set free by immersion last Sunday — pointed out that this ceremony only symbolizes their sins being washed away, it doesn’t get their charges dropped. A true convert realizes he or she is still a convict in the eyes of the state and fodder for damning headlines until that Earthly debt has been paid.
Anyone who’s read this column regularly knows how much my kid and I love the Angola Prison Rodeo. We’ve been more than a half-dozen times over the years. Inmates who are inexperienced with wild horses and bulls are given an opportunity to participate in traditional and non-traditional rodeo activities. Others sell wares they create in a sort of flea market there. All can make a few dollars. But I’ve always believed that it’s even more beneficial for them to hear the crowd cheer them on, and that’s more of the motivation to risk life and limb. And the crafters behave all year so they can participate in the hobbycraft sales, not just for the money, but for the positive feedback from strangers. That’s powerful stuff.
Years ago, when I worked at the paper in Kosciusko, I locked my keys in my pickup. I was going to be late to a ballgame. I walked across the street to the sheriff’s office/jail and spoke to Pete the jail trusty outside, as always, then found my friend the sheriff.
I asked, “Sheriff, isn’t Pete in for auto burglary?”
He said, “Yep.”
You see where I’m going with this … The sheriff agreed to let Pete walk across the street with a coathanger and, in a matter of seconds, he popped my lock. I raved about how he’d saved me and thanked him profusely. I mentioned it every time I went to the jail, and he beamed. “I was happy to help, Mr. Thornton.”
I sometimes wonder what happened to Pete. I pray that a little praise and positivity helped him find his way in the world — maybe as a locksmith!
I hope and pray the same for the 45 I saw last Sunday.
