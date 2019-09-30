Nine days after Donald J. Trump won the presidency, the New York Times featured a column by Zephyr Teachout, an associate professor at the Fordham School of law and author of “Corruption in America,” titled: “Trump’s Foreign Business Ties May Violate the Constitution.” That was Nov. 17, 2016, the earliest column I found regarding impeaching President Trump.
The next oldest column I found appeared in Vanity Fair Dec. 15, 2016, by Emily Jane Fox, titled: “Democrats Are Paving The Way To Impeach Donald Trump,” in which Fox noted a number of actions Democrats were organizing to impeach President Trump.
President Obama’s Justice Department, FBI, CIA and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies began investigating the Trump campaign as early as May 2016, supposedly over concerns of Russian collusion and interference in the election. More than $40 million tax dollars later Special Counsel Robert Mueller led a massive investigation that found no collusion between anyone in the Trump campaign and Russia.
In the months leading up to the 2016 election, and every day since the election, Democrats and the media have colluded to keep Trump from winning or to remove him from office. The latest smoking gun is a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.
President Trump and anyone who has even a remote connection to him or has indicated in any way any support for him have been superlatively vilified daily in the press led by Democrats and establishment Republicans.
PLEASE GET OVER IT! PLEASE LET IT GO!
President Donald J. Trump was legitimately and duly elected by the American people to serve as president for four years. In the face of all the opposition against him, President Trump has successfully led and directed improvements in nearly every area of Americans’ lives. And on the international front he has played a strong leading role in working with other world leaders to improve relations with allies and to protect us and our allies from common enemies.
Patriotic, hard-working, taxpaying and voting Americans are tired of all these attacks on President Trump, his supporters, and those who happen to live in the rest of the country. We’re really tired of the left’s continual vilification, humiliation, and dehumanization of the rest of us.
Those on the left are virtually guaranteeing President Trump will win a second term in 2020. That’s the good news — and the bad news. If Trump survives until the election and wins, the left will double-down on their efforts to destroy America.
Meanwhile, those of us who are “enemies” (President Obama’s term for us), “irredeemable deplorables” (Hillary Clinton’s term), or “despicable” (Corey Booker’s term) will keep on working, paying taxes, and giving thanks for all of God’s blessings. And, we look forward to voting for President Trump in 2020.
The left’s hatred and bitterness are rooted in their atheistic socialist ideology that they hold as the only truth. Everything else is evil and must be destroyed. That’s why they rage and vent every time anyone dares to disagree. They are miserable, bless their little hearts.
How long will the investigation into the phone call last? It really doesn’t matter. The hits will keep on coming. All of this sound and fury from the left signifies nothing of substance. It’s all about politics and power.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
