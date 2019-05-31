Last Friday, I attended the 63rd annual University of Mississippi graduation ceremonies, which were at the Mississippi Coliseum. Not only were my younger daughter Alison and son-in-law Jonathan graduating from medical school, but two young men who had played for me while I was the basketball coach at Laurel Christian High School were graduating from dental school.
The coliseum was packed. So, after the ceremony, I missed out on personally getting to see our two newest dentists, but congratulations to Andrew Morgan and Michael Todd Moran, as well as Andrew’s baby sister Erin Morgan Rigel, who received her doctor of physical therapy degree during the same ceremony.
I was proud for all of the graduates, which included former West Jones star quarterback, Ben Stevens, as well as Matthew Martin, Caleb Martin, Anna Bryant, Jonathan Glaze and an inordinate number of others who grew up in Jones County. Our schools must be doing something right, so a big thumbs up for that.
Watching Andrew get his degree was especially poignant, because he was the sole reason I took the head basketball coaching position at LCS. I watched him play basketball as an eighth-grader and, even though I didn’t know him at the time, I admired his tenacity and grit from the stands.
The following year, I was told that the school was going to have to do away with its basketball program, because they couldn’t find anyone to replace local basketball icon and Mississippi State star Russell Walters, who was unable to continue in the position. When I heard this, my mind immediately focused on that determined, gritty young kid and I thought, “there’s no way that kid should have to give up playing basketball.” So, I meekly volunteered for the job.
It was one of the best things I’ve ever done. Over the course of the next six years, I got to coach the likes of Andrew, his brother Thomas, cousins Luke and Matt, Johnson Marcellino, Anuj Patel, Connor Bell, Justin Jarrow, Calen Lambert, as well as dozens of other really great kids, winning four district championships in the process. As the father of two amazing daughters, these were the sons I never had and it never would have happened if it hadn’t been for Andrew.
I wasn’t surprised when I learned that Andrew was the class “marshal” because he was our team “captain” for his entire run through high school. He’s a natural leader and a great rebounder. I can’t tell you how badly I fought the urge to scream “BOX OUT” as he was up on stage receiving his diploma.
My older daughter Emily, who flew in to see her sister graduate, took that moment to inform her boyfriend Mike that I didn’t cry when either one of them graduated from high school, but I did when Andrew graduated. This is actually true. However, as I tell my girls every time they bring this up, Andrew was a much better rebounder than they were.
As happy as we are were that Alison, Jonathan and Andrew were starting their medical careers, it is sort of a bittersweet moment because it makes you reflect on just how old you are and that time is quickly running out. This is the only explanation I can come up with for the fact that some of us “older” people suddenly began talking about what we wanted done with our bodies after we die while on the ride to the celebration dinner for our med school graduates.
Burial or cremation seemed to be the only options that were being tossed around until I mention that I would really like to be stuffed and mounted. Jonathan is big into hunting, so I thought that maybe I could have my head hanging on Alison and Jonathan’s wall like a trophy buck. If they wanted to, they could even add antlers to me like a jackalope. I would be a “Jimelope.”
If they didn’t want my severed head hanging on their wall, then I thought that maybe I could have my entire body sent to a taxidermist and display it in our downtown Leader-Call office. We have a balcony, so I thought that if I could be put into an Eva Peron “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” pose and stood with my arms extended looking down upon those on the first floor, I would not only be a great tourist attraction for all those “Home Town” fans who pop in, but I could continue to inspire the LL-C employees to put out the best hometown newspaper in the Americas — both North and South.
The other mounting option would be to simply stuff me and pose me like a grizzly bear and put me in the window at the Leader-Call. I think that, too, would add to the downtown touristy ambiance, especially if they could add a mechanism that would make my arm wave at people as they walked by the window. Heck, this might turn into such a big tourist attraction itself, I think the mayor and city council might come up with the funds to have me stuffed, even if it cost extra to accommodate my sizable buttocks. I’m pretty sure the sheriff would kick in some dough for my stuffing.
Someone mentioned that stuffing and mounting a human being is very likely illegal and that I better come up with a back-up plan for the disposal of my remains. My immediate response was “what kind of backward, third-world nation are we living in that won’t allow a man to have his lifeless body stuffed and mounted in some dignified manner that would allow him to serve the community in which he lived and died as a tourist attraction for eternity?”
After coming to terms with the fact that my final wishes probably weren’t going to happen, I decided that I’d rather be cremated than buried. Being buried under the ground and slowly having your face melt into a syrupy soup of slime somehow doesn’t appeal to me. Being chargrilled sounds much better.
However, much like Skippy peanut butter, I want to be cremated “chunky” style. I don’t want my remains to consist of a handful of ashes that could have just as easily come from the bottom of an ash tray owned by a two-pack-a-day Marlboro smoker. No, I want my ashes to have some chunks in it that could unequivocally prove that these were my human remains. When my urn is opened, I want people to be able to shake it up and spot a finger, lips or parts of my spleen.
When we reached graduation dinner, I made these final wishes known to my two daughters, my son-in-law and a half-dozen other people. I’m not sure why, but many of the attendees didn’t have much of an appetite that evening. I guess all the excitement of graduation was just too much for them.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.