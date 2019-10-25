Next time you’re in a small group of people who aren’t staring at their cellphones and actually want to talk, ask if they believe in ghosts. It’s sure to start a spirited conversation (see what I did there?) this Halloween.
Many intelligent, rational people insist that they have had encounters with otherworldly beings, and they will describe those incidents in hair-raising detail.
Sometimes, it’s just sweet, wishful thinking. I saw a rainbow on what would have been my daddy’s 100th birthday, and I know it was him smiling down at me.
But other times, it’s a very specific occurrence. I had a flat tire on the side of the interstate late one cold, rainy night, and the nicest truck driver stopped and changed it for me. When I called the trucking company the next day to commend the man, the dispatchers said that they didn’t have any trucks anywhere near my area that night.
Skeptics scoff at stories like that. Some unquestioning believers could use a healthy shot of skepticism. All of us Christians believe in the existence of a being we can’t see or present tangible, hard evidence of, yet many of us act as if people who believe in things they actually have seen are members of some wacky cult.
There may be logical explanations for many of these so-called encounters, but it’s presumptuous to tell someone they didn’t see or hear or feel something that they know they did. It’s fair to offer some logical alternative explanations, but be open to the reality that not everything can be explained. Maybe we’re not supposed to understand everything. Not yet, at least.
Over the years, I’ve heard and told many ghost stories, but only three unexplainable encounters involved me. All of those incidents involved birds — and they had nothing to do with Alfred Hitchcock.
It was the fall of 1986, I believe, when I was taking my friend Troy home after a night out of doing stupid, teenage stuff in my hometown of Madison. I was driving my parents’ silver Crown Victoria down Highway 463 when I came around a curve and saw a huge owl in the road, staring at us and — THUD! I turned around to go back and get a look at the big bird, mainly because I wanted to carry home the evidence for what caused the damage to the car.
But when we headed back in the other direction, we were shocked to see the big owl standing in the opposite lane, turning his head ominously toward the approaching headlights. This time, I floored it to purposely run over the beautiful bird (remember, I was a dumb teenage boy). Again, we heard it hit.
When I turned around again, there was no owl, so I kept going and took Troy home.
About 10 minutes later, when I was coming back through, the owl was again standing in my lane, his huge eyes staring at the car after his head slowly turned 180 degrees to give me a daring look. I, umm, chickened out (sticking with the bird theme). I swerved around it and hauled butt home.
The location added to the spookiness of this encounter. It was directly in front of the Chapel of the Cross, which is the most notoriously haunted place in Madison. It’s a picturesque little Episcopal church that sits on a hill amid oak trees with low-hanging limbs covered in Spanish moss. Out back, there’s a graveyard with a few occupants who are in various stages of unrest, according to local legends.
Everybody there has heard various versions of stories that have been passed from generation to generation. My father told me about a screech owl that scared the bejeebers out of him and a girl he was there parking with one night when he was a teenager. When I told my girlfriend about my owl incident, she told me that her older sister and a friend went there one afternoon and, on the way, she tossed out a dried-up rose that was given to her by some guy she didn’t like. She and her friend parked by the highway, locked the car, then walked up to the graveyard to look around for a while. When they came back, there was a fresh rose on the dash.
True? I don’t know. But I know I still can’t explain that owl ordeal. It was spooky then, and it still is.
Fast forward to June 2009. Our second daughter was stillborn after a pregnancy that can only be described as an emotional roller coaster. On the day we arrived home from the hospital, I walked outside with our then-4-year-old daughter Annelise. As soon as we rounded the corner, headed toward the back yard, a little bird flew out of a big azalea. It fluttered alongside us for a few steps, so I thought it was just protecting its nest. But it continued along beside us, very close, not acting timid like most birds do. It landed on my SUV, then on a fence rail, right by us. It was about the size of a sparrow, but it was bluish and it didn’t look like any bird I’d ever seen around here.
It continued to keep pace with us as we headed back inside. It was a sweet moment in what had been a tumultuous ordeal. It was even sweeter when this dawned on me: The daughter we buried was named Ava, which is derived from the Latin “bird-related.”
A couple years later, in a stadium full of screaming football fans, a similar-looking bird flew directly to me and landed on the clipboard I was holding on the sidelines of a Bassfield-Taylorsville playoff game. It looked at me for a few seconds, then flew away.
Do I think those encounters were Ava? No, but I did take them as a sign, a reminder that we will get to be with Ava again one day. That is something very real, even though we can’t see it or prove it.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
